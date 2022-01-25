Australian Dollar Fails to Defend January Opening Range Ahead of FOMC

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Test Sub-1.1300, Major Support Below
2022-01-25 15:00:00
Euro Holds Up vs. US Dollar Despite Market Mayhem Before Fed Meeting
2022-01-25 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Bullish Fatigue and Potential Bearish Reversal
2022-01-25 09:30:00
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Bounce Then Sell Set-up
2022-01-25 13:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-01-25 07:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Buoyed by Volatility Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-01-25 16:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Buffeted by Fed Rate Hike Risk and Russia/Ukraine War Fears
2022-01-25 10:28:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 07, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2022-01-24 15:23:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; January Fed Meeting Preview
2022-01-25 17:05:00
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-24 12:30:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Fails to Defend January Opening Range Ahead of FOMC

Australian Dollar Fails to Defend January Opening Range Ahead of FOMC

David Song, Strategist

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD struggles to push back above the 50-Day SMA(0.7182) as it gives back the advance following the larger-than-expected uptick in Australia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the exchange rate may continue to trade to fresh monthly lows as it snaps the opening range for January ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Advertisement

Australian Dollar Fails to Defend January Opening Range Ahead of FOMC

AUD/USD pushed to a fresh monthly low (0.7091) at the start of the week on the back of US Dollar strength, but the exchange rate may hold steady going into the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate decision as it fails to extend the series of lower highs and lows carried over from the previous week.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

Fresh remarks from the FOMC may reveal a more detailed exit strategy as the central bank looks to implement higher interest rates in 2022, and talks of unloading the Fed’s balance sheet may drag on AUD/USD as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) remains in no rush to normalize monetary policy.

At the same time, the FOMC may merely emphasize its plans to “reduce the monthly pace of our net asset purchases by $20 billion for Treasury securities and $10 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities” in response to the weaker-than-expected US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the central bank may wait for the next quarterly meeting in March to adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. acknowledge that “the rise in COVID cases in recent weeks, along with the emergence of the Omicron variant, pose[s] risks to the outlook.”

In turn, more of the same from the FOMC may generate a bearish reaction in the US Dollar as market participants push out bets for quantitative tightening (QT), and a near-term rebound in the exchange rate may alleviate the recent flip in retail sentiment like the behavior seen in 2021.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for AUD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 59.47% of traders are currently net-long AUD/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.47 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 2.60% lower than yesterday and 0.62% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.07% higher than yesterday and 4.19% lower from last week. The decline in both net-long and net-short interest comes as AUD/USD appears to be stuck in a narrow range ahead of the Fed rate decision, with the ratio narrowing from a reading of 60.07% during the previous week.

With that said, recent price action raises the scope for a further decline in AUD/USD as it fails to defend the opening range for January, but more of the same from the FOMC may prop up the exchange rate as it snaps the recent series of lower highs and lows.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, AUD/USD traded to a fresh 2021 low (0.6993) in December, which pushed the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into oversold territory, but a textbook buy signal emerged following the failed attempt to test the November 2020 low (0.6991) as the oscillator climbed back above 30.
  • The advance from the 2021 low (0.6993) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend as the 50-Day SMA (0.7183) and 200-Day SMA (0.7405) still reflect a negative slope, and AUD/USD may continue to trade to fresh monthly lows as it fails to defend the opening range for January.
  • However, lack of momentum to close below the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7130 (61.8% retracement) to 0.7180 (61.8% retracement) may lead to near-term rebound in AUD/USD as it snaps the recent series of lower highs and lows, with a move above the 50-Day SMA (0.7183) bringing the 0.7260 (38.2% expansion) region on the radar.
  • Need a break above the monthly high (0.7314) to bring the 0.7370 (38.2% expansion) region on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.7440 (23.6% expansion).
  • At the same time, a close below the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7130 (61.8% retracement) to 0.7180 (61.8% retracement) may push AUD/USD back towards the 0.7070 (61.8% expansion) to 0.7090 (78.6% retracement) area, with a break of the 2021 low (0.6993) opening up the 0.6940 (78.6% expansion) region.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Rate Clears 2021 Low Ahead of New Zealand Inflation Report
NZD/USD Rate Clears 2021 Low Ahead of New Zealand Inflation Report
2022-01-25 00:00:00
USD/CAD Rebound Materializes Ahead of BoC Interest Rate Decision
USD/CAD Rebound Materializes Ahead of BoC Interest Rate Decision
2022-01-24 20:30:00
Oil Price Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal amid Rise in US Inventories
Oil Price Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal amid Rise in US Inventories
2022-01-21 03:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends Monthly Low as Risk Appetite Recovers
USD/JPY Rate Defends Monthly Low as Risk Appetite Recovers
2022-01-20 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed