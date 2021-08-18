News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Potentially Large Decline in the Works
2021-08-18 15:10:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Just Holding On To 1.17 as EUR/GBP Attempts New Breakout
2021-08-18 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Slides Towards July Low as US Output Rises for Second Week
2021-08-18 20:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD In Make Or Break Position at 1.1700 With FOMC Minutes, Watch GBPUSD and USDCAD
2021-08-18 05:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for Days Ahead
2021-08-17 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook – More of the Same Ahead of FOMC, Jackson Hole
2021-08-18 09:06:00
Gold and Silver Hold Breath for FOMC Minutes, Geopolitical Tensions in Focus
2021-08-18 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rally Possible Despite Weak UK Inflation
2021-08-18 08:00:00
EURUSD In Make Or Break Position at 1.1700 With FOMC Minutes, Watch GBPUSD and USDCAD
2021-08-18 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.11% Silver: -0.68% Oil - US Crude: -1.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/jsUFO52qJu
  • The price of oil slips to a fresh weekly low ($65.04) despite a larger-than-expected decline in US inventories. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/Ig6gegxWS0 https://t.co/qApxBSKXGs
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 84.69%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.07%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/sq5BoQzs9r
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Robinhood Quarterly Results Revenues: $565 million EPS: -$2.16 Management saying "seasonal headwinds" to result in…
  • What tends to happen when a child loses their favorite toy, or when a party runs out of booze, or when an addict has their supply taken away? Sh*t goes down... $SPX $SPY $ES_F https://t.co/p5HwTxMF8Q
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.01% Wall Street: 0.01% Germany 30: -0.44% France 40: -0.49% FTSE 100: -0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ePjCMYq0M7
  • WTI continues to extend its decline, currently treading water above the key psychological $65 level $WTI #Oil $CL_F https://t.co/L4Y4bnIv4s
  • US Dollar Surrenders Gains Despite FOMC Minutes Taper Talk Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/18/us-dollar-surrenders-gains-despite-fomc-minutes-taper-talk.html $USD $DXY #Trading https://t.co/ckoVy2xVeR
  • RT @Claudia_Sahm: "some" & "prudent" & "to prepare for starting" verbal standard errors at their best. translation: Fed officials are arg…
  • US Dollar Index slightly lower following the release of FOMC minutes, falling back below the key 93.10 level $USD $DXY https://t.co/vS7g1c78v7
Oil Price Slides Towards July Low as US Output Rises for Second Week

Oil Price Slides Towards July Low as US Output Rises for Second Week

David Song, Strategist

Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil slips to a fresh weekly low ($65.04) despite a larger-than-expected decline in US inventories, with crude on the cusp of taking out the July low ($65.01) as US production increases for the second straight week.

Advertisement

Oil Price Slides Towards July Low as US Output Rises for Second Week

The price of oil showed a kneejerk reaction to the fresh data prints coming out of the US as crude inventories fell 3.234M in the week ending August 13 versus forecasts for a 1.055M decline, but indications of stronger demand may keep the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on track to boost production by “0.4 mb/d on a monthly basis” as the group raises its outlook for global growth.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

OPEC’s most recent Monetary Oil Market Report (MOMR) acknowledged that the uptrend in the price of oilwas capped by lingering concerns regarding the rise of COVID-19 infections,” but still showed expectations for a robust recovery as “global economic growth forecasts for both 2021 and 2022 were revised up by 0.1 pp.”

Image of OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report

In turn, the update for August revealed that “world oil demand growth expectations for 2021 remained unchanged from the previous month’s assessment,” with the report going onto say that “total world oil demand is projected to surpass the 100 mb/d threshold in 2H22 and reach 99.9 mb/d on average for the whole of 2022.”

Ongoing expectations for strong consumption may keep the price of oil afloat as OPEC and its allies remain in no rush to restore production to pre-pandemic levels, but a further pickup in US output may continue to drag on crude prices as it climbs to its highest level since May 2020.

Image of EIA Weekly US Field Production of Crude Oil

A deeper look at the figures coming out of the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed weekly US field production climbing to 11,400K from 11,300K in the week ending August 6, and it remains to be seen if OPEC and its allies will respond to the developments coming out of the world’s largest economy as the Biden Administration insists that “OPEC+ must do more to support the recovery.”

With that said, the price of oil may face headwinds ahead of the next OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on September 1 amid the ongoing improvement in US output, but failure to take out the July low ($65.01) may keep crude prices within a defined range

Oil Price Daily Chart

Image of Oil price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, crude broke out of the range bound price action from the third quarter of 2020 as it established an upward trending channel, with the price of oil taking out the 2019 high ($66.60) as both the 50-Day SMA ($71.26) and 200-Day SMA ($59.93)established a positive slope.
  • The broader outlook for crude remains constructive as the rally from earlier this year removed the threat of a double-top formation, but lack of momentum to test the 2018 high ($76.90) pushed crude below the 50-Day SMA ($71.25), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) establishing a downward trend after flashing a textbook sell signal in July.
  • In turn, the price of oil is on the cusp of taking out the July low ($65.01), with a close below the $65.40 (23.6% expansion) region bringing the $62.70 (61.8% retracement) to $62.90 (78.6% expansion) area on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around $60.30 (38.2% retracement), with a move below the 200-Day SMA ($59.93) opening up the Fibonacci overlap around $56.70 (61.8% expansion) to $58.00 (50% expansion).
  • However, failure to take out the July low ($65.01) may keep the price of oil within a defined range, with a move above the overlap around $70.40 (38.2% expansion) to $71.50 (38.2% expansion) bringing the $74.40 (50% expansion) region back on the radar.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Rate Tracks Descending Channel Ahead AU Employment Report
AUD/USD Rate Tracks Descending Channel Ahead AU Employment Report
2021-08-18 14:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Four-Day Rally Stalls Ahead of 50-Day SMA
Gold Price Forecast: Four-Day Rally Stalls Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2021-08-17 14:30:00
NZD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on RBNZ amid Speculation for Rate Hike
NZD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on RBNZ amid Speculation for Rate Hike
2021-08-16 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude