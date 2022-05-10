News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Critical EUR/USD Event Risks | tastytrade clips
2022-05-10 20:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
2022-05-10 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-05-10 10:04:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further After Saudi Price Cut
2022-05-10 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts: Mercy Bounce from Big Support
2022-05-10 14:00:00
Dow Jones Crumbles on Wall Street. ASX 200 and Hang Seng Index Risk Following Lower
2022-05-10 00:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-10 18:55:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Price Plunge Targets Final Support
2022-05-10 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-10 18:55:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP – Sterling Under Pressure
2022-05-10 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-10 18:55:00
Euro Swerves Volatility as Risk Aversion Permeates Markets to Boost Japanese Yen
2022-05-10 05:00:00
More View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape

David Song, Strategist

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD appears to be stuck in a narrow range as it gives back the advance following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, and the exchange rate may continue to consolidate over the coming days as a bear-flag formation takes shape.

Advertisement

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape

EUR/USD is little changed from the start of the week even as the Greenback benefits from the deterioration in risk appetite, but fresh data prints coming out of the US may produce headwind for the Dollar as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is anticipated to show a slowdown in inflation.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

The US CPI is expected to print at 8.1% in April after expanding 8.5% per annum the month prior, and evidence of easing price pressures may keep EUR/USD within a defined range as the data suggests the Federal Reserve’s effort to tame inflation are having the intended impact.

Nevertheless, the update may do little to deter the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) from normalizing monetary policy as New York Fed President John Williams, a permanent voting member on the FOMC, insists that the central bank will “move expeditiously in bringing the federal funds rate back to more normal levels this year,” with the official going onto say that the committee is on a “path of raising the target federal funds rate and reducing the balance sheet” while speaking at the NABE/Bundesbank International Economic Symposium.

The comments suggest the Fed is on a preset course as “there is a broad sense on the committee that additional 50 basis point increases should be on the table at the next couple of meetings,” and the diverging paths between the FOMC and European Central Bank (ECB) may limit the recent recovery in EUR/USD as President Christine Lagarde and Co. prepare an exit strategy.

In turn, EUR/USD may face range bound conditions ahead of the next FOMC rate decision on June 15 as a bear flag formation takes shape, but a further recovery in the exchange rate may continue to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment like the behavior seen during the previous year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for EUR/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 72.27% of traders are currently net-long EUR/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 2.61 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 0.97% higher than yesterday and 6.43% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.19% higher than yesterday and 3.06% higher from last week. The decline in net-long interest has helped to alleviate the crowding behavior as 76.01% of traders were net-long EUR/USD last week, while the rise in net-short position comes as the exchange rate gives back the advance following the FOMC meeting from earlier this month.

With that said, the update to the US CPI may keep EUR/USD within a defined range as inflation is expected to slowdown for the first time since August, but the consolidation may give way to a further decline in the exchange rate as a bear flag formation takes shape.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The negative slope in both the 50-Day SMA (1.0856) and 200-Day SMA (1.1335) continues to cast a bearish outlook for EUR/USD, with the break of the 2020 low (1.0636) pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into oversold territory as the exchange rate traded to a fresh yearly low (1.0471) in April.
  • Nevertheless, a textbook buy signal materialized in the RSI as EUR/USD reversed ahead of the 2017 low (1.0340), but a bear flag formation has taken shape amid the lack of momentum to close above the 1.0640 (78.6% expansion) region.
  • EUR/USD may trade within the continuation as it holds above the April low (1.0471), but a break/close below the 1.0500 (100% expansion) handle may push the exchange rate towards the Fibonacci overlap around 1.0330 (161.8% expansion) to 1.0370 (38.2% expansion), which lines up with the 2017 low (1.0340).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend Opening Range for May
AUD/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend Opening Range for May
2022-05-09 23:30:00
Crude Oil Price on Track to Test Monthly Opening Range
Crude Oil Price on Track to Test Monthly Opening Range
2022-05-09 20:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Outlook Mired by Failure to Test 2021 High
USD/CAD Rate Outlook Mired by Failure to Test 2021 High
2022-05-06 00:30:00
Gold Price Recovery Materializes Ahead of US NFP Report
Gold Price Recovery Materializes Ahead of US NFP Report
2022-05-05 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed