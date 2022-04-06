News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
2022-04-06 18:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-06 17:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Breaking Below Triangle Support – What’s Next?
2022-04-06 18:10:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Crude Breakout Awaits Fundamental Catalyst
2022-04-06 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-04-06 07:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Holds Above 50-Day SMA Despite Rising US Yields
2022-04-06 21:00:00
Technical Trade Setups: Gold, Japanese Yen and S&P 500 Levels
2022-04-06 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-06 17:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-06 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Setups: Gold, Japanese Yen and S&P 500 Levels
2022-04-06 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-06 17:10:00
More View more
Gold Price Holds Above 50-Day SMA Despite Rising US Yields

Gold Price Holds Above 50-Day SMA Despite Rising US Yields

David Song, Strategist

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold appears to be stuck in a narrow range after testing the 50-Day SMA ($1903) in March, but the rebound from the moving average may keep the precious metal afloat as the indicator continues to reflect a positive slope.

Advertisement

Gold Price Holds Steady After Bouncing Back from 50-Day SMA

The price of gold struggles to retain the advance from the start of the week as Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard insists that the central bank could “reduce the balance sheet at a rapid pace as soon as our May meeting,” and speculation for a shift in the Fed’s exit strategy continue to produce headwinds for the precious metal as the central bank shows a greater willingness to normalize monetary policy at a faster pace.

Image of CME FedWatch Tool

Source: CME

As a result, the CME FedWatch Tool currently reflects a greater than 80% probability for a 50bp rate hike at the next interest rate decision on May 4, and it remains to be seen if the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will embark on quantitative tightening (QT) as a growing number of central bank officials show a greater willingness to winddown the balance sheet.

Until then, swings in risk appetite may largely influence the price of gold as it appears to be unfazed by the ongoing rise in US Treasury yield, and the Russia-Ukraine war along with the recent weakness in global equity prices may keep the precious metal afloat as major central banks struggle to keep inflation under control.

With that said, the price of gold may continue to consolidate over the coming days as Fed officials prepare US households and businesses for an adjust in the exit strategy, but the decline from the yearly high ($2070) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend as the 50-Day SMA ($1903) continues to reflect a positive slope.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of Gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The price of gold appears to have reversed course after failing to test the record high ($2075), with the decline from the yearly high ($2070) generate a sell signal in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as the oscillator fell back below 70.
  • Nevertheless, the price of gold has bounced back from the 50-Day SMA ($1903) to trade within a narrow range, and lack of momentum to close below the Fibonacci overlap around $1916 (38.2% expansion) to $1929 (23.6% retracement) instills a constructive outlook for bullion as the moving average continues to reflect a positive slope.
  • Need the price of gold to break out of the opening range for April to bring the $1990 (78.6% retracement) area back on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around $2025 (78.6% expansion).
  • At the same time, a close above theoverlap around $1916 (38.2% expansion) to $1929 (23.6% retracement) could indicate a potential change in trend, with a move below the 50-Day SMA ($1903) opening up the $1876 (50% retracement) region.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rate Clears March Low Ahead of Canada Employment Report
USD/CAD Rate Clears March Low Ahead of Canada Employment Report
2022-04-06 00:30:00
USD/JPY Approaches Yearly High as RSI Pushes Back into Overbought Zone
USD/JPY Approaches Yearly High as RSI Pushes Back into Overbought Zone
2022-04-05 20:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on RBA’s Forward Guidance for Policy
AUD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on RBA’s Forward Guidance for Policy
2022-04-04 20:00:00
EUR/USD Reverses from 50-Day SMA with US NFP Report on Tap
EUR/USD Reverses from 50-Day SMA with US NFP Report on Tap
2022-04-01 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed