NZD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on RBNZ amid Speculation for Rate Hike

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-08-16 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Extend Lower Amid Weaker US and Chinese Data
2021-08-16 06:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Spill Reverses Off Key Technical Support
2021-08-14 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-16 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-08-15 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold Prices, US Dollar, FOMC Minutes, NZD/USD, RBNZ Rate Hike?
2021-08-16 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Outlook Finds Strong EURUSD and GBPUSD Ranges, AUDUSD Breakout Potential
2021-08-15 10:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Above 50-Day SMA
2021-08-14 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Japanese GDP Data to Kick Off APAC Trading
2021-08-15 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.11% FTSE 100: 0.06% France 40: 0.05% Wall Street: -0.20% US 500: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ccjfmXRzQY
  • NZD/USD appears to be stuck in a defined range as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to switch gears. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/Ke89bZbSU7 https://t.co/Zn1UdotyjM
  • You're absolutely right. Powell event on Tuesday, not today. My apologies. Here's the link: https://t.co/bl95R0lrIR https://t.co/jZfKa9l7Vd
  • Nasdaq 100 filling in the range $NQ https://t.co/lbzteWykcW
  • OPEC+ sources saying there is no need to release more oil beyond what is already planned #OOTT $CL_F $USO
  • Cardano (ADA/USD) breakout continued through the weekend. Now holding above 2.00 as prices pullback current resistance: 2.25, fresh two-month-high. 2.45 is the big level ahead. Breach brings fresh ATHs #CardanoADA #CardanoCommunity https://t.co/6rFMID9mTg https://t.co/mID8Bj0Wrd
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.43% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.41% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.43% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Cz8KTYSX6B
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.36% US 500: -0.58% Germany 30: -0.66% France 40: -1.00% FTSE 100: -1.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/lFxAbVOlAB
  • Fed Chairman Powell is due to speak at a town hall in 3 hours. The audience is meant supposed to be teachers, but the world will be watching for any subtle but important changes to monetary policy intent
  • DAX 30 sellers reject a consolidation above 16,000, breaking 5-day winning streak. Political tensions in Afghanistan and growth concerns cast a shadow over equities. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/GjbEzEz2cM https://t.co/xq6lJ1lFzZ
NZD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on RBNZ amid Speculation for Rate Hike

NZD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on RBNZ amid Speculation for Rate Hike

David Song, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD appears to be stuck in a defined range as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to switch gears, but the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest rate decision may influence the near-term outlook for the exchange rate as the central bank is expected to lift the official cash rate (OCR) off of the record low.

Advertisement

NZD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on RBNZ amid Speculation for Rate Hike

NZD/USD attempts to push back above the 50-Day SMA (0.7017) as it tracks the monthly opening range for August, and the RBNZ rate decision may trigger a bullish reaction in the New Zealand Dollar as the central bank is expected to deliver a 25bp rate hike.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for New Zealand

The RBNZ appears to be on track to normalize monetary policy as “the Committee agreed that the level of monetary stimulus could now be reduced” at its last meeting in July, and a material shift in theforward guidance may generate a near-term breakout in NZD/USD as the better-than-expected New Zealand Employment report points to a robust recovery.

However, it remains to be seen if the RBNZ will shift gears ahead of its major counterparts as the Monetary Policy Report (MPR) from May shows the OCR averaging 0.3% in 2022, and the New Zealand Dollar is likely to face headwinds if Governor Adrian Orr and Co. continue to endorse a wait-and-see approach for monetary policy.

As a result, NZD/USD may threaten the opening range for August if the RBNZ fails to deliver a 25bp rate hike, but a near-term recovery in the exchange rate may fuel the recent flip in retail sentiment as traders turn net-short the pair for the second time this month.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for NZD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 45.78% of traders are currently net-long NZD/USD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.18 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 3.80% lower than yesterday and 6.46% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.46% higher than yesterday and 9.09% higher from last week. The decline in net-long position could be a function of profit-taking behavior has NZD/USD attempts to push back above the 50-Day SMA (0.7017), while the rise in net-short interest comes as the exchange rate appears to be stuck within the opening range for August.

With that said, a further recovery in NZD/USD may fuel the recent shift in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year, but the RBNZ rate decision may produce headwinds for the New Zealand Dollar if the central bank keeps the OCR at the record low of 0.25%.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, a head-and-shoulders formation materialized in the first quarter of 2021 as NZD/USD pushed below the 50-Day SMA (0.7017) for the first time since November, and the decline from the yearly high (0.7465) may turn out to be a change in the broader trend as the exchange rate trades below the 200-Day SMA (0.7107) for the first time since June 2020.
  • NZD/USD slipped to a fresh yearly low (0.6881) in July as the Relative Strength Index (RSI)tracked the downward trend established in April, but recent developments in oscillator indicate a near-term recovery in the exchange rate as it breaks out of the bearish formation.
  • In turn. NZD/USD attempts to trade back above the 50-Day SMA (0.7017) for the first time since June, but lack of momentum to break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7070 (61.8% expansion) to 0.7110 (38.2% expansion) may keep the exchange rate within the opening range for August, with the monthly low (0.6952) lining up with the 0.6940 (50% expansion) to 0.6960 (38.2% retracement) region.
  • Need break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7070 (61.8% expansion) to 0.7110 (38.2% expansion) to bring the 0.7260 (78.6% expansion) region on the radar, while a move below the 0.6940 (50% expansion) to 0.6960 (38.2% retracement) zone opens up the 0.6870 (50% retracement) area.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Rate Defends August Range Amid Failure to Teste July Low
AUD/USD Rate Defends August Range Amid Failure to Teste July Low
2021-08-13 15:00:00
EUR/USD Defends March Low Despite Slew of Hawkish Fed Rhetoric
EUR/USD Defends March Low Despite Slew of Hawkish Fed Rhetoric
2021-08-12 14:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Rebound Emerges amid Failed Test of July Low
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Rebound Emerges amid Failed Test of July Low
2021-08-11 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound in Bullion Generates RSI Buy Signal
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound in Bullion Generates RSI Buy Signal
2021-08-11 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish