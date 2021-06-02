AUD/USD Susceptible to Defined Range Amid Failure to Test May Low

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-02 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Triangle & Multi-Decade Trendline Breakout in Progress
2021-06-02 18:27:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 2-Year Highs on Upbeat Demand Outlook, Falling Stockpiles
2021-06-02 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Small-Cap Rally as Reddit Trading Frenzy Returns?
2021-06-02 01:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI
2021-06-01 14:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
Gold & Silver Price Action Analysis: Levels and Lines to Watch
2021-06-02 12:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-02 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-02 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • All the credit went to the meme stocks today, but take a look at the liquid EM FX segment. Big bearish stretch for $USDZAR (South African Rand), $USDBRL (Brazilian Real) is down 4.8% in 6 straight sessions and $USDTRY is wavering on sealing the deal on its record high breakout
  • Bitcoin trades between resistance at $43,000 and support at $30,000. Get your $btc market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/zi41WGttml https://t.co/3qec7rvyk0
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.30% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/kYOKvmckTX
  • EU mulls carbon levy on cement, steel, electricity imports -BBG $EUR #Euro
  • US API Stock Changes: #Crude -5.360M #Cushing +0.741M #Gasoline +2.510M #Distillate +1.585M #OOTT #Oil $CL_F
  • For context, this facility was closed on 31 Dec 2020. The Fed also notes that SMCCF portfolio sales will be gradual and orderly, and will aim to minimize the potential for any adverse impact on market functioning.
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.01% Gold: 0.43% Oil - US Crude: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/9tOF17FqOb
  • Fed to unwind its pandemic corporate credit facility by year end, which held $13.7-billion worth of assets as of 30 April. $USD $DXY $SPX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 80.01%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 74.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fANHzPL81T
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.08% FTSE 100: 0.04% Wall Street: 0.01% US 500: 0.01% France 40: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/a8XaN8PJgS
AUD/USD Susceptible to Defined Range Amid Failure to Test May Low

AUD/USD Susceptible to Defined Range Amid Failure to Test May Low

David Song, Strategist

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD snaps the series of higher highs and lows from the start of the week as it fails to retain the bullish reaction to Australia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report, and the exchange rate may consolidate over the coming days as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) warns of “further short, sharp lockdowns like we’ve seen in a number of states over the last while.”

Advertisement

AUD/USD Susceptible to Defined Range Amid Failure to Test May Low

AUD/USD is little changed from yesterday as RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle recognizes that the renewed lockdown in Victoria is “a bit longer” than previous occasions, but it seems as though the central bank will retain the current course for monetary policy as “what we’ve seen with those short, sharp lockdowns is that things came back pretty quick.”

Debelle acknowledged that the “growth number today which is marginally stronger than what we had in those numbers back in May” while speaking to Australian lawmakers in Canberra, and the comments suggests Governor Philip Lowe and Co. are in no rush to switch gears as the central bank is on track to complete “the second $100 billion of purchases under the government bond purchase program in September.

In turn, Governor Philip Lowe and Co. may continue to endorse a wait-and-see approach at the next meeting on July 6 as “the economic recovery in Australia is stronger than earlier expected and is forecast to continue, and AUD/USD may continue to track the May range as both the RBA and Federal Reserve appear to be on a preset course.

However, the range bound price action in AUD/USD has spurred another flip in retail sentiment as 46.45% of traders were net-long the pair during the previous week, with the IG Client Sentiment report showing 52.04% of traders currently net-long the pair as the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.08 to 1.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for AUD/USD rate

The number of traders net-long is 3.05% higher than yesterday and 9.52% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.10% lower than yesterday and 1.49% lower from last week. The rise in net-long position comes amid the string of failed attempts to test the May low (0.7675), while the marginal decline in net-short interest could be a function of profit taking behavior as AUD/USD tags a fresh weekly high (0.7773) following the update to Australia’s GDP report.

With that said, it remains to be seen if the decline from the February high (0.8007) will turn out to be a correction in the broader trend or a change in AUD/USD behavior amid the flip in retail sentiment, but the exchange rate continue to trade within a defined range amid the string of failed attempts to test the May low (0.7675).

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • A head-and-shoulders formation took shape as AUD/USD traded to a fresh yearly low (0.7532) in April, but the exchange rate has largely negated the key reversal pattern following the failed attempts to close below the neckline around 0.7560 (50% expansion) to 0.7570 (78.6% retracement).
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI)showed a similar dynamic as the oscillator reversed course ahead of oversold territory to break out of the downward trend from earlier this year, and the decline from the February high (0.8007) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a change in market behavior as AUD/USD out the March high (0.7849) in May.
  • However, recent price action highlights a defined range for AUD/USD amid the string of failed attempts to test the May low (0.7675), with a close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7720 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7760 (23.6% expansion) opening up the 0.7880 (38.2% expansion) region, which sits just beneath the May high (0.7891).
  • Need a close above the 0.7880 (38.2% expansion) region to bring the 0.7930 (50% retracement) to 0.7950 (50% expansion) zone on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.7980 (50% expansion) to 0.8000 (78.6% expansion), which largely lines up with the February high (0.8007).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Approaches May High as Fed Official Expects ‘Further Progress’
USD/JPY Approaches May High as Fed Official Expects ‘Further Progress’
2021-06-02 14:00:00
USD/CAD Rate to Face Another Decline in Canada Employment
USD/CAD Rate to Face Another Decline in Canada Employment
2021-06-01 20:30:00
Gold Price Rally Susceptible to Looming RSI Sell Signal
Gold Price Rally Susceptible to Looming RSI Sell Signal
2021-06-01 16:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Double Top Formation Intact Ahead of OPEC Meeting
Oil Price Forecast: Double Top Formation Intact Ahead of OPEC Meeting
2021-05-26 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish