USD/CAD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to Another Rise in Canada CPI

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Loses Momentum as Technical Levels Hold Firm
2021-10-17 10:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-15 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Yen, Crude Oil, Bitcoin Nears Record High, China GDP
2021-10-18 11:00:00
Dollar Deals with Tight Fed Outlook, Bitcoin Eyes Record, Energy Crisis Worries Continue
2021-10-18 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Yen, Crude Oil, Bitcoin Nears Record High, China GDP
2021-10-18 11:00:00
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Netflix & Tesla Earnings to Set the Tone for the Market
2021-10-17 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Outlook: The Short and Long of It
2021-10-18 14:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Struggles as the US Dollar Regains its Poise
2021-10-18 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Rally Susceptible to Slowdown in UK CPI
2021-10-15 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-10-15 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Loses Momentum as Technical Levels Hold Firm
2021-10-17 10:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecasts for the Week Ahead - USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2021-10-16 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fWF6OV2JsY
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.01% Wall Street: -0.14% FTSE 100: -0.46% Germany 30: -0.82% France 40: -0.94% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/IiXnZJpPbn
  • 🇨🇦 Business Outlook Survey Indicator (Q3) Actual: 4.7 Previous: 4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-18
  • BoC Q3 Business Outlook Survey - indicator hits highest level on record - Supply chain disruptions are more prevalent and have worsened since last quarter. Many businesses anticipate they will persist until the second half of 2022 - Firms’ inflation expectations moved up further
  • Another round of commentary from the BoE over the weekend with Governor Bailey signalling yet again that the BoE will have to act in order to curb down inflation. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/xKmseAFS3B https://t.co/JxNlNR9eQr
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.92% Gold: 0.08% Silver: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/eXNrC2KlBz
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Business Outlook Survey Indicator (Q3) due at 14:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 4.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-18
  • RT @VPatelFX: ⚠️ Market pricing over BoE tightening starting to look a bit ridiculous. A Nov rate hike won't be unanimous & if the MPC can'…
  • 🇺🇸 NAHB Housing Market Index (OCT) Actual: 80 Expected: 76 Previous: 76 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-18
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.30%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 78.83%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oITY3Piv88
USD/CAD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to Another Rise in Canada CPI

USD/CAD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to Another Rise in Canada CPI

David Song, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD appears to have reversed ahead of the July low (1.2303) as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week, but fresh data prints coming out of Canada may curb the recent rebound in the exchange rate as the headline reading for inflation is expected to pick up for the third consecutive month.

Advertisement

USD/CAD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to Another Rise in Canada CPI

USD/CAD halts a five day decline as it extends the rebound from the monthly low (1.2337), and recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) raises the scope for a larger recovery in the exchange rate as the oscillator bounces back from 30.

Failure to push into oversold territory indicates that the bearish momentum is abating as the RSI starts to establish a positive slope, but the update to Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) may generate a bearish reaction in USD/CAD as the headline reading for inflation is expected to increase to 4.3% from 4.1% per annum in September, which would mark the highest reading since 2003.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for Canada

Signs of stronger inflation may put pressure on the Bank of Canada (BoC) to scale back monetary support as the most recent Employment report shows the labor market returning to pre-pandemic conditions, and the central bank may lay out a tentative exit strategy at its next interest rate decision on October 27 as Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. are slated to update the quarterly Monetary Policy Report (MPR).

Until then, USD/CAD may stage a larger rebound as it appears to be reversing course ahead of the July low (1.2303), but the extreme reading in retail sentiment looks poised to persist even as the exchange rate snaps the series of lower highs and lows from last week.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/CAD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 76.82% of traders are currently net-long USD/CAD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 3.31 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 9.52% higher than yesterday and 5.02% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.33% higher than yesterday and 8.14% lower from last week. The rise in net-long position comes as USD/CAD extends the rebound from the monthly low (1.2337), while the decline in net-short interest has helped to fuel the crowding behavior as 74.35% of traders were net-long the pair last week.

With that said, it remains to be seen if a larger recovery in USD/CAD will alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year, but a further pick up in Canada inflation may drag on the exchange rate as it puts pressure on the BoC to alter the course for monetary policy.

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, USD/CAD cleared the January high (1.2881) as an inverse head-and-shoulders formation took shape, with the development indicating a shift in the broader trend as the 50-Day SMA (1.2611) established a positive slope.
  • However, the moving average has negated the upward trend as USD/CAD failed to take out the August high (1.2949) during the previous month, with the exchange rate extending the decline from of October amid the lack of momentum to defend the August low (1.2453).
  • Nevertheless, USD/CAD appears to be reversing course ahead of the July low (1.2303) as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week, and recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) raises the scope for a larger recovery in the exchange rate as the oscillator bounces back from 30.
  • In turn, the bearish momentum may continue to abate as the RSI starts to establish a positive slope, but need a break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2410 (23.6% expansion) to 1.2440 (23.6% expansion) to open up the 1.2510 (78.6% retracement) region, which largely lines up with the 200-Day SMA (1.2502), with a move above the 50-Day SMA (1.2610) bringing the 1.2620 (50% retracement) to 1.2650 (78.6% expansion) area on the radar.
  • However, a break of the July low (1.2303) opens up the 1.2140 (50% expansion) area, with the next region of interest coming in around 1.2020 (61.8% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Trades Back Above 200-Day SMA Amid Falling US Yields
Gold Price Trades Back Above 200-Day SMA Amid Falling US Yields
2021-10-14 15:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Rally Vulnerable to RSI Sell Signal
USD/JPY Rate Rally Vulnerable to RSI Sell Signal
2021-10-13 19:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Outlook Confined by Defined Range
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Outlook Confined by Defined Range
2021-10-13 15:00:00
AUD/USD Rate to Face Another Decline in Australia Employment
AUD/USD Rate to Face Another Decline in Australia Employment
2021-10-12 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed