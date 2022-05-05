News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Clobbered as US Dollar Mounts Solid Recovery Ahead of NFP
2022-05-05 16:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-05 14:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Bids Post-FOMC Lose Ground in Early Trading
2022-05-05 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise if Bulls Break April High After Tailwinds Strengthen
2022-05-05 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Technical Forecast
2022-05-05 13:05:00
Live Data Coverage: May Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-05-04 16:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Recovery Materializes Ahead of US NFP Report
2022-05-05 19:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Shines after FOMC Meeting
2022-05-05 10:10:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-05 14:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Apr 24 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.
2022-05-05 14:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-05 14:23:00
USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Pullback amid Preset Path for Fed Policy
2022-05-04 20:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

BoE Hikes Rates by 25 bps to 1% but highlights contracting growth

Gold Price Recovery Materializes Ahead of US NFP Report

Gold Price Recovery Materializes Ahead of US NFP Report

David Song, Strategist

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold trades to a fresh weekly high ($1910) as the Federal Reserve lays out a preset course for monetary policy, and the precious metal may stage a larger advance over the coming days as it reverses course ahead of the 200-Day SMA ($1835).

Advertisement

Gold Price Recovery Materializes Ahead of US NFP Report

The price of gold extends the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) plans to normalize monetary policy in a “predictable manner,” and it seems as though the central bank is in no rush to push its balance sheet towards pre-pandemic levels as the “Committee intends to slow and then stop the decline in the size of the balance sheet when reserve balances are somewhat above the level it judges to be consistent with ample reserves.

As a result, the advance following the FOMC rate decision raises the scope for a larger recovery in the price of gold as Chairman Jerome Powell warns of the “imbalance between supply and demand in the labor market,” and the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report may keep the Fed on its current path as the update is anticipated to show a slowdown in job growth.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

The NFP report is expected to show the economy adding 391K jobs in April following the 431K expansion the month prior, while the Unemployment Rate is seen narrowing to 3.5% from 3.6% during the same period. The update may do little to derail the recent advance in the price of gold as the Fed acknowledges that “labor supply remains subdued,” but evidence of a tightening labor market may keep Chairman Powell and Co. on track to deliver another 50bp rate hike at the next interest rate decision on June 15 as the FOMC steps up its efforts to tame inflation.

Until then, the price of gold may stage a larger recovery as it appears to be reversing course ahead of the 200-Day SMA ($1835), but the precious metal may face headwinds throughout 2022 as the shift in Fed policy is likely to prop up US yields over the coming months.

With that said, the price of gold may establish a bearish trend as the FOMC normalizes monetary policy at a faster pace, and the advance from the monthly low ($1938) may turn out to be a correction as bullion trades below the 50-Day SMA ($1937) for the first time since February.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of Gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the price of gold cleared the March low ($1890) as it pushed below the 50-Day SMA ($1937) for the first time since February, but the precious metal appears to be reversing course ahead of the 200-Day SMA ($1835) as it carves a series of higher highs and lows.
  • The failed attempts to close below the $1859 (23.6% retracement) area has pushed the price of gold back above the $1876 (50% retracement) region, but need a break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around $1916 (38.2% expansion) to $1929 (23.6% retracement) to bring the 50-Day SMA ($1937) back on the radar.
  • However, lack of momentum to push above the Fibonacci overlap around $1916 (38.2% expansion) to $1929 (23.6% retracement) may curb the recent rebound in the price of gold, with a close below the $1859 (23.6% retracement) area opening up the $1837 (38.2% retracement) to $1847 (100% expansion) region.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Breaks Out of Narrow Range to Pull RSI Out of Oversold Zone
EUR/USD Breaks Out of Narrow Range to Pull RSI Out of Oversold Zone
2022-05-05 00:30:00
USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Pullback amid Preset Path for Fed Policy
USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Pullback amid Preset Path for Fed Policy
2022-05-04 20:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC Ministerial Meeting
Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC Ministerial Meeting
2022-05-04 02:00:00
AUD/USD Rebound Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Zone Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
AUD/USD Rebound Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Zone Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2022-05-03 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish