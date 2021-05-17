News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Eyes February High Again as Dovish Fed Rhetoric Persists
2021-05-17 19:30:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle as Viral Resurgence Clouds Asia's Demand Outlook
2021-05-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes
2021-05-17 14:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-17 09:55:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Bull Flag - Can Buyers Maintain?
2021-05-17 16:20:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Braced as UK Re-Opening Continues
2021-05-17 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Mirrors Decline in US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Minutes
2021-05-17 15:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • A big day for $Gold Gold spent > than nine months in this bearish channel, building as a bull flag. At the time: - Bitcoin was below $12k - Ethereum was below $400 - Doge was worth about 1/3rd of 1 cent The only true constant is change https://t.co/igOIe9axdf https://t.co/4tzQQzdB0P
  • 🇺🇸 Overall Net Capital Flows (MAR) Actual: $146.4B Previous: $73.7B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-17
  • 🇺🇸 Foreign Bond Investment (MAR) Actual: $118.9B Previous: $-65.5B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-17
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.31% France 40: 0.25% Germany 30: 0.16% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2O0aGnwxiF
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Overall Net Capital Flows (MAR) due at 20:00 GMT (15min) Previous: $72.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-17
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Foreign Bond Investment (MAR) due at 20:00 GMT (15min) Previous: $-65.5B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-17
  • USD/JPY continues to pullback from the monthly high (109.79) to largely mirror the recent weakness in longer-dated US Treasury yields. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/fv1jjcufMX https://t.co/RQrkxYSsG7
  • Gold continues to climb as US real yields maintain their decline $XAUUSD https://t.co/M8GH93UvoL
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.72% Gold: 1.24% Oil - US Crude: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LEuM2UyMpc
  • Canadian #Dollar Forecast: $USDCAD Seven-Week Plunge Searches Support - https://t.co/XW5aHqivhu https://t.co/rrZtho7V70
EUR/USD Eyes February High Again as Dovish Fed Rhetoric Persists

EUR/USD Eyes February High Again as Dovish Fed Rhetoric Persists

David Song, Strategist

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD attempts to retrace the decline following the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials warn of a transitory rise in inflation, and the exchange rate may stage another attempt to test the February high (1.2243) as it carves a series of higher highs and lows.

Advertisement

EUR/USD Eyes February High Again as Dovish Fed Rhetoric Persists

EUR/USD appears to have reversed course ahead of the monthly low (1.1986) as comments from Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida largely mirrors the dovish remarks from Governor Christopher Waller, with the recent advance in the exchange rate generating a positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.1962) as the moving average snaps back from the 200-Day SMA (1.1953).

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for US

Looking ahead, it remains to be seen if the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes will influence EUR/USD as Vice Chair Richard Clarida emphasizes that “there’s still a deep hole in the labor market,” with the permanent voting-member on FOMC going onto say that “it may take more time to reopen a $20 trillion economy than it did to shut it down”while speaking at the Atlanta Fed’s 2021 Financial Markets Conference.

As a result, Clarida pledges to “give advance warning” before scaling back the emergency measures, and it seems as though the majority of the FOMC will continue to strike a dovish tone ahead of the next interest rate decision on June 16 as the vice chair argues that the US economy “has not made substantial further progress” amid the below-forecast print for the April Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report.

In turn, EUR/USD may stage another attempt to test the February high (1.2243) as the FOMC appears to be on track to retain the current course for monetary policy, and a further appreciation in the exchange rate may fuel a larger tilt in retail sentiment as the crowding behavior from 2020 resurfaces.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for EUR/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 35.87% of traders are currently net-long EUR/USD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.79 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 17.25% higher than yesterday and 8.84% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.95% higher than yesterday and 8.15% lower from last week. The rise in net-long interest has helped to alleviate the crowding behavior as only 34.89% of traders were net-long EUR/USD last week, while the decline in net-short position comes as the exchange rate appears to have reversed course ahead of the monthly low (1.1986).

With that said, EUR/USD may stage another attempt to test the February high (1.2243) as Fed officials brace for a transitory rise in inflation, and the 50-Day SMA (1.1962) may continue to develop a positive slope as it snaps back from the 200-Day SMA (1.1953).

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, EUR/USD established a descending channel following the failed attempt to test the April 2018 high (1.2414), but the decline from the January high (1.2350) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a change in market behavior as the exchange rate trades back above the 50-Day SMA (1.1962) to break out of the bearish trend.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) showed a similar dynamic as the oscillator reversed ahead of oversold territory to break out of a downward trend, but the string of failed attempts to push above 70 warns of a larger correction in EUR/USD as it struggles to test the February high (1.2243).
  • Nevertheless, the recent advance in EUR/USD has generated a positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.1962) as the moving average snaps back from the 200-Day SMA (1.1953), and the exchange rate may stage another attempt to test the February high (1.2243) as it carves a series of higher highs and lows.
  • Need a close above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2140 (50% retracement) to 1.2170 (78.6% expansion) to bring the 1.2220 (38.2% expansion) to 1.2260 (161.8% expansion) region on the radar, which largely lines up with the February high (1.2243), with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2320 (23.6% retracement).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Mirrors Decline in US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Minutes
USD/JPY Mirrors Decline in US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Minutes
2021-05-17 15:00:00
USD/CAD Faces RSI Buy Signal After Clearing September 2017 Low
USD/CAD Faces RSI Buy Signal After Clearing September 2017 Low
2021-05-13 18:30:00
Oil Price Stuck in May Opening Range After Failing to Test March High
Oil Price Stuck in May Opening Range After Failing to Test March High
2021-05-13 14:00:00
AUD/USD Pullback Eyes 50-Day SMA as Bearish Price Series Emerges
AUD/USD Pullback Eyes 50-Day SMA as Bearish Price Series Emerges
2021-05-12 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish