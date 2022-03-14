News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Consolidates After Failing to Push Back Above Former Support
2022-03-14 22:30:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Holding Firm Amidst Rising Tensions in Ukraine & Looming Fed
2022-03-14 10:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Week: USD Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-14 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine
2022-03-14 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Stuck at Support for Lift-Off
2022-03-14 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine
2022-03-14 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Potential Double Top Forms - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-03-14 17:30:00
Fed Week: USD Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-14 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Week: USD Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-14 15:30:00
British Pound Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure at 1.3000
2022-03-14 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Gains as US Bond Yields Soar Ahead of Fed Liftoff
2022-03-14 18:00:00
Fed Week: USD Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-14 15:30:00
More View more
EUR/USD Consolidates After Failing to Push Back Above Former Support

EUR/USD Consolidates After Failing to Push Back Above Former Support

David Song, Strategist

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD trades marginal higher after carving a series of lower highs and lows, but the Federal Reserve interest rate decision may undermine the recent rebound in the exchange rate as the central bank is expected to alter the course for monetary policy.

Advertisement

EUR/USD Consolidates After Failing to Push Back Above Former Support

EUR/USD has failed to push back above the former support zone around January low (1.1121)amid the kneejerk reaction to the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, and the rebound from the monthly low (1.0806) may continue to unravel with the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) anticipated to announce a 25bp rate hike later this week.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

At the same time, fresh forecasts from Fed officials may sway the US Dollar as the central bank is scheduled to release the updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), and a material adjustment in the interest rate dot plot is likely to fuel speculation for an extended series of rate hikes as “participants suggested that a faster pace of increases in the target range for the federal funds rate than in the post-2015 period would likely be warranted, should the economy evolve generally in line with the Committee's expectation.”

However, similar to the ECB meeting, the press conference following the rate decision may largely impact financial markets amid the limited details surrounding the Fed’s balance sheet, and the central bank may prepare US households and businesses for a gradual shift in monetary policy in order to avoid the “risk that financial conditions might tighten unduly in response to a rapid removal of policy accommodation.

In turn, a dovish Fed rate hike along with little indications for quantitative tightening may fuel the recent rebound in EUR/USD, and a further advance in the exchange rate may alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for EUR/USD

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 62.59% of traders are currently net-long USD/CAD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.67 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 3.13% higher than yesterday and 4.01% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 34.08% higher than yesterday and 12.27% higher from last week. The decline in net-long interest has helped to alleviate the crowding behavior as 66.94% were net-long EUR/USD last week, while the jump in net-short position comes as the exchange rate carves a series of lower highs and lows.

With that said, the Fed rate decision may undermine the recent rebound in EUR/USD as the central bank is expected to implement higher interest rates, and the rebound from the monthly low (1.0806) may continue to unravel as the exchange rate appears to have reversed ahead of the former support zone around January low (1.1121).

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The broader outlook for EUR/USD remains tilted to the downside as the 200-Day SMA (1.1547) still reflects a negative slope, with the exchange rate clearing the June 2020 low (1.1101) as it failed to defend the opening range for 2022.
  • The weakness in EUR/USD pushed the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into oversold territory for the first time this year, but the failed attempt to test the May 2020 low (1.0767) has pulled the oscillator out of oversold territory, with the advance from the yearly low (1.0806) pushing the exchange rate toward the 1.1130 (50% expansion) region.
  • However, EUR/USD has failed to push back above the former support zone around January low (1.1121), with the recent series of lower highs and lows raising the scope for a move back below the Fibonacci overlap around 1.0860 (23.6% expansion) to 1.0930 (78.6% expansion), with the next area of interest coming in around 1.0770 (100% expansion) to 1.0780 (100% expansion), which largely lines up with the May 2020 low (1.0767).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rate Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Rate Decision
USD/CAD Rate Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2022-03-14 19:00:00
USD/JPY Stages Another Attempt to Break Out of 2022 Opening Range
USD/JPY Stages Another Attempt to Break Out of 2022 Opening Range
2022-03-10 23:30:00
Crude Oil Price Pullback Triggers RSI Sell Signal
Crude Oil Price Pullback Triggers RSI Sell Signal
2022-03-10 21:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Eyes 2021 High with US CPI on Tap
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Eyes 2021 High with US CPI on Tap
2022-03-08 23:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish