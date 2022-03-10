News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Bears Pounce Post-ECB
2022-03-10 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-03-10 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Pullback Triggers RSI Sell Signal
2022-03-10 21:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Blow-Off Top or Pullback? Crude Oil Recovers, Upcoming US CPI
2022-03-10 09:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-03-10 07:00:00
Dow Jones Rebounds as Haven demand Wanes, Crude Oil Fall. Hang Seng Index May Rise
2022-03-10 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price and Silver Price Forecast for the Days Ahead
2022-03-10 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Blow-Off Top or Pullback? Crude Oil Recovers, Upcoming US CPI
2022-03-10 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Plunges Past 2021 Lows
2022-03-10 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-03-10 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Sinks as Markets Reverse Ahead of ECB and US CPI. Where to for DXY Index?
2022-03-10 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Uptrend in Focus as US Braces for Even Higher Inflation
2022-03-10 00:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Price Pullback Triggers RSI Sell Signal

Crude Oil Price Pullback Triggers RSI Sell Signal

David Song, Strategist

Crude Oil Price Talking Points

The rally in the price of oil appears to be unraveling as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) show a greater willingness to boost production, and recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) point to a larger pullback in crude as it falls below 70 to indicate a textbook sell signal.

Advertisement

Crude Oil Price Pullback Triggers RSI Sell Signal

The price of oil has fallen more than 10% after trading to a fresh yearly high ($130.50) as United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba states that “we favor production increases and will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher production levels.”

The statement goes onto say that “stability in energy markets is critical to the global economy,” and it remains to be seen if OPEC+ will adjust the output schedule as the group plans to “adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 mb/d for the month of April 2022.”

As a result, limited supply may keep the price of oil afloat as fresh figures from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) show weekly field production unchanged for the fifth consecutive week, with US output holding steady at 11,600K in the week ending March 4.

Image of EIA Weekly US Field Production of Crude Oil

In turn, the recent weakness in the price of oil may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend as OPEC appears to be in no rush to respond to the Russia-Ukraine war, and crude prices may continue to squeeze higher in 2022 as US production remains subdued.

With that said, the price of may stage further attempts to test the July 2008 high ($147.27) ahead of the next OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting on March 31 amid the ongoing disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) warns of a larger pullback in crude as it falls below 70 to indicate a textbook sell signal.

Crude Oil Price Daily Chart

Image of Crude Oil price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The price of oil cleared the August 2008 high ($128.60) as it jumped to a fresh yearly high ($130.50), with the recent rally pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into overbought territory for the fourth time in 2022.
  • However, the price of oil appears to have reversed ahead of the record high high ($147.27) as the RSI falls below 70 to indicate a textbook sell signal, and failure to hold above the $104.20 (50% expansion) region may push crude towards the $100.20 (38.2% expansion) area as the bullish momentum abates.
  • It remains to be seen if the recent weakness in the price of gold will turn out to be a correction in the broader trend as both the 50-Day SMA ($90.38) and 200-Day SMA ($77.51) reflect a positive slope, and crude may stage further attempts to test the July 2008 high ($147.27) as long as it manages to hold above the former resistance zone around $95.10 (38.2% retracement) to $95.20 (23.5% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Eyes 2021 High with US CPI on Tap
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Eyes 2021 High with US CPI on Tap
2022-03-08 23:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Emerges Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Emerges Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
2022-03-08 21:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Pushes RSI Toward Overbought Zone
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Pushes RSI Toward Overbought Zone
2022-03-07 20:30:00
NZD/USD Rate Tests February High Ahead of US NFP Report
NZD/USD Rate Tests February High Ahead of US NFP Report
2022-03-04 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude