USD/CAD Rate Defends February Opening Range Ahead of US CPI Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: Signs of a Near-Term Top – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-02-08 16:37:00
EUR/USD Struggling to Break Higher as Treasury Yields Underpin the US Dollar
2022-02-08 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Drops From 7-Year High as US-Iran Talks Resume
2022-02-08 12:00:00
Euro Adjusts to ECB Messaging Ahead of US CPI This Week. Will EUR/USD Hold Gains?
2022-02-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Bear Bounce Near Complete?
2022-02-08 15:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2022-02-07 09:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Goes to 1830- Break or Bounce?
2022-02-08 18:30:00
Gold Price Upside May be Limited as Real Yields Look Higher
2022-02-08 12:31:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2022-02-08 19:18:00
Technical Setups: USD FX Majors, Gold, Crude Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-07 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Post-NFP Rally Stalls Ahead of US Inflation Report
2022-02-07 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-07 16:30:00
More View more
USD/CAD Rate Defends February Opening Range Ahead of US CPI Report

USD/CAD Rate Defends February Opening Range Ahead of US CPI Report

David Song, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD preserves the opening range for February after giving back the bullish reaction to the better-than-expected Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, but the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) may influence the near-term outlook for the exchange rate as inflation is expected to increase for the fifth consecutive month.

Advertisement

USD/CAD Rate Defends February Opening Range Ahead of US CPI Report

USD/CAD appears to be stuck in a defined range following the failed attempt to test the January high (1.2814), and the exchange rate may continue to track sideways over the near-term as both the Bank of Canada (BoC) and Federal Reserve prepare to implement higher interest rates in 2022.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

Nevertheless, fresh figures coming out of the US economy may prop up USD/CAD as the CPI is expected to increase to 7.3% from 7.0% per annum in December, which would mark the highest reading since 1982, and another uptick in the index may put pressure on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to normalize monetary policy sooner rather than later as the central bank unveils a more detailed exit strategy.

Evidence of stronger inflation may lead to a further shift in the FOMC’s forward guidance for monetary policy as the committee also plans to wind down the balance sheet later this year, and it remains to be seen if Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. will project a steeper path for the Fed Funds rate as the central bank is slate to release the updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) at its next interest rate decision on March 16.

Until then, USD/CAD may track the yearly range amid the string of failed attempt to test the January high (1.2814), but the tilt in retail sentiment looks poised to persist as trades have been net-long the pair since late-December.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/CAD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 67.15% of traders are currently net-long USD/CAD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 2.04 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 11.98% higher than yesterday and 19.87% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.68% lower than yesterday and 13.88% lower from last week. The rise in net-long interest has fueled the crowding behavior as 59.49% of traders were net-long USD/CAD last week, while the decline in net-short position comes as the exchange rate appears to be defending the opening range for February.

With that said, the decline from the December high (1.2964) may turn out to be a near-term correction if USD/CAD manages to clear the monthly opening range, but lack of momentum to test the January high (1.2814) may keep the exchange rate within a defined range as both the BoC and FOMC prepare to shift gears.

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, USD/CAD traded to a fresh 2021 high (1.2964) in December even as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) diverged with price, but the exchange rate appears to be stuck in a defined range amid the string of failed attempts to test the January high (1.2814).
  • USD/CAD appears to be defending the opening range for February as it bounces back ahead of last week’s low (1.2650), but need a close above the 1.2770 (38.2% expansion) region to raise the scope for another run at the January high (1.2814).
  • Next area of interest comes in around 1.2830 (38.2% retracement) to 1.2880 (61.8% expansion) followed by the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2980 (61.8% retracement) to 1.3030 (50% expansion), which entails the December 2020 high (1.3009).
  • At the same time, failure to hold above the overlap around 1.2620 (50% retracement) to 1.2650 (78.6% expansion) may push USD/CAD towards the 1.2510 (78.6% retracement) region, with the break of the January low (1.2450) opening up the 1.2410 (23.6% expansion) to 1.2440 (23.6% expansion) area.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar: NZD/USD Outlook Tied to February Opening Range
New Zealand Dollar: NZD/USD Outlook Tied to February Opening Range
2022-02-07 23:00:00
USD/JPY Post-NFP Rally Stalls Ahead of US Inflation Report
USD/JPY Post-NFP Rally Stalls Ahead of US Inflation Report
2022-02-07 20:00:00
EUR/USD Post-ECB Rally Eyes January High with US NFP Report on Tap
EUR/USD Post-ECB Rally Eyes January High with US NFP Report on Tap
2022-02-03 23:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
Gold Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
2022-02-03 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish