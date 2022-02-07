USD/JPY Post-NFP Rally Stalls Ahead of US Inflation Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: USD FX Majors, Gold, Crude Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-07 18:30:00
EUR/USD Bullish Potential
2022-02-07 18:08:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: USD FX Majors, Gold, Crude Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-07 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Pull Back But Supply Gaps Are Still in Play
2022-02-07 08:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2022-02-07 09:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-02-07 07:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: USD FX Majors, Gold, Crude Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-07 18:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-07 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: USD FX Majors, Gold, Crude Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-07 18:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-07 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Post-NFP Rally Stalls Ahead of US Inflation Report
2022-02-07 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-07 16:30:00
More View more
USD/JPY Post-NFP Rally Stalls Ahead of US Inflation Report

USD/JPY Post-NFP Rally Stalls Ahead of US Inflation Report

David Song, Strategist

Japanese Yen Talking Points

USD/JPY struggles to extend the series of higher highs and lows from last week as it gives back the advance following the better-than-expected US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the exchange rate may consolidate ahead of the update to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as it tracks the January range.

Advertisement

USD/JPY Post-NFP Rally Stalls Ahead of US Inflation Report

USD/JPY trades within Friday’s range even as longer-dated US Treasury yields push to fresh yearly highs, with a head-and-shoulders formation starting to take shape following the failed attempt to test the January high (116.35).

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

Nevertheless, the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) may help to invalidate the reversal pattern as inflation is expected to increase for the fifth consecutive month, with the headline reading projected to increase to 7.3% from 7.0% per annum in December, which would mark the highest reading since 1982.

Evidence of persistent inflation may generate a bullish reaction in the US Dollar as it puts pressure on the Federal Reserve to normalize monetary policy sooner rather than later, and USD/JPY may exhibit a bullish trend in 2022 as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) remains in no rush to switch gears.

As a result, the decline from the January high (116.32) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) prepares to implement higher interest rates, and the diverging paths between the Fed and BoJ may continue to foster the crowding behavior seen in late-2021 as the recent flip in retail sentiment was short lived.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/JPY rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 36.85% of traders are currently net-long USD/JPY, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.71 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 8.38% higher than yesterday and 10.98% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.04% higher than yesterday and 9.24% lower from last week. The rise in net-long interest has helped to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment as only 31.39% of traders were net-long USD/JPY last week, while the decline in net-short position could be a function of profit-taking behavior as the exchange rate gives back the advance following the US NFP report.

With that said, USD/JPY may continue to track the January range as it struggles to extend the series of higher highs and lows from last week, but another uptick in the US CPI may help to invalidate a possible head-and-shoulders formation as market participants brace for an imminent shift in Fed policy.

USD/JPY Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/JPY rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The broader outlook for USD/JPY remains constructive as the 200-Day SMA (111.80) retains the positive slope from last year, but a head-and-shoulders formation appears to be taking shape following the failed attempt to test the January high (116.35).
  • However, USD/JPY may threaten the January range as it struggles to extend the series of higher highs and lows from last week, with a move below the Fibonacci overlap around 113.80 (23.6% expansion) to 114.30 (23.6% retracement) raising the scope for a test of last month’s low (113.47).
  • Failure to defend the January range opens up the 112.40 (61.8% retracement) to 112.80 (38.2% expansion) region, which lines up with the November low (112.53), with a move below the 200-Day SMA (111.80) bringing the 111.10 (61.8% expansion) to 111.70 (50% expansion) area on the radar.
  • Need a move above the 115.90 (100% expansion) to 116.10 (78.6% expansion) region to bring the January high (116.35) back on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 117.60 (23.6% retracement) to 117.90 (23.6% retracement).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Post-ECB Rally Eyes January High with US NFP Report on Tap
EUR/USD Post-ECB Rally Eyes January High with US NFP Report on Tap
2022-02-03 23:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
Gold Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
2022-02-03 20:00:00
Crude Oil Price Susceptible to Larger Pullback on RSI Sell Signal
Crude Oil Price Susceptible to Larger Pullback on RSI Sell Signal
2022-02-02 23:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Rebound Eyes Former Support Zone
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Rebound Eyes Former Support Zone
2022-02-02 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed