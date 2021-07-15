News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Hit with Hawkish Fed Rhetoric Ahead of US Retail Sales Report
2021-07-15 19:00:00
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rebound Unravels as OPEC+ Negotiations Still Continue
2021-07-15 14:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Technicals in Focus as Yield Drop Propels XAU
2021-07-15 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead
2021-07-15 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges into Trend Resistance- XAU/USD Levels
2021-07-15 17:40:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Technicals in Focus as Yield Drop Propels XAU
2021-07-15 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: Hawkish Twist By BoE's Saunders Sends Sterling Sharply Higher
2021-07-15 10:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Steady After UK Jobs Data
2021-07-15 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $EURUSD from resistance to support, levels looked at in the webinar yday https://t.co/WJ2zcJNNOs https://t.co/My4aG6yXnw
  • Following a mixed AU jobs report, AUD/USD flirts with yearly lows around 0.7410 $AUDUSD https://t.co/VJy6dvHYp6
  • The Dow Jones is within reach of record highs despite an apparent pause to the reflation trade. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/yGQUtBfTEE https://t.co/dqHJGYWy2a
  • House Speaker Pelosi has said the House will make changes to the $3.5 trillion budget proposal from the Senate Democrats
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.27% Gold: 0.11% Oil - US Crude: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RM3oChKgnv
  • S&P 500 extended in record territory, a test of trend support may be near In the event the Nasdaq 100 pulls back soon we could learn just how strong it is. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/nDh2rsWtMn https://t.co/qWkd9hRs6f
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.67%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 70.88%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/r3QWIf4cCW
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.15% Germany 30: -0.24% Wall Street: -0.27% France 40: -0.30% US 500: -0.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/XW0Zl8gZz8
  • #Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges into Trend Resistance- $XAUUSD Near-term Levels - https://t.co/eApHEZWS9C https://t.co/xNEpwmSb33
  • NY Fed accepts $776.26 billion in reverse repo operations $USD $DXY
EUR/USD Hit with Hawkish Fed Rhetoric Ahead of US Retail Sales Report

EUR/USD Hit with Hawkish Fed Rhetoric Ahead of US Retail Sales Report

David Song, Strategist

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD struggles to retain the rebound from the monthly low (1.1772) as Federal Reserve officials indicate a looming shift in monetary policy, but fresh data prints coming out of the US may keep the exchange rate afloat as Retail Sales is expected to contact for second straight month.

Advertisement

EUR/USD Hit with Hawkish Fed Rhetoric Ahead of US Retail Sales Report

EUR/USD appears to be on track to test the March low (1.1704) as St. Louis Fed President James Bullard hints at the growing discussion to scale back monetary support, with the 2022 voting-member on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) insisting that the US is in a “situation where we can taper.”

In a recent interview with Bloomberg News, Bullard argues that “it’s time to end these emergency measures” as the central bank forecasts the economy to expand 7.0% in 2021, and a growing number of Fed officials may strike a similar tone as the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) unexpectedly widens to 5.4% in June from 5.0% per annum the month prior.

As a result, the FOMC may start to draw up a tentative exit strategy as Fed officials forecast two rate hikes for 2023, but the testimony from Chairman Jerome Powell suggests the committee is in no rush to switch gears as the central bank head tells US lawmakers that “reaching the standard of ‘substantial further progress’ is still a ways off.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for US

In turn, the update to the US Retail Sales report may sway EUR/USD as household spending is expected to contract 0.4% in June after contracting 1.3% the month prior, and signs of a less robust recovery may keep the FOMC on the sidelines at its next interest rate decision on July 28 as the central bank braces for a transitory rise in inflation.

Until then, EUR/USD may approach the March low (1.1704) as it fails to retain the advance following the European Central Bank (ECB) Strategy Review, but a further decline in the exchange rate may fuel the shift in retail sentiment to largely mimic the behavior from earlier this year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for EUR/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 53.80% of traders are currently net-long EUR/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.16 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 3.91% lower than yesterday and 3.38% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.00% higher than yesterday and 7.00% higher from last week. The rise in net-long position comes even as EUR/USD struggles to retain the rebound from the monthly low (1.1772), while the increase in net-short interest has done little to alleviate the crowding behavior as 54.33% of traders were net-long the pair last week.

With that said, the advance from the yearly low (1.1704) may continue to unravel as EUR/USD trades below the 200-Day SMA (1.2002) for the first time since April, but fresh data prints coming out of the US may keep the exchange rate afloat if the US Retail Sales report dampens the outlook for growth.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • EUR/USD trades below the 200-Day SMA (1.2002) for the first time since April as the advance from the March low (1.1704) failed to produce a test of the January high (1.2350), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still tracking the downward trend from earlier this year.
  • Will keep a close eye on the 50-Day SMA (1.2039) as it develops a negative slope and approaches the 200-Day SMA (1.2002), and looming developments may further highlighting a change in EUR/USD trend especially if the 50-Day pushes below the 200-Day moving average for the first time in over a year.
  • Lack of momentum to push back above the 1.1860 (61.8% expansion) region may push EUR/USD towards the 1.1760 (38.2% expansion) zone, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.1700 (23.6% expansion) to 1.1710 (61.8% expansion), which lines up with the March low (1.1704).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Rebound Unravels as OPEC+ Negotiations Still Continue
Oil Price Rebound Unravels as OPEC+ Negotiations Still Continue
2021-07-15 14:00:00
AUD/USD to Stage Larger Rebound on Upbeat Australia Employment Report
AUD/USD to Stage Larger Rebound on Upbeat Australia Employment Report
2021-07-14 15:30:00
USD/JPY Rebound Takes Shape Ahead of Fed Chairman Powell Testimony
USD/JPY Rebound Takes Shape Ahead of Fed Chairman Powell Testimony
2021-07-13 19:00:00
Gold Price Fails to Test 200-Day SMA amid Talks of Fed Exit Strategy
Gold Price Fails to Test 200-Day SMA amid Talks of Fed Exit Strategy
2021-07-13 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed