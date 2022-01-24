USD/CAD Rebound Materializes Ahead of BoC Interest Rate Decision

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-01-24 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
Euro Holds Ground as Asset Allocations Unfold Ahead of the Fed. Can EUR/USD Rally?
2022-01-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-24 12:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast Turning Ugly
2022-01-22 07:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
Gold Price Setup: Bullion bulls lead the way, XAU/USD Levels
2022-01-24 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 07, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2022-01-24 15:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-24 12:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will the Fed Derail the Dollar Rebound?
2022-01-23 16:00:00
More View more
USD/CAD Rebound Materializes Ahead of BoC Interest Rate Decision

USD/CAD Rebound Materializes Ahead of BoC Interest Rate Decision

David Song, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD extends the rebound from the monthly low (1.2450) following the string of failed attempts to close below the 200-Day SMA (1.2498), and the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision may do little to derail the recent advance in the exchange rate if the central bank continues to endorse a wait-and-see approach for monetary policy.

Advertisement

USD/CAD Rebound Materializes Ahead of BoC Interest Rate Decision

USD/CAD carves a series of higher highs and lows ahead of the BoC and Federal Reserve rate decisions on tap for later this week, and more of the same from Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. may keep the bullish price action intact as “the economy continues to require considerable monetary policy support.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for Canada

Looking ahead, the US Dollar may continue to outperform its Canadian counterpart as long as the BoC remains “committed to holding the policy interest rate at the effective lower bound,” but fresh projections coming out of the central bank may curb the recent advance in USD/CAD if Governor Macklem and Co. reveal a shift in the forward guidance for monetary policy.

As a result, USD/CAD may face increased volatility going into the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. plan to implement higher interest rates later this year, and speculation for an imminent change in regime may keep the exchange rate afloat as the CME FedWatch Tool reflects a greater than 90% probability for a 25bp rate hike in March.

In turn, USD/CAD may continue to retrace the decline from the monthly high (1.2814) as market participants brace for higher US interest rates, and a further appreciation in the exchange rate may continue to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment like the behavior seen during the previous year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/CAD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 67.05% of traders are currently net-long USD/CAD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 2.04 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 1.18% lower than yesterday and 15.90% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.47% higher than yesterday and 4.24% higher from last week. The decline in net-long position comes as USD/CAD extends the advance from the monthly low (1.2450), while the rise in net-short interest has helped to alleviate the crowding behavior as 75.89% of traders were net-long the pair earlier this month.

With that said, recent price action raises the scope for a larger rebound in USD/CAD as it carves a series of higher highs and lows, and the decline from the December high (1.2964) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend if the BoC endorses a wait-and-see approach for monetary policy.

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, USD/CAD traded to a fresh 2021 high (1.2964) in December even as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) diverged with price, but the exchange rate appears to have reversed course following the failed attempt to test the December 2020 high (1.3009).
  • USD/CAD took out the December low (1.2606) as it failed to defend the opening range for January, but the decline from the December high (1.2964) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend amid the string of failed attempts to close below the 200-Day SMA (1.2498).
  • The recent series of higher highs and lows has pushed USD/CAD back above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2620 (50% retracement) to 1.2650 (78.6% expansion), with a break/close above the 50-Day SMA (1.2703) bringing the 1.2770 (38.2% expansion) area on the radar.
  • A break above the monthly high (1.2814) opens up the overlap around 1.2830 (38.2% retracement) to 1.2880 (61.8% expansion), with the next region of interest coming in around 1.2980 (61.8% retracement) to 1.3030 (50% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal amid Rise in US Inventories
Oil Price Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal amid Rise in US Inventories
2022-01-21 03:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends Monthly Low as Risk Appetite Recovers
USD/JPY Rate Defends Monthly Low as Risk Appetite Recovers
2022-01-20 20:30:00
AUD/USD Rate Rebound Emerges Ahead of Australia Employment Report
AUD/USD Rate Rebound Emerges Ahead of Australia Employment Report
2022-01-19 23:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Defends Monthly Low Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
EUR/USD Rate Defends Monthly Low Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
2022-01-19 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish