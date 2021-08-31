USD/CAD Reverses Ahead of 200-Day SMA as Canada GDP Contracts

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: Euro Defends Yearly Low– EUR/USD Recovery Levels
2021-08-31 17:30:00
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle at Trend Top, Inventories and OPEC+ Eyed
2021-08-31 06:11:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
Dow Jones Pulls Back While Nasdaq Surges, Hang Seng May Rise
2021-08-31 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test August High
2021-08-31 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Primed for Move Higher
2021-08-31 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends Defined Range Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-08-30 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Bitcoin slightly higher on the session, but yet to fully materialize a fresh attack on the key $50k level $BTCUSD #Bitcoin https://t.co/FJwSJv1Y3M
  • RT @IG_US: .@GuyAdami with @RiskReversal discuss scary stats, taper tamed, & The Carter Tweet. Chart Setups: SPX YTD, SPX 1987, SPX 192…
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.25% Oil - US Crude: -0.04% Silver: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/enaB96xV7F
  • The latest US Conference Board consumer confidence fell to the lowest level since February, the headline reading dropping to 113.8, below expectations for 124. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/5iYmCsDPDV https://t.co/uckDRxL1P9
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.32%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/96S5VZ384p
  • $GBPUSD in a symmetrical wedge, short-term support holding around the 3750 spot https://t.co/ZX2H6sv7Ri https://t.co/JgM2xsqZf5
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.34% FTSE 100: 0.23% Germany 30: 0.13% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9TbAhwHRoR
  • #Banxico upgrades its 2021 economic growth forecast from 6% to 6.2%. The 2022 GDP projection stays unchanged at 3% #trading $USDMXN
  • #Banxico sees inflation converging to 3% target in 1Q 2023 $USDMXN
  • #Banxico sees Q4 inflation at 5.7% vs 4.8% in the previous quarterly report. Core inflation is seen at 5% vs 3.9% previously #trading $USDMXN
USD/CAD Reverses Ahead of 200-Day SMA as Canada GDP Contracts

USD/CAD Reverses Ahead of 200-Day SMA as Canada GDP Contracts

David Song, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD bounces back from a fresh weekly low (1.2569) as Canada unexpectedly contracts in the second quarter of 2021, and the exchange rate may continue to retrace the decline following the Kansas City Fed Economic Symposium as the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report is anticipated to show a further improvement in the labor market.

Advertisement

USD/CAD Reverses Ahead of 200-Day SMA as Canada GDP Contracts

USD/CAD appears to have reversed course ahead of the 200-Day SMA (1.2539) as Canada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report shows a 1.1% decline in the growth rate versus forecasts for a 2.5% rise, and the exchange rate may trade to fresh yearly highs throughout the remainder of the year as an inverse head-and-shoulders formation takes shape.

The break above the January high (1.2881) may continue to reflect a change in the broader trend as the Bank of Canada (BoC) insists that “the recovery continues to require extraordinary monetary policy support,” and it seems as though Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. will retain the current policy at its next interest rate decision on September 8 as the central bank pledges to “provide the appropriate degree of monetary policy stimulus to support the recovery and achieve the inflation objective.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

Until then, the update to the US NFP report may influence USD/CAD as the economy is expected to add 750K jobs in August, and the progress towards ‘full-employment’ may generate a bullish reaction in the US Dollar as it puts pressure on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to deploy an exit strategy sooner rather than later.

At the same time, a dismal development may drag on USD/CAD as it encourages the FOMC to retain the current policy at its next quarterly meeting in September, but a further decline in the exchange rate may fuel the recent flip in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/CAD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 74.00% of traders arenet-long USD/CAD following the pullback from the monthly high (1.2949), with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 2.85 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is13.45% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 28.29% lower from last week. The rise in net-long interest has fuel flip in retail sentiment as 42.07% of traders were net-long USD/CAD last week, while the decline in net-short position comes as the exchange rate appears to be reversing course ahead of the 200-Day SMA (1.2539).

With that said, the pullback from the monthly high (1.2949) may end up being short lived as a key reversal pattern materializes, and the exchange rate may stage further attempts to test the December 2020 high (1.3009) as there appears to be a change in the broader trend.

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The break above the January high (1.2881) reflects a shift in the broader trend as an inverse head-and-shoulders formation takes shape, with the 50-Day SMA (1.2529) developing a positive slope as USD/CAD trades to fresh yearly highs in August.
  • In turn, the pullback from the monthly high (1.2949) may end up being short lived as USD/CAD appears to be reversing course ahead of the 200-Day SMA (1.2539), with a move back above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2620 (50% retracement) to 1.2650 (78.6% expansion) bringing the 1.2770 (38.2% expansion) region on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 1.2830 (38.2% retracement) to 1.2880 (61.8% expansion), with a move above the December 2020 high (1.3009) opening up the 1.3030 (50% expansion) to 1.3040 (50% expansion) area.
  • However, lack of momentum to hold above the 200-Day SMA (1.2539) may open up the 1.2510 (78.6% retracement) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2410 (23.6% expansion) to 1.2440 (23.6% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test August High
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test August High
2021-08-31 15:30:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends Defined Range Ahead of US NFP Report
USD/JPY Rate Defends Defined Range Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-08-30 19:30:00
AUD/USD Threatens Descending Channel Ahead of Australia GDP Report
AUD/USD Threatens Descending Channel Ahead of Australia GDP Report
2021-08-30 14:00:00
NZD/USD Struggles to Clear 50-Day SMA amid Hawkish Fed Guidance
NZD/USD Struggles to Clear 50-Day SMA amid Hawkish Fed Guidance
2021-08-26 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish