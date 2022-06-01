News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Struggles to Hold Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of NFP Report
2022-06-01 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-01 18:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Exposes Downside
2022-06-01 12:30:00
Crude Oil Dips on OPEC Plans to Ditch Russia and US Dollar Firms. New Highs for WTI?
2022-06-01 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stock Reversal Levels
2022-05-28 12:00:00
Dow Jones Soars, Wall Street Aims for Best Week Since March. ASX 200, Hang Seng May Rise
2022-05-27 00:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-01 18:40:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Price Stable at Support- June Levels
2022-06-01 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-01 18:40:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-01 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-01 18:40:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-01 15:30:00
More View more
EUR/USD Struggles to Hold Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of NFP Report

EUR/USD Struggles to Hold Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of NFP Report

David Song, Strategist

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD trades to a fresh weekly low (1.0651) following an unexpected improvement in the ISM Manufacturing survey, and looming data prints coming out of the US may keep the exchange rate under pressure as the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report is anticipated to show a further improvement in the labor market.

Advertisement

EUR/USD Struggles to Hold Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of NFP Report

EUR/USD carves a series of lower highs and lows after trading above the 50-Day SMA (1.0729) for the first time since March, and the exchange rate may continue to track the negative slope in the moving average as the Federal Reserve looks to further normalize monetary policy over the coming months.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

The update to the ISM Manufacturing survey is likely to keep the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on track to implement higher interest rates as the gauge climbs to 56.1 from 55.4 in April, and lack of evidence of a looming recession may encourage the Fed to deliver another 50bp rate hike as the central bank anticipates the “labor market to remain tight and wage pressures to stay elevated for some time.”

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

As a result, the NFP report is expected to show the US economy adding 325K jobs in May, and a further improvement in the labor market may generate a bullish reaction in the Dollar as it raise the Fed’s warns that “a restrictive stance of policy may well become appropriate depending on the evolving economic outlook.”

In turn, EUR/USD may continue to depreciate ahead of the next FOMC meeting on June 15 as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. show a greater willingness to push the Fed Funds rate above neutral, but the tilt in retail sentiment looks poised to persist as traders have been net-long the pair since mid-February.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for EUR/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 57.33% of traders are currently net-long EUR/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.34 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 3.60% higher than yesterday and 9.17% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.61% higher than yesterday and 19.48% higher from last week. The decline in net-long interest has helped to alleviate the crowding behavior as 78.30% of traders were net-long EUR/USD last month, while the jump in net-short position comes as the exchange rate struggles to hold above the 50-Day SMA (1.0729).

With that said, EUR/USD may largely mimic the price action from March as it slips back below the moving average, and the exchange rate may continue to carve a series of lower highs and lows over the coming days as the NFP report is anticipated to show a further improvement in the US labor market.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • EUR/USD tests the 50-Day SMA (1.0729) for the first time since March after failing to break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around 1.0330 (161.8% expansion) to 1.0370 (38.2% expansion), with the advance from the May low (1.0349) pulling the Relative Strength Index (RSI) out of oversold territory.
  • However, EUR/USD may mimic the price action from March as it struggles to hold above the moving average, with the failed attempt to close above the 1.0760 (61.8% expansion) to 1.0780 (100% expansion) region generating a series of lower highs and lows in the exchange rate.
  • A close below the 1.0640 (78.6% expansion) area brings the 1.0500 (100% expansion) handle back on the radar, with the next region of interest coming in around 1.0330 (161.8% expansion) to 1.0370 (38.2% expansion), which lines up with the 2003 low (1.0334).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Rebound Takes Shape Ahead of Australia Employment Report
AUD/USD Rebound Takes Shape Ahead of Australia Employment Report
2022-05-17 23:00:00
USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Correction as RSI Develops Downward Trend
USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Correction as RSI Develops Downward Trend
2022-05-16 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Crude Price Clears Opening Range for May
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Crude Price Clears Opening Range for May
2022-05-16 20:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes 2017 Low as Bear Flag Formation Unfolds
EUR/USD Rate Eyes 2017 Low as Bear Flag Formation Unfolds
2022-05-13 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed