News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU Breaking News: EUR/USD Unphased by Positive EU Sentiment Data, Bearish Euro
2021-09-29 09:17:00
The Euro Melts Lower Amid Rising Yields and Sinking Equities. Can EUR/USD Hold?
2021-09-29 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI, Brent Looking to Extend Gains as Supply Crunch Sees Oil Surge
2021-09-29 08:00:00
Brent Crude Oil Soars to a Three Year High on Supply-Demand Mis-Match
2021-09-28 12:35:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over
2021-09-29 12:30:00
Nasdaq Tanks on Rising U.S. Yields, ARKK Appears to Confirm Double Top Pattern
2021-09-28 20:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rebound Susceptible to Rising US Treasury Yields
2021-09-29 14:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Skyward Treasury Yields, GLD ETF Outflows Dim XAU Outlook
2021-09-29 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Positions for Massive Break Out, S&P 500 Staged Again for Breakdown
2021-09-29 00:56:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Aug 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2021-09-28 18:25:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Prints a Fresh Multi-Month High, USD/JPY Consolidates Recent Rally
2021-09-29 09:30:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen May Rise if Fed Policy Destabilizes CLO Market
2021-09-29 06:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The S&P 500 has thus far held the line at critical support to a true reversal, but the threats haven't abated. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses our current risks in the market 👇 https://t.co/6usyTP7XSc
  • Nasdaq 100 struggling to hold a bid since the US came online $NQ caught a bounce after yday's equity close. that started to come undone around 7am this morning, with another gust of selling pressure after the open $NDX https://t.co/KAXDvUBYbE
  • EUR/GBP is getting interesting again now that it is trading at multi-month highs. Although, a big level in the form of the 200DMA (0.8646) stands in its way, alongside the July high (0.8669). Get your $GBP market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/EzDoQnXSjB https://t.co/RnzQ8KvZEa
  • EUR/USD....emerging market currency....parity..😂😂😂 @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/hyIDxAmgwO
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Chair Powell Speech due at 14:45 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-29
  • Silver (XAG/USD) breaking down now...#silver #xauusg @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/2diLfi0bE0 https://t.co/hCqrovvfkr
  • RT @burgessev: Schumer says the Senate "can't" take reconciliation route to raise the debt ceiling "Requires ping-ponging separate bills b…
  • Ofgem announce that an additional three more UK energy suppliers are ceasing to trade - Enstroga - Igloo Energy - Symbio Energy
  • 🇺🇸 Pending Home Sales YoY (AUG) Actual: -8.3% Previous: -8.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-29
  • $EURUSD has subducted 1.1650 and done more than just undermined an inverse head-and-shoulders. It's in prime position to reverse 14 months of sideways trade https://t.co/OfJGv17jUL
Gold Price Rebound Susceptible to Rising US Treasury Yields

Gold Price Rebound Susceptible to Rising US Treasury Yields

David Song, Strategist

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold seems to be carving a bullish inside day candle as it attempts to retrace the decline from the start of the week, but current market conditions may continue to drag on the precious metal as speculation for a looming shift in Federal Reserve policy lifts US Treasury yields.

Gold Price Rebound Susceptible to Rising US Treasury Yields

Advertisement

The price of gold bounces back from a fresh monthly low ($1728) as the 10-Year Treasury yield pulls back from a fresh monthly high (1.56%), and bullion may consolidate over the remainder of the week as an inside day candle takes shape going into the end of September.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

Looking ahead, it remains to be seen if the US data prints on tap for later this week will influence the price of gold amid the limited reaction to the better-than-expected Durable Goods Orders report, but a batch of mixed developments may prop up the price of gold as it encourages the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to retain the current policy at the next interest rate decision on November 3.

At the same time, signs of sticky inflation along with evidence of a robust recovery may dampen the appeal of bullion as the update to the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) shows a forward shift in the interest rate dot-plot, and growing speculation for an imminent shift in Fed policy may fuel a further advance in US yields as the central bank appears to be on track to taper its purchases of Treasury securities and mortgage backed securities (MBS) over the coming months.

With that said, the price of gold may consolidate over the remainder of the week as it holds within the previous day’s range, but the rebound from the August low ($1682) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a change in market behavior as longer-dated Treasury yields retrace the decline from earlier this year.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of Gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the negative slope in the 200-Day SMA ($1802) indicates that the broader trend for bullion remains tilted to the downside, with a ‘death cross’ formation taking shape in August as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushed into oversold territory.
  • However, lack of momentum to test the March low ($1677) generated a textbook buy signal in the RSI as the oscillator climbed back above 30, with rebound from the August low ($1682) pushing the price of gold briefly above the 200-Day SMA ($1802) earlier this month.
  • Nevertheless, the price of gold appears to have reversed course the failed attempt to clear the July high ($1834), with lack of momentum to hold above the Fibonacci overlap around $1743 (23.6% expansion) to $1763 (50% retracement) bringing the $1690 (61.8% retracement) to $1695 (61.8% expansion) region on the radar.
  • A break of the below the August low ($1682) opens up the March low ($1677), with the next area of interest coming in around $1670 (50% expansion).
  • Need a move back above the Fibonacci overlap around $1743 (23.6% expansion) to $1763 (50% retracement) to indicate a larger rebound in the price of gold, with the next topside hurdle coming in around $1786 (38.2% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Rate Defends 2021 Low Ahead of Euro Area Inflation Report
EUR/USD Rate Defends 2021 Low Ahead of Euro Area Inflation Report
2021-09-28 19:30:00
AUD/USD Rate Eyes Monthly Low amid Failure to Push Above 50-Day SMA
AUD/USD Rate Eyes Monthly Low amid Failure to Push Above 50-Day SMA
2021-09-28 15:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Stages Five Day Rally to Eye July High
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Stages Five Day Rally to Eye July High
2021-09-27 15:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Clears Opening Range for September to Eye 2021 High
USD/JPY Rate Clears Opening Range for September to Eye 2021 High
2021-09-24 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish