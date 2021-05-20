News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rips into Yearly Open Resistance
2021-05-20 16:30:00
EUR/USD Sinks as FOMC Minutes Show Threat of Fed Tapering
2021-05-19 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Drop May Continue on Inflation Impact Fears
2021-05-20 07:05:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Establishes Double Top Formation in May
2021-05-19 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Broader Uptrend Remains Intact Despite Volatility
2021-05-20 18:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-20 18:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory
2021-05-20 19:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bitcoin Weakness Fueling XAU/USD Strength?
2021-05-20 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Analysis: Bearish Engulfing Denies Retest of Yearly High
2021-05-20 11:19:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, FOMC Minutes, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-05-20 20:18:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Bitcoin, Etherum Pullback as US Treasury Calls For Crypto Transfers Over $10k to be Reported to IRS

Real Time News
  • Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin tumbled in one of the worst days for cryptocurrencies in over 14 months. Are BTC/USD, ETH/USD and LTC/USD vulnerable to more losses? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/nOTuw5bMtx https://t.co/ReYAdFROSL
  • SEC's Gensler: I will collaborate with FINRA and the Fed to improve fixed-income market transparency
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.68% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.63% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.62% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.45% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.43% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/aRqZJ27ix2
  • Hey traders 🔔 Thank you for all the love on this handle. To continue keeping up with real market news and updates follow us at @DailyFX and @DailyFXTeam. We look forward to keep the conversation flowing on those handles. https://t.co/v6nEJY9m3m
  • I will admit right now that I am in the 0-25% category - probably in the lower half of that. There are too many false starts for my tastes, so I rarely even try
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.40% Silver: 0.11% Oil - US Crude: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/SnG6juUgX2
  • SEC's Gensler: Public would benefit from more investor protection on crypto exchanges #Ethereum #Bitcoin
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.27%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 67.28%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GTgLLPbAA4
  • The Dow Jones remains above an important trendline from March 2020. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/kGsEfBMrW0 https://t.co/pNvvrbbUbw
  • Poll: What would you say your accuracy count is for picking tops and bottoms? Don't lie. Top and bottom qualified as within 10% of absolute price extremes on subsequent trends that last five days or more.
Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory

Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory

David Song, Strategist

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold attempts to retrace the decline following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes as the 10-Year US Treasury yield falls back towards the 50-Day SMA (1.63%), and recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates higher gold prices as the oscillator flirts with overbought territory.

Advertisement

Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory

The price of gold has cleared the February high ($1872) after pushing back above the 200-Day SMA ($1844), and precious metal may approach the yearly high ($1959) as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials warn of a transitory rise in inflation.

However, the minutes from the April meeting revealed a growing discussion within the FOMC to scale back the emergency measures as “a number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee's goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.”

In turn, the FOMC may gradually change its tone over the coming as “continued progress on vaccinations and accommodative monetary and fiscal policies most likely would underpin further gains in economic activity,” and it remains to be seen if the central bank will adjust the forward guidance at its next interest rate decision on June 16 as Fed officials are slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

Until then, the dovish forward guidance may keep the price of gold afloat as “participants agreed that the economy was still far from the Committee's longer-run goals,” but speculation for a looming change in Fed policy may underpin the rise in longer-dated US Treasury yields as “participants assessed that risks to the outlook were no longer as elevated as in previous months.

In turn, the decline from record high ($2075) may underscore a change intrend as the price of gold broadly reflects an inverse relationship with US yields, but the precious metal managed to establish a double bottom formation in March, with the key reversal pushing the precious metal above the 200-Day SMA ($1844) for the first time since February.

With that said, the price of gold may attempt to test the yearly high ($1959) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushes into overbought territory, and the move above 70 in the indicator is likely to be accompanied by higher gold prices like the behavior seen in July 2020.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of Gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the price of gold pushed to fresh yearly highs throughout the first half 2020, with the bullish price action also taking shape in August as the precious metal tagged a new record high ($2075).
  • However, the bullish behavior failed to materialize in September as the price of gold traded below the 50-Day SMA ($1770) for the first time since June, with developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) negating the wedge/triangle formation established in August as the oscillator slipped to its lowest level since March.
  • Nevertheless, a double-bottom emerged in 2021 as the price of gold failed to test the June 2020 low ($1671), with the key reversal pattern pushing the precious metal back above the 200-Day SMA ($1844) for the first time since February. $1857 (61.8% expansion).
  • The price of gold may continue to retrace the decline from the yearly high ($1959) as the RSI pushes into overbought territory, with the move above 70 in the indicator likely to be accompanied by higher gold prices like the behavior seen in July 2020.
  • The break above the $1857 (61.8% expansion) region brings the Fibonacci overlap around $1907 (78.6% expansion) to $1929 (23.6% expansion) on the radar, with move above the yearly high ($1959) opening up the $1971 (100% expansion) to $1985 (261.8% expansion) area.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Bullish Price Series Intact Ahead of Canada Retail Sales
USD/CAD Bullish Price Series Intact Ahead of Canada Retail Sales
2021-05-20 14:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Establishes Double Top Formation in May
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Establishes Double Top Formation in May
2021-05-19 19:00:00
EUR/USD Bullish Price Series Intact After Clearing February High
EUR/USD Bullish Price Series Intact After Clearing February High
2021-05-19 14:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Holds Above 50-SMA to Target March High
NZD/USD Rate Holds Above 50-SMA to Target March High
2021-05-18 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed