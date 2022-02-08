Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD on Cusp of Opening Range Breakout

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: Signs of a Near-Term Top – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-02-08 16:37:00
EUR/USD Struggling to Break Higher as Treasury Yields Underpin the US Dollar
2022-02-08 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Drops From 7-Year High as US-Iran Talks Resume
2022-02-08 12:00:00
Euro Adjusts to ECB Messaging Ahead of US CPI This Week. Will EUR/USD Hold Gains?
2022-02-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Bear Bounce Near Complete?
2022-02-08 15:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2022-02-07 09:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Goes to 1830- Break or Bounce?
2022-02-08 18:30:00
Gold Price Upside May be Limited as Real Yields Look Higher
2022-02-08 12:31:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2022-02-08 19:18:00
Technical Setups: USD FX Majors, Gold, Crude Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-07 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Post-NFP Rally Stalls Ahead of US Inflation Report
2022-02-07 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-07 16:30:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD on Cusp of Opening Range Breakout

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD on Cusp of Opening Range Breakout

David Song, Strategist

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD retraces the decline following the better-than-expected US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as it extends the advance from the start of the week, and the exchange rate may stage a larger recovery over the coming days if it manages to clear the opening range for February.

Advertisement

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD on Cusp of Opening Range Breakout

AUD/USD appears to have reversed ahead of the monthly low (0.7033) as it initiates a fresh series of higher highs and lows, and the exchange rate may continue to retrace the decline from the January high (0.7314) as it appears to be on track to test last week’s high (0.7168).

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

However, the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) may curb the recent rebound in AUD/USD as the headline reading is expected to increase to 7.3% from 7.0% per annum in December, which would mark the highest reading since 1982, and the advance from the January low (0.6968) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend as evidence of stronger inflation puts pressure on the Federal Reserve to normalize monetary policy sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, it seems as though the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will endorse a wait-and-see approach after concluding its quantitative easing (QE) program earlier this month as central bank insists that “while inflation has picked up, it is too early to conclude that it is sustainably within the target band,” and the central bank may merely attempt to buy time at its next meeting on March 1 as Governor Philip Lowe and Co. pledge to “not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 per cent target range.

In turn, AUD/USD may exhibit a bearish trend in 2022 amid the diverging paths between the RBA and Fed, but the recent recovery in the exchange rate has helped to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment like the behavior seen during the previous year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for AUD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 55.93% of traders are currently net-long AUD/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.27 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 5.84% lower than yesterday and 5.27% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.26% higher than yesterday and 29.54% higher from last week. The decline in net-long position comes as the US NFP report triggered a bearish reaction in AUD/USD, while the jump in net-short interest has helped to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment as 70.83% of traders were net-long the pair last week.

With that said, AUD/USD may attempt to break out of the opening range for February after reversing ahead of the monthly low (0.7033), but the update to the US CPI may drag on the exchange rate amid the diverging paths between the RBA and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • AUD/USD cleared the November 2020 low (0.6991) earlier this year after failing to hold above the 50-Day SMA (0.7163), but lack of momentum to test the 0.6940 (78.6% expansion) region has pushed the exchange rate back towards the moving average as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) diverged with price.
  • AUD/USD may attempt to break out of the opening range for February as it reverses ahead of the monthly low (0.7033), but need a close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7130 (61.8% retracement) to 0.7180 (61.8% retracement) to bring the 0.7260 (38.2% expansion) area on the radar.
  • A break above the January high (0.7314) opens up the 0.7370 (38.2% expansion) region, which lines up with the 200-Day SMA (0.7369), with the next area of interest coming in around 0.7440 (23.6% expansion).
  • However, failure to break out of the opening range for February may pull AUD/USD back towards the 0.7070 (61.8% expansion) to 0.7090 (78.6% retracement) region, with a failure to defend the monthly low (0.7033) bringing the January low (0.6968) on the radar.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rate Defends February Opening Range Ahead of US CPI Report
USD/CAD Rate Defends February Opening Range Ahead of US CPI Report
2022-02-08 20:00:00
New Zealand Dollar: NZD/USD Outlook Tied to February Opening Range
New Zealand Dollar: NZD/USD Outlook Tied to February Opening Range
2022-02-07 23:00:00
USD/JPY Post-NFP Rally Stalls Ahead of US Inflation Report
USD/JPY Post-NFP Rally Stalls Ahead of US Inflation Report
2022-02-07 20:00:00
EUR/USD Post-ECB Rally Eyes January High with US NFP Report on Tap
EUR/USD Post-ECB Rally Eyes January High with US NFP Report on Tap
2022-02-03 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish