USD/CAD on Cusp of Testing Monthly High Ahead of Canada CPI Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
US Dollar Reversal After Bullard: EUR/USD, SPX, NDX Rates in Focus
2022-02-14 16:13:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Retreats from $95.00, Brent Follows
2022-02-14 15:21:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Peloton Forecast: Higher Rates & Geopolitics
2022-02-13 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish GBP Bets Accumulate Ahead of UK CPI
2022-02-14 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Try for January High
2022-02-14 19:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
More View more
USD/CAD on Cusp of Testing Monthly High Ahead of Canada CPI Report

USD/CAD on Cusp of Testing Monthly High Ahead of Canada CPI Report

David Song, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD carves a series of higher highs and lows after snapping the monthly opening range for February, and fresh developments coming out of Canada may do little to derail the recent recovery in the exchange rate as inflation is expected to hold steady in January.

Advertisement

USD/CAD on Cusp of Testing Monthly High Ahead of Canada CPI Report

USD/CAD is on the cusp of testing the monthly high (1.2788) as the US Dollar appreciates against all of its major counterparts, and current market conditions may keep the exchange rate afloat as Russia-Ukraine tensions appear to be spurring a flight to safety.

The shift in risk appetite along with expectations for an imminent change in US monetary policy may push USD/CAD to fresh monthly highs as the ongoing rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) puts pressure on the Federal Reserve to normalize monetary policy sooner rather than later, and it remains to be seen if Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. will project a steeper path for the Fed Funds rate as the central bank is slated to released the updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) at its next interest rate decision on March 16.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/CAD rate

In contrast, developments coming out of Canada may do little to influence USD/CAD as the headline reading for inflation is expected to print at 4.8% for the second month, and the Bank of Canada (BoC) may continue to outline a gradual path in normalizing monetary policy as “the Governing Council will consider exiting the reinvestment phase and reducing the size of its balance sheet by allowing roll-off of maturing Government of Canada bonds.

In turn, swings in risk appetite may sway USD/CAD over the remainder of the month as the recent strength in the US Dollar coincides with the weakness in global equity prices, while the tilt in retail sentiment looks poised to persist as traders have been net-long the pair since late-December.

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 59.41% of traders are currently net-long USD/CAD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.46 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 10.91% higher than yesterday and 10.18% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.75% higher than yesterday and 7.89% higher from last week. The decline in net-long interest comes as USD/CAD snapped the opening range for February during the previous week, while the rise in net-short position has helped to alleviate the crowing behavior as 67.15% of traders were net-long the pair last week.

With that said, the update to Canada’s CPI may generate a limited reaction as inflation is expected to hold steady, and the decline from the December high (1.2964) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend if it manages to clear the opening range for 2022.

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, USD/CAD traded to a fresh 2021 high (1.2964) in December even as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) diverged with price, but the exchange rate appears to be stuck in a defined range amid the string of failed attempts to test the January high (1.2814).
  • In turn, lack of momentum to close above the 1.2770 (38.2% expansion) region may keep USD/CAD within the January range, with a move below the 50-Day SMA (1.2702) bringing the 1.2620 (50% retracement) to 1.2650 (78.6% expansion) area back on the radar.
  • Need a break/close below the 1.2620 (50% retracement) to 1.2650 (78.6% expansion) area to open up the 200-Day SMA (1.2526), with a move below the 1.2510 (78.6% retracement) raising the scope for a test of the January low (1.2450).
  • Nevertheless, a close above the 1.2770 (38.2% expansion) region along with a break above the monthly high (1.2788) opens up the January high (1.2814), with a break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2830 (38.2% retracement) to 1.2880 (61.8% expansion) bringing the December high (1.2964) on the radar.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Rally Raises Scope for Yearly Opening Range Breakout
USD/JPY Rally Raises Scope for Yearly Opening Range Breakout
2022-02-10 23:00:00
Gold Price Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since November
Gold Price Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since November
2022-02-10 20:00:00
Crude Oil Price Pulls Back to Generate RSI Sell Signal
Crude Oil Price Pulls Back to Generate RSI Sell Signal
2022-02-09 23:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Susceptible to Larger Pullback on Another Rise in US CPI
EUR/USD Rate Susceptible to Larger Pullback on Another Rise in US CPI
2022-02-09 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish