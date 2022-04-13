News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Risks & More with John Kicklighter and Pete Mulmat
2022-04-13 19:00:00
EUR/USD Bounces off Support Ahead of the ECB Decision. What Can Traders Expect?
2022-04-13 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price on Track to Clear Opening Range for April
2022-04-14 00:30:00
Short EUR/CAD: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-13 10:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Forecasts: Bears Drive into Key Supports
2022-04-13 14:05:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Wall Street at Risk as Retail Traders Boost Long Exposure
2022-04-13 03:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Surges as Bulls Go for Break
2022-04-12 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: US Rate Divergence is a Risk for Gold, US Inflation Ahead
2022-04-12 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Clinging On to 1.3000, But Only Just
2022-04-13 09:34:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-12 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Trading at 20-yr High, Watch for Reversal
2022-04-13 12:30:00
Euro Slides on Ukraine War Negotiations Hurdles Ahead of ECB Meeting. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-04-13 05:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Price on Track to Clear Opening Range for April

Crude Oil Price on Track to Clear Opening Range for April

David Song, Strategist

Crude Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil extends the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week despite a larger-than-expected rise in US inventories, and crude may stage a larger advance over the remainder of the week if it manages to clear the opening range for April.

Advertisement

Crude Oil Price on Track to Clear Opening Range for April

The price of oil is on the cusp of test the monthly high ($105.59) as it trades back above the 50-Day SMA ($99.22), and it seems as though signs of slowing demand will do little to curb crude prices amid the ongoing disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

At the same time, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) appear to be on a gradual path in boosting production as the group plans to “adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.432 mb/d for the month of May 2022,” and OPEC may stick to the current production schedule over the coming months as US inventories increase for the second consecutive week.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

Crude stockpiles climbed 9.382M in the week ending April 8 after expanding 2.421M the week prior, with the data reinforcing expectations for lower consumption as OPEC’s most recent Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) states that “in 2022, oil demand growth was revised to the downside by 0.5 mb/d to average 3.7 mb/d y-o-y, accounting for declines in global GDP on account of the geopolitical developments and the resurgence of the Omicron variant on global oil demand in China.

Image of OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report

Nevertheless, the MOMR goes onto say that “world oil demand is projected to average 100.5 mb/d, which is 0.4 mb/d lower than the previous month’s estimates and approximately 0.3 mb/d higher than 2019,” and the update suggests OPEC will retain a steady approach in raising supply even as crude consumption returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Image of EIA Weekly US Field Production of Crude Oil

In turn, current market conditions may keep the price of oil afloat as the fresh figures from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) show weekly field production printing at 11,800K for the second week, and crude may stage a larger recovery ahead of the next OPEC Ministerial Meeting on May 5 as it appears to be on track to test the monthly high ($105.59).

With that said, the price of oil looks poised to test the monthly high ($105.59) as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from the start of the week, and crude may attempt to retrace the decline from the yearly high ($130.50) if it manages to clear the opening range for April.

Crude Oil Price Daily Chart

Image of Crude Oil Price Daily Chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the price of oil cleared the August 2008 high ($128.60) as it jumped to a fresh yearly high ($130.50) in March, with the rally pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into overbought territory for the fourth time in 2022.
  • However, a textbook RSI sell signal emerged as the price of oil reversed ahead of the record high ($147.27), with crude taking out the March low ($93.53) earlier this week as it came up against theFibonacci overlap around $93.50 (61.8% retracement) to $95.30 (23.6% expansion).
  • Nevertheless, the decline from the yearly high ($130.50) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend as the 50-Day SMA ($100.87) continues to reflect a positive slope, with the failed attempt to close below the overlap around $93.50 (61.8% retracement) to $95.30 (23.6% expansion) pushing the price of oil back towards the $104.20 (50% expansion) area.
  • The price of oil is on the cusp of test the monthly high ($105.59) as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from the start of the week, with a break of opening range for April bringing the $108.10 (61.8% expansion) region back on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around $112.80 (161.8% expansion) to $113.70 (78.6% expansion), with a break/close above $115.00 (23.6% retracement) opening up the $117.20 (78.6% retracement) region.
  • At the same time, failure to clear the monthly high ($105.59) may keep the price of oil within a defined range, with a move below the $100.20 (38.2% expansion) region bringing the overlap around $93.50 (61.8% retracement) to $95.30 (23.6% expansion) on the radar.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Rebounds from Weekly Low with Australia Employment on Tap
AUD/USD Rebounds from Weekly Low with Australia Employment on Tap
2022-04-13 19:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Pulls Back from 50-Day SMA Ahead of BoC Rate Hike
USD/CAD Rate Pulls Back from 50-Day SMA Ahead of BoC Rate Hike
2022-04-12 19:30:00
EUR/USD Eyes Yearly Low Even as ECB Warns of Interest Rate Adjustment
EUR/USD Eyes Yearly Low Even as ECB Warns of Interest Rate Adjustment
2022-04-07 20:00:00
Gold Price Holds Above 50-Day SMA Despite Rising US Yields
Gold Price Holds Above 50-Day SMA Despite Rising US Yields
2022-04-06 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude