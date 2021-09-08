USD/JPY Trades Back Above 50-Day SMA to Clear Monthly Opening Range

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook – Steered by the US Dollar as Notable ECB Meeting Nears
2021-09-08 11:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Copper and Iron Ore: US Dollar Haven Flows Pressure Commodities
2021-09-08 04:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead
2021-09-08 05:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-08 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: Weakness Seen as Continuing
2021-09-08 12:30:00
Gold and Silver Price Analysis: Increasing Long Bets Still Offer Bearish Warnings
2021-09-08 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Suffer From UK Tax Hike Plan
2021-09-07 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Trades Back Above 50-Day SMA to Clear Monthly Opening Range
2021-09-08 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Coiling Up For a Breakout
2021-09-08 09:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Australian #Dollar Outlook: #Aussie Reversal Threat- $AUDUSD Levels - https://t.co/ZzZMFloOuU https://t.co/JJRjxivbxV
  • #BREAKING Blinken says US is close to give up on the nuclear deal with #Iran ....bullish for oil prices if this happens $WTI $Brent #OOTT
  • The inevitable happened. New Covid cases in the US hit a fresh record high above 301,000 yesterday. Beyond the social uncertainty, this will impact consumer confidence and in turn their intent to consume and general growth forecasts https://t.co/dbeJaBexrm
  • BoE's Tenreyro: Demand has a long way to go to return to "pre-COVID" levels
  • BoE's Tenreyro: - I do not believe the guiding conditions for a rate increase have been met - The BoE should consider medium-term inflation pressures, supply is suffering from temporary disruptions
  • BoE's Bailey: I believe that the minimum conditions for a rate increase have been met, but that they are insufficient to warrant an increase
  • BoE's Broadbent: Premature tightening risks are causing scarring - I believe basic prerequisites for a rate increase have been reached, but we must now focus on the medium-term
  • Seems the 'buy-now-pay-later' fintech mergers continue with Paypal announcing a $2.7 billion purchase of Japan's Paidy. Few weeks ago we had the Square acquisition of Afterpay for $29bln news. My question: will this feature be as popular / get regulated when interest rates rise?
  • BoE's Broadbent: - Recent tax increases have been matched by increases in spending - This is hardly a dramatic tightening of fiscal policy
  • BoE's Bailey: - Delta variant has had a lower impact on economy than previous waves - However any economic impact remains difficult to anticipate
USD/JPY Trades Back Above 50-Day SMA to Clear Monthly Opening Range

USD/JPY Trades Back Above 50-Day SMA to Clear Monthly Opening Range

David Song, Strategist

Japanese Yen Talking Points

USD/JPY struggles to extend the series of higher highs and lows from the start of the week amid the pullback in longer-dated US Treasury yields, but the exchange rate may hold above the 50-Day SMA (110.02) ahead of the next Federal Reserve meeting as it clears the opening range for September.

Advertisement

USD/JPY Trades Back Above 50-Day SMA to Clear Monthly Opening Range

USD/JPY pulls back from a fresh monthly high (110.45) to largely mimic the price action in US yields, and the exchange rate may continue to consolidate as the weaker-than-expected Non-Fam Payrolls (NFP) report dampens speculation for an imminent shift in Fed policy.

The slowdown in US job growth may keep the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on the sidelines as Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledges that “we have much ground to cover to reach maximum employment, but it seems as though the central bank is on track to scale back monetary support as St Louis Fed President James Bullard argues that “there is plenty of demand for workers and there are more job openings than there are unemployed workers.”

During an interview with the Financial Times, President Bullard, who votes on the FOMC in 2022, emphasized that “you have to be prepared for twists and turns” as COVID-19 persists, with the official going onto say that “the big picture is that the taper will get going this year and will end sometime by the first half of next year.”

The comments suggest the FOMC is preparing to switch gears as Fed officials forecast two rate hikes for 2023, and it remains to be seen if the central bank will deploy an exit strategy at its next interest rate decision on September 22 with only two more meetings on tap for the remainder of the year.

Until then, swings in longer-dated Treasury yields may sway USD/JPY amid the mixed data prints coming out of the US economy, but a further advance in the exchange rate may fuel the recent flipin retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/JPY rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 42.89% of traders are current net-long USD/JPY, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.33 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 17.17% lower than yesterday and 0.66% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.74% higher than yesterday and 7.50% higher from last week. The decline in net-long position comes as USD/JPY tags a fresh monthly high (110.45), while the rise in net-short interest has fueled the flip in retail sentiment as 47.22% of traders were net-long the pair last week.

With that said, speculation for a looming shift in Fed policy may keep longer-dated US yields afloat ahead of the next rate decision, and USD/JPY may continue to hold above the 50-Day SMA (110.02) as it clears the opening range for September.

USD/JPY Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, USD/JPY negated the threat of a head-and-shoulders formation as it pushed to a fresh yearly high (111.66) in July, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) offering a similar development as it established an upward trend during the same period.
  • However, the RSI has snapped the bullish formation as USD/JPY struggled to hold above the 50-Day SMA (110.12), with the exchange rate stuck in a narrow range amid the lack of momentum to hold above the moving average.
  • Nevertheless, the decline from the July high (111.66) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend as USD/JPY amid the failed attempt to test the May low (108.34), with the move above the Fibonacci overlap around 109.40 (50% retracement) to 110.00 (78.6% expansion) pushing the exchange rate back above the 50-Day SMA (110.12).
  • Need a break of the August high (110.80) to open up the overlap around 111.10 (61.8% expansion) to 111.60 (38.2% retracement), with a move above the July high (111.66) bringing the 112.40 (61.8% retracement) to 112.80 (38.2% expansion) area on the radar.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Rally Spurs Test of 200-Day SMA Ahead of US NFP Report
NZD/USD Rally Spurs Test of 200-Day SMA Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-09-02 20:00:00
AUD/USD Breaks Out of Descending Channel to Trade Above 50-Day SMA
AUD/USD Breaks Out of Descending Channel to Trade Above 50-Day SMA
2021-09-02 14:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Emerges as OPEC Keeps Crude Production Steady
Oil Price Rebound Emerges as OPEC Keeps Crude Production Steady
2021-09-01 20:00:00
EUR/USD Stages Four Day Rally as ECB Adopts Hawkish Tone Ahead of NFP
EUR/USD Stages Four Day Rally as ECB Adopts Hawkish Tone Ahead of NFP
2021-09-01 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish