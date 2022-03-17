USD/CAD Rate on Track to Threaten March Opening Range

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rips Towards Trend Resistance
2022-03-17 18:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-17 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Recovers Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-03-17 20:00:00
Oil and Energy Stocks are Over Extending | tastytrade clips
2022-03-17 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Surge and Build on Bullish Momentum
2022-03-17 21:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Technical Outlook: Bullish Momentum Fades
2022-03-17 11:46:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-17 17:00:00
Gold Rallies Despite Fed Rate Hike as US Dollar Falls, Will Market Confidence Linger?
2022-03-17 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-17 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-03-17 14:13:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-17 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Setup: Central Bank Divergence Propels USD/JPY
2022-03-17 09:00:00
More View more
USD/CAD Rate on Track to Threaten March Opening Range

USD/CAD Rate on Track to Threaten March Opening Range

David Song, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD extends the series of lower highs and lows from earlier this week as the Federal Reserve refrains from quantitative tightening (QT), with the exchange rate on track to threaten the opening range for March following the failed attempts to test the 2021 high (1.2964).

Advertisement

USD/CAD Rate on Track to Threaten March Opening Range

USD/CAD quickly approaches the monthly low (1.2587) as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appears to be in no rush to winddown its balance sheet, and the advance from the yearly low (1.2450) may continue to unravel if the exchange rate fails to defend the opening range for March.

Even though USD/CAD rallied to a fresh yearly high (1.2901) earlier this month, the recent selloff keeps the exchange rate within the range from the fourth-quarter of 2021, and it seems as though swings in investor confidence will influence foreign exchange markets over the remainder of the month amid the recovery in global equity prices.

In turn, a further improvement in risk appetite may keep USD/CAD under pressure, but a further decline in the exchange rate may fuel the recent flip in retail sentiment like the behavior seen during the previous year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/CAD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 65.85% of traders are currently net-long USD/CAD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.93 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 8.62% higher than yesterday and 29.82% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.60% lower than yesterday and 30.86% lower from last week. The jump in net-long interest has fueled the flip in retail sentiment as 57.28% of traders were net-long USD/CAD earlier this week, while the decline in net-short position comes as the exchange rate trades to a fresh weekly low (1.2613).

With that said, USD/CAD appears to be on track to test the monthly low (1.2587) as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from earlier this week, and the advance from the yearly low (1.2450) may continue to unravel if the exchange rate fails to defend the opening range for March.

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • USD/CAD appeared to be on track to test the test the 2021 high (1.2964) earlier this month as it climbed to fresh yearly high (1.2901), but lack of momentum to extend the series of higher highs and lows from the monthly low (1.2587) has pulled the exchange rate back towards the 1.2620 (50% retracement) to 1.2650 (78.6% expansion) region.
  • USD/CAD may track the range from the fourth-quarter of 2021 if it fails to defend the opening range for March, with a move below the monthly low (1.2587) bringing the 1.2510 (78.6% retracement) back on the radar.
  • A break of the yearly low (1.2450) opens up the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2410 (23.6% expansion) to 1.2440 (23.6% expansion), with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2360 (100% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Forecast: Crude Recovers Ahead of 50-Day SMA
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Recovers Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-03-17 20:00:00
Gold Price Halts Three-Day Selloff as Fed Refrains from Quantitative Tightening
Gold Price Halts Three-Day Selloff as Fed Refrains from Quantitative Tightening
2022-03-16 20:00:00
USD/JPY on Cusp of Testing 2017 High with Fed Rate Hike on Tap
USD/JPY on Cusp of Testing 2017 High with Fed Rate Hike on Tap
2022-03-15 20:00:00
EUR/USD Consolidates After Failing to Push Back Above Former Support
EUR/USD Consolidates After Failing to Push Back Above Former Support
2022-03-14 22:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish