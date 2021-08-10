USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Rally to Face Slowing US Inflation

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-08-10 19:00:00
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-09 15:34:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-08-10 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
Gold and Silver Prices Rebound After Big Drop. Are More Gains Ahead?
2021-08-10 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower as USD Rises
2021-08-10 08:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Rally to Face Slowing US Inflation
2021-08-10 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-08-10 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Messi to PSG eh? Going to need to upgrade my sports package again.
  • The implied forecast for Fed Fund rates through Dec 2022 via FF futures is now up to 20bps (80% probability of a hike next year). Still not enough it seems to get $DXY to clear that resistance... https://t.co/yy8HdzVIZU
  • Evans is perhaps at the most extreme dovish end of the FOMC scale. This seems to position the central bank for a taper in the coming months. And now the specificity of the votes will determine which month (and any data in the interim, of course) https://t.co/7Th8VVb17X
  • Fed's Evans: - I am comfortable with continuing asset purchases until more progress is made in the labor market
  • Fed's Evans: - I expect unemployment to be 4.5% at the end of 2021 - We will likely meet the employment threshold for "substantial further progress" later this year
  • Fed's Evans: - I would like to see a few more employment reports before making a decision to taper - US economic outlook remains strong; uncertainty remains
  • Fed's Evans: - I forecast inflation to be roughly 2.1% next year - I predict the Fed will have more difficulty than most expect in trying to keep inflation above 2%
  • USD/JPY has reversed course after taking out the July low (109.06) amid a recovery in longer-dated US Treasury yields. Get your $USDJPY market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/qnOuDWyy0j https://t.co/znYQvIzevZ
  • Fed's Evans: - Tapering MBS and Treasuries in proportion to existing purchases would be great - No clear guideline for how much time will pass between end of asset purchases and first rate hike
  • #Nasdaq100 looking very precarious here Struggling around the 15134 - 14996 resistance zone Negative RSI divergence Just at the the boundary of a bearish Rising Wedge Turning lower here exposes the July low at 14445 #Stocks #tech #NASDAQ https://t.co/W2AquuUXMr
USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Rally to Face Slowing US Inflation

USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Rally to Face Slowing US Inflation

David Song, Strategist

Japanese Yen Talking Points

USD/JPY has reversed course after taking out the July low (109.06) amid a recovery in longer-dated US Treasury yields, but fresh data prints coming out of the US may rattle the recent advance in the exchange rate as inflation is expected to slow for the first time in 2021.

Advertisement

USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Rally to Face Slowing US Inflation

USD/JPY trades back above the 50-Day SMA (110.13) as it climbs to a fresh monthly high (110.60), and the exchange rate may stage a larger recovery ahead of the Kansas City Fed Economic Symposium scheduled for August 26 – 28 as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to switch gears.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

However, the updated CPI figures may rattle the recent rally in USD/JPY as the headline reading is expected to narrow to 5.3% from 5.4% in June, with the core rate of inflation anticipated to reflect a similar dynamic as the figure is projected to print at 4.3% in July versus 4.5% the month prior.

In turn, signs of transitory inflation may drag on US yields as it raises the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) scope to retain the current course for monetary policy, but a stronger-than-expected CPI may spark a further advance in the exchange rate, which could fuel the recent shift in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/JPY rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 43.09% of traders are currently net-long USD/JPY, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.32 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 18.12% higher than yesterday and 19.41% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.29% higher than yesterday and 35.80% higher from last week. The decline in net-long position could be a function of profit-taking behavior as USD/JPY trades to a fresh monthly high (110.60), while the jump in net-short interest has fueled the shift in retail sentiment as 50.75% of traders were net-long the pair last week.

With that said, a further advance in USD/JPY may fuel the shift in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year, but the update to the US CPI may rattle the recent rally in the exchange rate as inflation is expected to slow for the first time in 2021.

USD/JPY Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/JPY rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • USD/JPY approached pre-pandemic levels as a ‘golden cross’ materialized in March, with a bull flag formation unfolding during the same period as the exchange rate traded to a fresh yearly high (110.97).
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) showed a similar dynamic as the indicator climbed above 70 for the first time since February 2020, but the pullback from overbought territory has undermined the upward trend from this year, which briefly pushed USD/JPY below the 50-Day SMA (110.13) for the first time since January.
  • Nevertheless, USD/JPY reversed ahead of the March low (106.37) to largely negate the threat of a head-and shoulders formation, with the exchange rate climbing back above the moving average to trade to a fresh yearly high (111.12) in June.
  • A similar scenario took shape in July as USD/JPY traded to a fresh yearly high (111.66), but lack of momentum to hold above the 109.40 (50% retracement) to 110.00 (78.6% expansion) region ultimatelyled to a break of the July low (109.06).
  • Since then, USD/JPY has reversed course amid the failed attempt to test the Fibonacci overlap around 108.00 (23.6% expansion) to 108.40 (100% expansion), with the exchange rate climbing back above the 109.40 (50% retracement) to 110.00 (78.6% expansion) region as it trades to a fresh monthly high (110.60).
  • Need a break/close above the overlap around 111.10 (61.8% expansion) to 111.60 (38.2% retracement) to open up the 112.40 (61.8% expansion) 112.80 (38.2% expansion) region.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Post-NFP Rally Vulnerable to Slowdown in US CPI
USD/CAD Post-NFP Rally Vulnerable to Slowdown in US CPI
2021-08-10 14:02:00
Gold Price Remains Susceptible to Death Cross Formation Following NFP
Gold Price Remains Susceptible to Death Cross Formation Following NFP
2021-08-06 14:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Defends August Rally Ahead of US NFP Report
NZD/USD Rate Defends August Rally Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-08-05 19:00:00
Oil Price Eyes July Low as Bearish Price Series Remains Intact
Oil Price Eyes July Low as Bearish Price Series Remains Intact
2021-08-05 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed