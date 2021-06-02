USD/JPY Approaches May High as Fed Official Expects ‘Further Progress’

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Building on Bullish Support
2021-06-02 09:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-01 19:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit 2-Year Highs on Upbeat Demand Outlook, Falling Stockpiles
2021-06-02 05:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories
2021-06-01 13:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Small-Cap Rally as Reddit Trading Frenzy Returns?
2021-06-02 01:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI
2021-06-01 14:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold & Silver Price Action Analysis: Levels and Lines to Watch
2021-06-02 12:35:00
Gold Sputters at 1,900 as Fed Taper Talks Gain Steam, Silver Follows
2021-06-02 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stable, With Near-Term Bias Lower
2021-06-02 08:00:00
Gold Sputters at 1,900 as Fed Taper Talks Gain Steam, Silver Follows
2021-06-02 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Approaches May High as Fed Official Expects ‘Further Progress’
2021-06-02 14:00:00
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-06-02 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.50% Silver: 0.28% Gold: 0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fG6qelTME9
  • Please join @PeterHanksFX at 11:00 EST/15:00 GMT for your weekly stock market outlook. Register here: https://t.co/nqJWK4f4sl https://t.co/z0vD1RZFV1
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 79.64%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 71.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LMAxcLzbYt
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.45% Silver: 0.41% Gold: 0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/mc1kx6Fa5d
  • here we go, it's webinar time - topics on the docket: 1. USD support grind ~90 - any hope for trends ahead of the Fed? 2. Oil fresh highs - more to come? 3. Gold re-loading, where to next? https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/140187219
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.40% Germany 30: 0.23% Wall Street: 0.21% US 500: 0.17% FTSE 100: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/SyMy2ZypYA
  • Mid-Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on IG! – https://t.co/dXeTMJRLJz https://t.co/vKSQA85FKV
  • Gold in a vulnerable position, watch support around 1875. Silver caught between a line of resistance and support. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/GvtWFYCETi https://t.co/GBrNYvlimi
  • $USDCAD still hasn't broken 1.2000 came like 2 pips away yday, and caught a resistance fill last week. But, 1.2000 remains unfettered, at least for now https://t.co/EjgRZ4o66L https://t.co/1WgER4ZmzO
  • 🇨🇦 Building Permits MoM (APR) Actual: -0.5% Expected: -4.8% Previous: 7.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-02
USD/JPY Approaches May High as Fed Official Expects ‘Further Progress’

USD/JPY Approaches May High as Fed Official Expects ‘Further Progress’

David Song, Strategist

Japanese Yen Talking Points

USD/JPY approaches the May high (110.20) as Federal Reserve officials adopt an improved outlook for the US economy, and the update to the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report may keep the exchange rate afloat as employment is anticipated to increase for the fifth consecutive month.

Advertisement

USD/JPY Approaches May High as Fed Official Expects ‘Further Progress’

USD/JPY retraces the decline following the ISM Manufacturing survey as Fed Governor Lael Brainard insists that the “supply–demand mismatches at the sectoral level that are temporary in nature,” with the with the permanent voting-member on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) going onto say that she anticipates to “see further progress in coming months” while speaking at a virtual event hosted by the Economic Club of New York.

As a result, Brainard insists that “the best way to achieve our maximum-employment and average-inflation goals is to be steady and transparent in our outcome-based approach to monetary policy while remaining attentive to the evolution of the data and prepared to adjust as needed,” and the comments suggests the FOMC will gradually change its tone in the second half of the year as “growth this year is expected to be the strongest in decades as the economy bounces back from the depressed level associated with the pandemic.”

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for US

In turn, the NFP report may fuel speculation for a looming change in Fed policy as the US economy is projected to 650K jobs in May, and it remains to be seen if the FOMC will adjust the forward guidance at the next interest rate decision on June 16 as the central bank is slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

Until then, USD/JPY may continue to negate what looked to be a head-and-shoulders formation as it approaches the May high (110.20), but the recent shift in retail sentiment may generate range bound conditions for Dollar Yen as the crowding behavior from 2020 appears to be resurfacing.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/JPY rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 52.39% of traders are currently net-long USD/JPY, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.10 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 14.09% higher than yesterday and 9.94% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.71% higher than yesterday and 20.32% higher from last week. The decline in net-long position could be a function of profit taking behavior as USD/JPY retraces the decline following the ISM Manufacturing survey, while the rise in net-short interest has alleviated the net-long bias seen in late May as 56.12% of traders were net-long the pair last week.

With that said, USD/JPY may consolidate ahead of the NFP report as the crowding behavior from 2020 appears to be resurfacing, but the decline from the March high (110.97) may turn out to be a correction rather than a change in trend as the 10-Year US Treasury yield attempts to push back above the 50-Day SMA (1.62%).

USD/JPY Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/JPY rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • USD/JPY approached pre-pandemic levels as a ‘golden cross’ materialized in March, with a bull flag formation unfolding during the same period as the exchange rate traded to a fresh yearly high (110.97).
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) showed a similar dynamic as the indicator climbed above 70 for the first time since February 2020, but the pullback from overbought territory has negated the upward trend from this year, with USD/JPY dipping below the 50-Day SMA (109.17) for the first time since January.
  • Nevertheless, USD/JPY appears to have reversed course ahead of the March low (106.37) in an attempt to remove the threat of a head-and shoulders formation, with the exchange rate breaking above the left shoulder in May.
  • USD/JPY approaches the May high (110.20) as snaps the recent series of lower highs and lows, but lack of momentum to close above the Fibonacci overlap around 109.40 (50% retracement) to 110.00 (78.6% expansion) may generate a near-term pullback in the exchange rate, with a move below the 50-Day SMA (109.17) opening up the 108.00 (23.6% expansion) to 108.40 (100% expansion) region.
  • Need a close above the Fibonacci overlap around 109.40 (50% retracement) to 110.00 (78.6% expansion) to bring March high (110.97) on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 111.10 (61.8% expansion) to 111.60 (38.2% retracement).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rate to Face Another Decline in Canada Employment
USD/CAD Rate to Face Another Decline in Canada Employment
2021-06-01 20:30:00
Gold Price Rally Susceptible to Looming RSI Sell Signal
Gold Price Rally Susceptible to Looming RSI Sell Signal
2021-06-01 16:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Double Top Formation Intact Ahead of OPEC Meeting
Oil Price Forecast: Double Top Formation Intact Ahead of OPEC Meeting
2021-05-26 19:30:00
AUD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on RBA Interest Rate Decision for June
AUD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on RBA Interest Rate Decision for June
2021-05-26 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish