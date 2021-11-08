News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD to Stage Larger Recovery on Break of Monthly Opening Range
2021-11-08 20:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-08 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-08 20:30:00
Crude Oil Reignites for Bulls As OPEC+ News Sinks In. Can WTI Make a New High?
2021-11-08 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-08 20:30:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-11-06 08:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-08 19:00:00
Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure
2021-11-08 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-08 19:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, British Pound, Treasury Yields, Australian Jobs Report, UK GDP
2021-11-08 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-08 19:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook is Shape-shifting
2021-11-08 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.66% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.52% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/OZmFI94h1G
  • 🇳🇿 Electronic Retail Card Spending MoM (OCT) Actual: 10.1% Previous: 1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-08
  • 🇳🇿 Electronic Retail Card Spending YoY (OCT) Actual: -7.6% Previous: -14.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-08
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.26% Gold: 0.36% Oil - US Crude: 0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ailEsbvhse
  • From the Fed's Financial Stability report: "The median leverage ratios of younger retail investors are more than double those of all investors...more vulnerable to large swings in stock prices...this vulnerability is amplified, as investors are now increasingly using options..."
  • Tesla Bounces After Gap, AMD Strikes a Meta Deal; S&P 500 Resistance https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/11/08/tesla-bounce-after-gap-amd-strikes-a-meta-deal-amc-to-the-apes-spy-spx-es-500-resistance.html $TSLA $AMD $AMC $SPY https://t.co/X5M7LCJ1qL
  • RT @federalreserve: Now available: The Financial Stability report. It reviews conditions affecting the stability of the financial system by…
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) ran into the pivotal March 2020 low, the trough created during the early days of the pandemic. Get your $USD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/TkOk3n8TQk https://t.co/bJGT4lU7ng
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.11%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.32%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/b45UHsOKZz
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Electronic Retail Card Spending MoM (OCT) due at 21:45 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-08
EUR/USD to Stage Larger Recovery on Break of Monthly Opening Range

EUR/USD to Stage Larger Recovery on Break of Monthly Opening Range

David Song, Strategist

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD continues to bounce back from a fresh yearly low (1.1513) after quickly retracing the decline following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the exchange rate may stage a larger recovery over the coming days if it clears the opening range for November.

Advertisement

EUR/USD to Stage Larger Recovery on Break of Monthly Opening Range

EUR/USD appears to be on track to test the monthly high (1.1616) on the back of US Dollar weakness, and the exchange rate may push towards levels seen prior to the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision even as the Governing Council braces for a transitory rise in inflation.

In a recent speech, ECB Executive Board member Philip Lane argues that “the analysis indicating that the euro area is still confronted with weak medium-term inflation dynamics remains compelling,” and it seems as though the central bank is in no rush to switch gears as “extensive monetary accommodation is required to ensure that inflation pressure builds up on a persistent basis in order to stabilise inflation at two per cent over the medium term.

Lane goes onto say that “an abrupt tightening of monetary policy today would not lower the currently-high inflation rates but would serve to slow down the economy and reduce employment over the next couple of years and thereby reduce medium-term inflation pressure,” and it seems as though the ECB will continue to tame speculation for higher interest rates as “it would be counter-productive to tighten monetary policy at the current juncture.

Looking ahead, it remains to be seen if President Christine Lagarde and Co. will scale back its emergency measures at its next meeting on December 16 as the Governing Council plans to carry out “a moderately lower pace of net asset purchases under the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) than in the second and third quarters of this year,” and the deviating paths between the ECB and Federal Reserve may continue to push EUR/USD to fresh 2021 lows throughout the remainder of the year as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. start to scale back monetary support.

Nevertheless, EUR/USD may stage a larger recovery over the coming days if it manages to clear the opening range for November, but a further decline in the exchange rate may fuel the recent flip in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for EUR/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 61.09% of traders are currently net-long EUR/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.57 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 13.66% higher than yesterday and 2.43% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.76% higher than yesterday and 12.11% higher from last week. The decline in net-long position comes as EUR/USD continues to bounce back from a fresh yearly low (1.1513), while the rise in net-short interest has done little to alleviate the crowding behavior as 54.29% of traders were net-long the pair during the final days of October.

With that said, the recent flip in retail sentiment may persist if EUR/USD clears the opening range for November, but the exchange rate may continue to trade to fresh 2021 lows throughout the remainder of the year amid the deviating paths between the ECB and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, EUR/USD sits below the 200-Day SMA (1.1888) for the first time since April as the advance from the March low (1.1704) failed to produce a test of the January high (1.2350), with the moving average establishing a negative slope as the exchange rate traded to a fresh yearly low (1.1525) in October.
  • EUR/USD continues to trade to fresh yearly lows in November, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has diverged with price, with the oscillator flashing a textbook buy signal last month as it recovered from oversold territory.
  • Lack of momentum to close below the Fibonacci overlap around 1.1490 (50% retracement) to 1.1540 (61.8% expansion) has pushed EUR/USD back towards the 1.1610 (50% expansion) region, with a break above the monthly high (1.1616) opening up the former-support zone around 1.1670 (78.6% expansion) to 1.1710 (61.8% retracement).
  • Next area of interest comes in around 1.1770 (23.6% expansion) to 1.1810 (61.8% retracement), with a move above the 200-Day SMA (1.1888) opening up the 1.1950 (23.6% retracement) to 1.1970 (23.6% expansion) area.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure
Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure
2021-11-08 15:00:00
Oil Fails to Fill Price Gap Even as OPEC+ Retains Production Schedule
Oil Fails to Fill Price Gap Even as OPEC+ Retains Production Schedule
2021-11-04 19:00:00
USD/CAD Rate to Face US and Canada Employment Reports
USD/CAD Rate to Face US and Canada Employment Reports
2021-11-04 14:30:00
USD/JPY Trades in Bull Flag Formation Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
USD/JPY Trades in Bull Flag Formation Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2021-11-03 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish