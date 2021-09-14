USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Setup: How to Trade the US CPI Release
2021-09-14 09:30:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 on Technical Ledges with US CPI Release On Tap
2021-09-14 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Outlook: Higher Oil Prices, Hurricane Nicholas & OPEC Revises Demand Forecast
2021-09-14 11:00:00
Australian Dollar Sinks on RBA Outlook, Crude Oil Gains on Storm Upgrade. Markets Eye US CPI.
2021-09-14 07:02:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Wobbles But Selling Stocks Only For The Brave | Webinar
2021-09-14 11:40:00
Dow Jones, Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rise After OPEC Report. Nikkei 225 May Gain
2021-09-14 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Drop as US CPI Drives Fed Outlook Speculation
2021-09-14 06:07:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunge Searches for Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-09-13 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data
2021-09-14 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-13 16:07:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat
2021-09-14 14:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @RichardSnowFX: #Gold on the move (continuing within the range identified in our previous post) as the US 10 year yield breaks below the…
  • Cross-JPY trading at session lows. US 10yr yields at 1.26%, equities sliding also adding to downside - US yields underpin Gold through 1800
  • Bitcoin right at resistance as Gensler testimony begins re: crypto regulation $BTCUSD #Bitcoin https://t.co/yZnhJppV55
  • The Dollar dove after the US CPI came in lower than expected, but how much does this data point squelch Fed taper plans? DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses below 👇 https://t.co/2yzhffrJnm
  • RT @sentimentrader: When investors panic, they sell everything. Correlations go to ~1. When they're complacent, they trade stocks on their…
  • The headline rate rose 0.3% on the month below expectations of 0.4%, which saw the yearly rate print at 5.3%, matching estimates. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/fRmc1c7GwN https://t.co/LdNu0QV6uV
  • Nasdaq 100 leading gains in the early trade as slowing inflation in the US may give the Fed more cover to patient before removing policy accommodation. All else equal, high-flying tech stocks tend to love the low-rate environment #trading #Fed $NDX
  • 🇮🇳 Balance of Trade Final (AUG) Actual: $-13.81B Expected: $-13.89B Previous: $-10.97B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-14
  • 🇧🇷 Business Confidence (SEP) Actual: 58 Previous: 63.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-14
  • US Senator Warren asks the Fed to break up Wells Fargo ($WFC) - NYT
USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat

USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat

David Song, Strategist

Japanese Yen Talking Points

USD/JPY gives back the advance from the start of the week amid a larger-than-expected downtick in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), but the market reaction may end up being short lived as longer-dated US Treasury yields remain afloat.

Advertisement

USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat

USD/JPY struggles to extend the recent series of higher highs and lows as the US CPI slows for the first time in 2021, with the headline reading for inflation narrowing to 5.3% from 5.4% annum in July.

At the same time, the core CPI slipped to 4.0% from 4.3% during the same period to mark the lowest reading since May, but the fresh data prints may encourage the Federal Reserve to gradually scale back monetary support as it reinforces the central bank’s expectation for a transitory rise in inflation.

As a result, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may alter the forward guidance at its next interest rate decision on September 22 as Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledgedthat the central bank could shift gears“if the economy evolved broadly as anticipated,” and it remains to be seen if Fed officials will implement material changes to the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) as the committee warns that “rising COVID-19 cases associated with the spread of the Delta variant could cause delays in returning to work and school and so damp the economic recovery.

Until then, USD/JPY may continue to track the August range as speculation for a looming shift in Fed policy keeps US yields afloat, but a further consolidation in the exchange rate may fuel swings in retail sentiment like the behavior seen during the previous month.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/JPY

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 49.85% of traders are currently net-long USD/JPY, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.01 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is unchanged than yesterday and 5.77% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.22% higher than yesterday and 1.17% higher from last week. The decline in net-long position comes as USD/JPY struggles to struggles to extend the recent series of higher highs and lows, while the rise in net-short interest has done little to fuel the crowding behavior as 42.89% of traders were net-long the pair last week.

With that said, USD/JPY may face range-bound conditions ahead of the FOMC rate decision amid the mixed data prints coming out of the US economy, but speculation for a looming shift in Fed policy may keep the exchange rate as well as Treasury yields afloat as Chairman Powell and Co. show a greater willingness to switch gears.

USD/JPY Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/JPY rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, USD/JPY negated the threat of a head-and-shoulders formation as it pushed to a fresh yearly high (111.66) in July, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) offering a similar development as it established an upward trend during the same period.
  • However, the RSI has snapped the bullish formation as USD/JPY struggled to hold above the 50-Day SMA (109.92), with the exchange rate stuck in a narrow range as the moving average struggles to retain a positive slope.
  • USD/JPY may continue to track sideways as it staddles the 50-Day SMA (109.92), with lack of momentum to hold above the Fibonacci overlap around 109.40 (50% retracement) to 110.00 (78.6% expansion) bringing the August low (108.72) on the radar.
  • Need a break above the monthly high (110.45) to open up the August high (110.80), with the next area of interest coming in around 111.10 (61.8% expansion) to 111.60 (38.2% retracement).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Rate to Face Contraction in Australia Employment
AUD/USD Rate to Face Contraction in Australia Employment
2021-09-13 20:00:00
USD/CAD Forecast: Inverse Head-and-Shoulders Pattern Takes Shape
USD/CAD Forecast: Inverse Head-and-Shoulders Pattern Takes Shape
2021-09-13 14:00:00
NZD/USD to Threaten Monthly Opening Range Ahead of NZ GDP Report
NZD/USD to Threaten Monthly Opening Range Ahead of NZ GDP Report
2021-09-10 14:00:00
Oil Price Trades in Monthly Opening Range as Ida Hits US Crude Data
Oil Price Trades in Monthly Opening Range as Ida Hits US Crude Data
2021-09-09 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish