EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-11-09 15:15:00
EUR/USD Outlook Stable Around 1.1600 For Now
2021-11-09 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-08 20:30:00
Crude Oil Reignites for Bulls As OPEC+ News Sinks In. Can WTI Make a New High?
2021-11-08 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Falls Post Infrastructure Bill, Nikkei 225 May Rise
2021-11-09 01:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-08 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Nearing Big Levels
2021-11-09 13:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Significant Hurdle, Brainard Bullish for Gold
2021-11-09 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-11-09 15:15:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Sterling Looks to Make up Lost Ground as Dollar Declines
2021-11-09 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
2021-11-09 16:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Are They Establishing Ranges?
2021-11-09 02:00:00
Real Time News
  • RT @JavierBlas: So a bearish STEO is actually bullish for oil prices as traders see the report as an obstacle for a SPR release. The market…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.71%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.71%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RvW9SKFRep
  • RT @IG_US: Macro Setup is now MKT Call! Tune in as @GuyAdami, @RiskReversal, and guest @CVecchio discuss: Will Musk sell $TSLA to cover pe…
  • GBP/USD recovering from Band of England reality check. Relevant Technical Levels for GBP/USD as the pair looks to regain lost ground. Get your %GBPUSD market update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/Jf4rRvojFb https://t.co/phQguuxt4j
  • Bonds are catching a bid as risk assets take a breather, with the US 10-year Treasury yield slipping to 1.43% $ZN_F https://t.co/JqTREFURt2
  • $USD still holding on to support, so focus can now shift to the @IG_US Trading Summit I'm kicking off the presentation in one minute - can join at this link https://t.co/mnOR2T7DKi https://t.co/dPUDhSm00g https://t.co/OmPhtNborE
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.60% Gold: 0.22% Silver: -0.87% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/EYvqTIfnrk
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.30% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.20% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.62% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sWXQAQeT2N
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.01% Germany 30: -0.02% France 40: -0.03% US 500: -0.50% Wall Street: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/fiBHF9SBoh
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 BoC Beaudry Speech due at 17:10 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-09
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline

David Song, Strategist

Japanese Yen Talking Points

USD/JPY extends the decline from the start of the week as the 10-Year US Treasury yield sits near the monthly low (1.44%), and the bull flag formation carried over from last month may continue to unravel with the exchange rate on track to mark a four day decline for the first time since August.

Advertisement

USD/JPY continues to trade to fresh monthly lows following the kneejerk reaction to the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and fresh data prints coming out of the world’s largest economy may do little to prop up the exchange rate consolidates despite an uptick in the Producer Price Index (PPI).

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), factory gate prices increased 0.6% in October after climbing 0.5% the month prior, and it remains to be seen if the update to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will sway USD/JPY as the headline reading for inflation is seen widening to 5.8% from 5.4% per annum in September, which would mark the highest reading since December 1990.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

At the same time, the core CPI is expected to increase to 4.3% from 4.0% during the same period, and signs of sticky inflation may lift longer-dated US yields as it puts pressure on the Federal Reserve to implement higher interest rates sooner rather than later.

In turn, the decline from the October high may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend as the Fed starts to scale back monetary support while the Bank of Japan (BoJ) sticks to its Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE) program with Yield-Curve Control (YCC), but a further depreciation in the exchange rate may continue to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/JPY rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 34.37% of traders are currently net-long USD/JPY, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.91 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 3.33% lower than yesterday and 20.79% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.27% higher than yesterday and 4.81% higher from last week. The jump in net-long interest has helped to alleviate the crowding behavior as 31.15% of traders were net-long USD/JPY last week, while the rise in net-short position comes as the exchange rate trades to fresh monthly lows.

With that said, USD/JPY may face a larger correction ahead of the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate decision on December 15 as the bull flag formation appears to be unraveling, but the Fed’s exit strategy may continue to push the exchange rate to fresh 2021 highs throughout the remainder of the year as speculation for higher interest rates lift US yields.

USD/JPY Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/JPY rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The broader outlook for USD/JPY remains constructive as it trades to fresh yearly highs in the second half of 2021, with the 200-Day SMA (109.73) indicating a similar dynamic as it retains the positive slope from earlier this year.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) showed a similar dynamic as it pushed into overbought territory for the first time since the first quarter of 2021, but a textbook sell signal materialized in October as the oscillator fell back from overbought territory to slip below 70.
  • In turn, the bull flag formation carried over from last month appears to be unraveling with USD/JPY on track to mark a four day decline for the first time since August, but need a break/close below 112.40 (61.8% retracement) to 112.80 (38.2% expansion) region to bring the Fibonacci overlap around 111.10 (61.8% expansion) to 111.60 (38.2% retracement) on the radar.
  • A break of the October low (110.82) opens up the 110.70 (38.2% expansion) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 109.40 (50% retracement) to 110.00 (78.6% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

