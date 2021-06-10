News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking: ECB to Maintain PEPP Buying at Significantly Higher Pace
2021-06-10 12:05:00
S&P 500, EURUSD, USDCAD and GBPUSD: Ranking CPI Breakout Potential
2021-06-10 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rally Pushes RSI Towards Overbought Territory
2021-06-10 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pull Below $70 as Rising Fuel Stockpiles Cools the Rally
2021-06-10 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook in Limbo
2021-06-10 12:30:00
Dow Jones in Tight Range, Hang Seng, ASX 200 May Edge Higher
2021-06-09 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Eyes Fastest Expected Core Inflation Rate Since 1993
2021-06-10 05:00:00
Gold Price Chart Posts Bullish "Golden Cross" Formation, Will it Rally?
2021-06-09 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Seen Stable After US CPI, ECB
2021-06-10 08:15:00
S&P 500, EURUSD, USDCAD and GBPUSD: Ranking CPI Breakout Potential
2021-06-10 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets
2021-06-09 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • https://t.co/7NjlQn8qwJ
  • US CPI has soared to 5 percent - way above the Fed's target - but Dollar and stocks didn't respond as expected. Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter discusses the market impact https://t.co/WI8kAo4qrJ
  • The ECB kept key interest rates unchanged as expected. More importantly, the ECB stuck with the rhetoric that PEPP purchases over Q3 will continue at a “significantly higher pace”. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/TNjpxyoGsc https://t.co/25dn3YqdYP
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.25% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.24% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/YBIHymzHPL
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.32% Wall Street: 0.26% FTSE 100: 0.04% Germany 30: -0.18% France 40: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/UsXGdd4Stl
  • If optimism post CPI is truly entrenched, why are the exceptionally-sensitive-to-enthusiasm meme stocks ($AMC, $GME, $CLOV) still fading? Not a thorough risk confidence or perhaps the reddit boards are more concerned about inflation and Fed response than mainstream?
  • $USD has now retraced the entirety of this morning's spike around inflation, now trading at lows of the day, closing back in on the 90 level us equities flying higher what taper? #fomc https://t.co/sbWApXGAm7 https://t.co/3O6xnwZ3fL
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.62% Silver: 0.33% Gold: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/i3qrV4X2vD
  • With the Dollar, 10-Year Treasury yield and Fed Funds futures all showing little concern that inflation will lead to more imminent tapering; it is not very surprising that the $SPX pushed a record high. But follow through? https://t.co/ARP0zu4xz4
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 81.57%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 68.18%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/UHI91GT1Ik
Oil Price Rally Pushes RSI Towards Overbought Territory

Oil Price Rally Pushes RSI Towards Overbought Territory

David Song, Strategist

Oil Price Talking Points

The breakout in the price of oil seems to be stalling amid a rebound in US production, but a move above 70 in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is likely to be accompanied by higher crude prices like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Advertisement

Oil Price Rally Pushes RSI Towards Overbought Territory

The broader outlook for the price of oil remains constructive even though the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)gradually restore production as fresh data prints coming out of the US instill an improved outlook for consumption.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for US

Fresh figures coming out of the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed crude inventories falling for the third straight week, with stockpiles narrowing 5.241M in the week ending June 4 after contracting 5.08M the week prior.

Image of EIA Weekly US Field Production of Crude Oil

However, a deeper look at the report showed weekly field production climbing to 11,000K from 10,800K during the same period to mark the first rise since the first week of May, and a further pickup in crude output may drag on the price of oil as US production appears to be recovering from its lowest level since 2018.

Image of OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report

Nevertheless, OPEC’s most recent Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) reveals that “for 2021, world oil demand growth is kept unchanged at 6.0 mb/d,” and it remains to be seen if the group will lay out an updated production adjustment table at its next meeting on July 1 as “the recovery in global economic growth, and hence oil demand, are expected to gain momentum in 2H21.

Until then, data prints coming out of the US may continue to sway the price of oil amid the ongoing contraction in energy inventories, and crude prices may continue to exhibit the bullish trend from earlier this year as the break above the March high ($67.98)negates the threat of a double top formation.

With that said, price of oil may approach the 2018 high ($76.90) as it trades to a fresh yearly high in June ($70.62), and looming developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may show the bullish momentum gathering pace as the indicator approaches overbought territory.

Oil Price Daily Chart

Image of Oil price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, crude broke out of the range bound price action from the third quarter of 2020 as it established an upward trending channel, with the price of oil taking out the 2019 high ($66.60) as both the 50-Day SMA ($64.26) and 200-Day SMA ($52.24)established a positive slope.
  • The price of oil may continue to exhibit a bullish trend as the recent rally removes the threat of a double-top formation, with the break above the March high ($67.98) pushing crude towards the Fibonacci overlap around $70.10 (78.6% expansion) to $70.90 (100% expansion).
  • Will keep a close eye on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as it climbs towards overbought territory, with a move above 70 in the indicator likely to be accompanied by higher oil prices like the behavior seen in February.
  • Need a break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around $70.10 (78.6% expansion) to $70.90 (100% expansion) to open up the $71.50 (38.2% expansion) to $71.90 (100% expansion) region, with the next area of interest coming in around $73.60 (100% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Rate Rebound Stalls Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
EUR/USD Rate Rebound Stalls Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
2021-06-08 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Takes Shape Ahead of US CPI
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Takes Shape Ahead of US CPI
2021-06-08 14:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Reversal Takes Shape Ahead of May Low
NZD/USD Rate Reversal Takes Shape Ahead of May Low
2021-06-07 14:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Break of March High Negates Double Top Formation
Oil Price Forecast: Break of March High Negates Double Top Formation
2021-06-03 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude