EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Ascending Triangle: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-09-27 15:45:00
German Election Latest: EUR/USD Muted Following Election Results
2021-09-27 09:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Stages Five Day Rally to Eye July High
2021-09-27 15:00:00
Norwegian Krone Jumps as Euro Awaits German Election Results. Will Energy Continue to Surge?
2021-09-27 06:39:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD/JPY, BTC/USD, China Crypto Crackdown, Evergrande
2021-09-27 14:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 12:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40.
2021-09-23 15:25:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD/JPY, BTC/USD, China Crypto Crackdown, Evergrande
2021-09-27 14:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Speakers in Focus For Taper Timeline Clues, XAU/USD Weaker
2021-09-27 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Ascending Triangle: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-09-27 15:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP/USD Weighing Up Different Fundamental Drivers
2021-09-27 07:56:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Ascending Triangle: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-09-27 15:45:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD/JPY, BTC/USD, China Crypto Crackdown, Evergrande
2021-09-27 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Dollar Ascending Triangle: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/james_stanley/2021/09/27/US-Dollar-Ascending-Triangle-EUR-USD-EURUSD-GBP-USD-GBPUSD-USD-JPY-USDJPY-USD-CAD-USDCAD.html https://t.co/VSC47loQUx
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-27
  • The price of oil appears to be on track to test the yearly high ($76.98) after breaking out of the descending channel from earlier this year. Get your #crudeoil market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/QrzTFOCiw5 https://t.co/DQ0r1OsKF1
  • I read this morning that Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren is retiring 9 months earlier than his term expiration due to health issues. Hope he recovers quickly. Could change the calculus for the Fed's policy position next year as he was an incoming hawkish voter. #Tapering https://t.co/WDUeZl3Ziy
  • PRESIDENT BIDEN WILL GET COVID19 BOOSTER SHOT THIS AFTERNOON $PFE $MRNA
  • The next 24 hours is going to be interesting for monetary and fiscal policy insight - particularly in the US. Keeping tabs on the Dollar and $SPX https://t.co/K50JIHYPVd
  • BoE Governor Bailey says the rate of recovery has slowed over recent months and that slowing is continuing - Most MPC members view that outlook for the labour market as highly uncertain and to some degree likely to be resolved in fairly short order $GBP
  • The week starts off with elevated expectations for seasonal volatility, central bank speculation and critical political uncertainties. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter highlights the dominating themes in the markets this week👇 https://t.co/h6xR9DUGge
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Gov Bailey Speech due at 15:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-27
  • Tech stocks not having a good day, but cyclicals are on fire. Energy and financials sharply higher, materials also in positive territory. $ARKK about to break a double top pattern support #trading $XLE $XOP $XLF $XLB
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Stages Five Day Rally to Eye July High

David Song, Strategist

Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil appears to be on track to test the yearly high ($76.98) after breaking out of the descending channel from earlier this year, and looming developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may indicate a further advance in crude prices as the oscillator approaches overbought territory.

The price of oil stages a five day rally for the first time since January as ‘panic buying’ fuels the supply crisis in the UK, and current market conditions may keep crude prices afloat as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stay on track to boost “overall production by 0.4 mb/d for the month of October 2021.”

Image of EIA Weekly US Field Production of Crude Oil

Meanwhile, the latest figures from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) continues to reflect the disruptions caused by Hurricane Ida as weekly field output widened to 10,600K from 10,100K in the week ending September 10, which remains well below the 11,500K print seen in the week ending August 27.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

As a result, fresh data prints coming out of the US may continue to influence the price of oil ahead of the next OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on October 4 as crude inventories contract for seven consecutive weeks, with stockpiles narrowing 3.481M in the weekend September 17 versus forecasts for 2.44M decline.

Looking ahead, it remains to be seen if OPEC and its allies will ramp up production over the remainder of the year as the most recent Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) emphasizes that “in 2022, oil demand is expected to robustly grow by around 4.2 mb/d, some 0.9 mb/d higher compared to last month’s assessment, but more of the same from the group may prop up the price of oil as OPEC+ remains in no rush to push crude output towards pre-pandemic levels.

With that said, signs of stronger demand along with indications of limited supply may continue to act as a backstop for the price of oil, and the decline from the July high ($76.98) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend as crude breaks out of the descending channel established during the same period.

Oil Price Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the price of oil traded to a fresh yearly high ($76.98) in July as both the 50-Day SMA ($69.54) and 200-Day SMA ($63.59) established a positive slope, and the broader outlook for crude remains constructive as the rally from earlier this year removed the threat of a double-top formation.
  • However, a descending channel took shape following the failed attempt to test the 2018 high ($76.90), with the price of oil slipping below the 50-Day SMA ($69.54) for the first time since May.
  • Nevertheless, the price of oil reversed coursed after defending the May low ($61.56), with crude breaking out of the downward trending channel from earlier this year to take out the August high ($73.95).
  • As a result, the price of oil appears to be on track to test the July high ($76.98), but need a close above the $76.90 (50% retracement) to $77.30 (78.6% expansion)region to bring the $78.50 (61.8% expansion) to $78.80 (50% retracement) area on the radar.
  • Looming developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may show the bullish momentum gathering pace as the oscillator approaches overbought territory, with a move above 70 in the oscillator likely to be accompanied by higher oil prices like the behavior seen earlier this year.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

