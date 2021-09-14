News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Snaps Monthly Opening Range After Failing to Clear July High
2021-09-14 21:00:00
EUR/USD Setup: How to Trade the US CPI Release
2021-09-14 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-14 17:30:00
Brent Crude Outlook: Higher Oil Prices, Hurricane Nicholas & OPEC Revises Demand Forecast
2021-09-14 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Tighten After CPI, Focus on September FOMC
2021-09-14 16:09:00
Market Sentiment Wobbles But Selling Stocks Only For The Brave | Webinar
2021-09-14 11:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Teases Breakout Post CPI - GLD Levels
2021-09-14 19:02:00
Gold Prices May Drop as US CPI Drives Fed Outlook Speculation
2021-09-14 06:07:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data
2021-09-14 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-13 16:07:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat
2021-09-14 14:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Australian Dollar has retraced from August lows when looking at AUD/JPY and AUD/CAD. However, the AUD/NZD downtrend is intact, will a reversal there appear as well? Find out: https://t.co/8LmgqLLGJO https://t.co/0m24hEPsrO
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX at 19:00 EST/23:00 GMT for a webinar on what other traders' buy/sell bets say about price trends. Register here: https://t.co/AzOQip9B3r https://t.co/hi1j0hmQ7a
  • The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.30% as US CPI data shows cooling inflation $ZN $ZB https://t.co/vjmAmkD3zt
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Outlook: European Stocks Mixed Following US CPI Print Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/09/14/Euro-Stoxx-50-IBEX-35-Outlook-European-Stocks-Mixed-Following-US-CPI-Print.html https://t.…
  • EUR/JPY weaker on the day, with the pair trading through both the 50 and 200-day moving averages $EURJPY https://t.co/T1v2kgGXoX
  • It's always quiet in the media blackout period before a FOMC rate decision. Starts the Monday the week before the two day meeting and ends the day after the announcement
  • Bitcoin higher on the day, now finding resistance just below $47,000 #Bitcoin $BTCUSD https://t.co/r1ShkFFC1X
  • US API Stock Changes Crude -5.437 million Cushing -1.345 million Gasoline -2.761 million Distillate -2.888 million
  • This week's Macro Setup @HathornSabin discusses with @GuyAdami & @RiskReversal key levels for the markets, shiny objects losing luster, and lockdowns sparking supply chain warnings. Check it out! https://t.co/NX5peDOhVn https://t.co/qom9oPxBPQ
  • Dow futes now showing a bearish engulf on the Daily $DJIA $YM $DIA https://t.co/dwZeua4v2b https://t.co/r9rcOv5Z3n
EUR/USD Snaps Monthly Opening Range After Failing to Clear July High

EUR/USD Snaps Monthly Opening Range After Failing to Clear July High

David Song, Strategist

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD extends the rebound from a fresh monthly low (1.1770) amid the larger-than-expected slowdown in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), but recent price action casts a bearish outlook for the exchange rate as it snaps the opening range for September.

Advertisement

EUR/USD Snaps Monthly Opening Range After Failing to Clear July High

EUR/USD appears to have reversed course after failing to clear the July high (1.1909), with the exchange rate dipping below the 50-Day SMA (1.1799) at the start of the week even as the European Central Bank (ECB) plans to carry out the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) at a “moderately lower pace.”

It seems as though the ECB is in no rush to normalize monetary policy as the central bank reiterates that the PEPP will operate “with a total envelope of €1,850 billion until at least the end of March 2022 and, in any case, until it judges that the coronavirus crisis phase is over,” and the Euro may face headwinds ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision on September 22 as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. show a greater willingness to switch gears.

Until then, speculation surrounding the ECB and FOMC may sway EUR/USD as both central banks maintain an outcome-based approach for monetary policy, but a further decline in the exchange rate may fuel the recent flip in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for EUR/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 50.70% of traders are currently net-long EUR/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.03 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 4.30% higher than yesterday and 22.23% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.89% lower than yesterday and 19.70% lower from last week. The rise in net-long interest has led to a flip in retail sentiment as 42.07% of traders were net-long EUR/USD last week, while the decline in net-short position comes as EUR/USD snaps the opening range for September.

With that said, EUR/USD may struggle to hold above the 50-Day SMA (1.1799) amid the failed attempt to clear the July high (1.1909), and the rebound from the August low (1.1664) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend as the exchange rate trades to fresh yearly lows in the second half of 2021.

{{GUIDE|SENTIMENT_GUIDE| Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report}

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, EUR/USD sits below the 200-Day SMA (1.1994) for the first time since April as the advance from the March low (1.1704) failed to produce a test of the January high (1.2350), with the exchange rate trading to a fresh yearly low (1.1664) in August as the 50-Day SMA (1.1799) established a negative slope.
  • As a result, the advance from the August low (1.1664) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend as EUR/USD appears to have reversed course following the failed attempt to clear the July high (1.1909), but need a close below the 1.1780 (23.6% expansion) to 1.1810 (61.8% retracement) region to open up the Fibonacci overlap around 1.1670 (78.6% expansion) to 1.1710 (61.8% retracement).
  • A break of the August low (1.1664) brings the 1.1640 (50% expansion) region on the radar, with the next area of interest coming around 1.1580 (61.8% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat
USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat
2021-09-14 14:00:00
AUD/USD Rate to Face Contraction in Australia Employment
AUD/USD Rate to Face Contraction in Australia Employment
2021-09-13 20:00:00
USD/CAD Forecast: Inverse Head-and-Shoulders Pattern Takes Shape
USD/CAD Forecast: Inverse Head-and-Shoulders Pattern Takes Shape
2021-09-13 14:00:00
NZD/USD to Threaten Monthly Opening Range Ahead of NZ GDP Report
NZD/USD to Threaten Monthly Opening Range Ahead of NZ GDP Report
2021-09-10 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish