Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of Yearly High

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Both a Bullish and a Bearish Formation Appear
2022-03-21 17:00:00
Euro Finds a Base Before ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell Speak. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-03-21 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Surge as EU Weighs Russia Oil Ban – What’s Next?
2022-03-21 19:45:00
Euro Finds a Base Before ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell Speak. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-03-21 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Days Ahead
2022-03-19 10:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Support Holds Through Lift-Off
2022-03-18 15:02:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Weekly Evening Star Casts a Large Shadow
2022-03-21 14:00:00
Gold Prices Steady Amid Geopolitical Uncertainties, ETF Inflow Accelerates
2022-03-21 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) – Trying to Build Support Ahead of Inflation Data
2022-03-21 08:57:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Testing Key Levels Ahead of UK CPI
2022-03-19 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: JPY Remains Bearish But Beware of Rising Intervention Risks
2022-03-21 10:30:00
Euro Finds a Base Before ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell Speak. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-03-21 06:00:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of Yearly High

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of Yearly High

David Song, Strategist

Australian Dollar Talking Points

The four-day rally in AUD/USD appears to be stalling as it struggles to test the yearly high (0.7441), and the exchange rate consolidate over the remainder of the month if the snaps the series of lower highs and lows carried over from last week.

Advertisement

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of Yearly High

AUD/USD gives back the advance from the start of the week as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powellreiterates that “the economy is very strong and is well positioned to handle tighter monetary policy,” with the central bank head going onto say that the central bank could “move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points” while speaking at the annual conference held by National Association for Business Economics (NABE).

It seems as though the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will prepare American households and businesses for a further shift in monetary policy as Chairman Powell warns that “an extended period of high inflation could push longer-term expectations uncomfortably higher, which underscores the need for the Committee to move expeditiously,” and a growing number of Fed officials may look to adjust the exit strategy at the next interest rate decision on May 4 as the central bank pledges to “restore price stability.”

Until then, swings in investor confidence may sway AUD/USD as the rebound in risk appetite appears to be propping up the commodity bloc currencies, and a further advance in the exchange rate may fuel the recent flip in retail sentiment like the behavior seen during the previous year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for AUD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 37.84% of traders are currently net-long AUD/USD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.64 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 15.65% higher than yesterday and 25.76% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.48% higher than yesterday and 41.40% higher from last week. The decline in net-long position comes as AUD/USD struggles to retain the advance from the start of the week, while the jump in net-short interest has fueled the recent flip in retail sentiment as 40.65% of traders were net-long the pair during the first full-week of March.

With that said, AUD/USD may attempt to test the yearly high (0.7441) if it manages to retain the series of higher highs and lows carried over from last week, but the advance from the January low (0.6968) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend as the Fed normalizes monetary policy ahead of theReserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • AUD/USD trades above the 200-Day SMA (0.7299) for the first time since June 2021 as it clears the yearly opening range in March, with a break/close above the 0.7440 (23.6% expansion) region opening up the 0.7560 (50% expansion) to 0.7570 (78.6% retracement), which lines up with the October high (0.7556).
  • However, AUD/USD may consolidate over the remainder of the month as it struggles to test the yearly high (0.7441), with a move below the 0.7370 (38.2% expansion) region bringing the 0.7260 (38.2% expansion) area back on the radar as the series of higher highs and lows from the monthly low (0.7165) unravels.
  • Need a break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7130 (61.8% retracement) to 0.7180 (61.8% retracement) to open up the 0.7070 (61.8% expansion) to 0.7090 (78.6% retracement) region, with a break of the January low (0.6968) bringing the 0.6940 (78.6% expansion) area on the radar.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rate on Track to Threaten March Opening Range
USD/CAD Rate on Track to Threaten March Opening Range
2022-03-18 00:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Recovers Ahead of 50-Day SMA
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Recovers Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-03-17 20:00:00
Gold Price Halts Three-Day Selloff as Fed Refrains from Quantitative Tightening
Gold Price Halts Three-Day Selloff as Fed Refrains from Quantitative Tightening
2022-03-16 20:00:00
USD/JPY on Cusp of Testing 2017 High with Fed Rate Hike on Tap
USD/JPY on Cusp of Testing 2017 High with Fed Rate Hike on Tap
2022-03-15 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish