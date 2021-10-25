USD/CAD Rate Outlook Hinges on BoC Interest Rate Decision

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Set-Up: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-10-25 08:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD Key Levels
2021-10-24 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-25 13:00:00
Crude Oil Jumps Up as US Dollar Weakens and Powell Alters Course. Can Oil Go Higher?
2021-10-25 06:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-25 13:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Tech Earnings, Euro, ECB, Canadian Dollar, BoC, Yen, BoJ
2021-10-25 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rally May Have More to Go in The Short-Term
2021-10-25 09:30:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Rising Inflation Expectations Buoy Bullion
2021-10-24 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Set-Up: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-10-25 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Technical Setup: GBP/USD Tests Channel Resistance
2021-10-23 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD Key Levels
2021-10-24 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Snaps Back - Can Yen Bulls Drive It?
2021-10-23 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • A series of recent higher lows is building confidence in the precious metal. Fibonacci retracement at $1,837/oz. remains a stern test.Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/odb8Zb1Lid https://t.co/XCneMcCWLK
  • the move in $TSLA is unreal. big news, of course but gap and go at fresh ath shorts are wrecked https://t.co/Y5978Y3x4r
  • The question for the USD is whether there is more to go in the long USD squeeze. To my surprise, the USD failed to hold onto gains stemming from Chair Powell’s heightened concerns over rising inflation. Get your $USD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/InrRV2YfzJ https://t.co/uiaGObY7l6
  • Pulling back on my $EURUSD chart for the moment from daily to weekly, there are some serious levels to contend with and the net spec futures positioning adding to the speculative weight around 1.1500 https://t.co/8RbP4Yfu4Q
  • The S&P 500 opens at a record high but without a clear bead on conviction. Earnings and GDP is due to start after hours while Fed rate forecasts are still supercharged. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses Monday trade! https://t.co/BP8mTq0TMQ
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.47% Silver: 0.92% Gold: 0.87% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Fxy3FXnnzk
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.75%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 78.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/TGGIhNJ8yJ
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.87% Gold: 0.75% Silver: 0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fSjpDORyK4
  • The DAX 40 is attempting to gather momentum for another break above 15,600 given recent resistance around this area. Get your #DAX market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/XG10VZ41u3 https://t.co/lQ5hgKn9Tc
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.33% US 500: 0.25% FTSE 100: 0.21% Wall Street: 0.16% France 40: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/emCPrYCrAF
USD/CAD Rate Outlook Hinges on BoC Interest Rate Decision

USD/CAD Rate Outlook Hinges on BoC Interest Rate Decision

David Song, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD appears to be stuck in a narrow range after retracing the decline following the larger-than-expected uptick in Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), but the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision may influence the exchange rate if the central bank alters the course for monetary policy.

Advertisement

USD/CAD Rate Outlook Hinges on BoC Interest Rate Decision

USD/CAD is little changed ahead of the BoC meeting on October 27 as the central bank is widely expected to keep the benchmark interest rate at the record low of 0.25%, and it remains to be seen if the update to the quarterly Monetary Policy Report (MPR) will reveal a shift in the forward guidance as the central bank remains “committed to holding the policy interest rate at the effective lower bound until economic slack is absorbed so that the 2 percent inflation target is sustainably achieved.”

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for Canada

As a result, more of the same from the BoC may produce a bearish reaction in the Canadian Dollar as “the Governing Council judges that the Canadian economy still has considerable excess capacity,” but Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. may continue to winddown its quantitative easing (QE) program after reducing the target pace to C$ 2B per week in July as the most recent Employment report shows the labor market returning to pre-pandemic conditions.

In turn, USD/CAD may struggle to retain the rebound from the monthly low (1.2288) if the BoC further reduces the QE program and shows a greater willingness to alter the course for monetary policy, but a larger rebound in the exchange rate may continue to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/CAD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 75.81% of traders are currently net-long USD/CAD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 3.13 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 5.63% higher than yesterday and 0.29% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.69% higher than yesterday and 6.01% higher from last week. The small uptick in net-long position comes as USD/CAD stages a rebound ahead of the BoC meeting, while the rise in net-short interest has helped to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment as 76.82% of traders were net-long the pair last week.

With that said, fresh developments coming out of the BoC may keep USD/CAD under pressure if the central bank scales back its QE program and adjusts the forward guidance for monetary policy, but more of the same from Governor Macklem and Co. may fuel the rebound from the monthly low (1.2288) as the Federal Reserve prepares to switch gears later this year.

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, USD/CAD cleared the January high (1.2881) in August as an inverse head-and-shoulders formation took shape, with the development indicating a shift in the broader trend as the 50-Day SMA (1.2593) established a positive slope.
  • However, the moving average has negated the upward trend as USD/CAD failed to take out the August high (1.2949), with the exchange rate extending the decline from the start of the month amid the lack of momentum to defend the August low (1.2453).
  • USD/CAD cleared the July low (1.2303) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dipped below 30, but the bearish momentum appears to be abating as the oscillator bounces back from oversold territory.
  • In turn, lack of momentum to test the 1.2250 (50% retracement) to 1.2260 (38.2% expansion) region has pushed USD/CAD back towards the 1.2360 (100% expansion) area, but need a break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2410 (23.6% expansion) to 1.2440 (23.6% expansion) to open up the 1.2510 (78.6% retracement) zone.
  • At the same time, failure to push back above the overlap around 1.2410 (23.6% expansion) to 1.2440 (23.6% expansion) may lead to another test of the 1.2250 (50% retracement) to 1.2260 (38.2% expansion) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2140 (50% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Rate on Track for Three-Day Decline as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
USD/JPY Rate on Track for Three-Day Decline as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
2021-10-22 15:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Clears September High to Trigger Overbought RSI Reading
NZD/USD Rate Clears September High to Trigger Overbought RSI Reading
2021-10-20 18:30:00
Gold Price Eyes 200-Day SMA Again During Fed Blackout Period
Gold Price Eyes 200-Day SMA Again During Fed Blackout Period
2021-10-20 15:00:00
AUD/USD Eyes September High as RSI Approaches Overbought Territory
AUD/USD Eyes September High as RSI Approaches Overbought Territory
2021-10-19 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed