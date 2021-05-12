News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP
2021-05-12 14:00:00
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains as Stockpiles Fall, OPEC Lifts Demand Outlook
2021-05-12 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Eyes EIA Report as Pipeline Shutdown, India Fog Outlook
2021-05-11 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Rising Long Bets, Bearish Technical Signs Worrying
2021-05-12 03:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats as Inflation Heats Up, Hang Seng and ASX 200 in Sour Mood
2021-05-12 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall as USD and Yields Creep Higher Before Inflation Data
2021-05-12 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fedspeak After Consumer Inflation Expectations Jitter
2021-05-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
2021-05-12 06:13:00
Dollar Prepared for Nasdaq Volatility if Inflation Data Can Stir Interest
2021-05-12 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Broader Outlook Bearish, USD/JPY Eyes Key Trendline
2021-05-12 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.70% Gold: -0.39% Silver: -0.77% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/bkkaIuBhqz
  • Ten-Year US Treasury yields breaking out above 165-basis points following notably hotter-than-expected inflation data this morning. Headline and core CPI both topped market forecast with readings of 4.2% and 3.0%, respectively. I previewed this scenario yesterday on @tradingview. https://t.co/Fgc0RZe2nw https://t.co/VHmkcuJm9p
  • 🇧🇷 Business Confidence (MAY) Actual: 58.5 Previous: 53.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • Please join @PeterHanksFX at 11:00 EST/15:00 GMT for your weekly stock market outlook. Register here: https://t.co/nqJWK4f4sl https://t.co/dp4faqlMl7
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.86%, while traders in GBP/USD are at opposite extremes with 68.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hu9IfBFkzq
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.48% Gold: -0.31% Silver: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WOwgbEuZec
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Business Confidence (MAY) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 53.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • Mid-Week Strategy webinar begins right now and there's some vol to work with https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/140187219 Topics: 1) Big inflation beat, USD gives back gains 2) EUR/USD jumping right back into resistance zone after CPI release 3) Gold - bull flag remains in-play Let's go
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.76% Germany 30: 0.26% France 40: 0.18% Wall Street: -0.40% US 500: -0.75% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/RqkV6znl1S
  • US inflation (April) is expected to jump to 3.6% y/y. USD41 billion 10-year USTs hit the street later in the session. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/jbDHCCgwME https://t.co/gsJqv03UDs
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP

EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP

David Song, Strategist

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD pulls back from a fresh monthly high (1.2182) even as the European Central Bank (ECB) slows the pace of the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP), and the exchange rate may consolidate over the remainder of the week as itsnaps the series of higher highs and lows from the previous week.

Advertisement

EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP

The recent rally in EUR/USD appears to have stalled ahead of the February high (1.2243) as it gives back the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and data prints coming out of the world’s largest economy may continue to sway the exchange rate as it slips to a fresh weekly low (1.2072) following the update to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for US

It remains to be seen if the US Retail Sales report will sway EUR/USD as the sharp price in both the headline and core CPI triggers a rise in longer-dated Treasury yields, but a slowdown in household consumption may trigger a bearish reaction in the US Dollar as it encourages the Federal Reserve to retain the current course for monetary policy.

Meanwhile, the account of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting may go unnoticed as the Governing Council “expects purchases under the PEPP over the current quarter to continue to be conducted at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of the year,” and more of the same from President Christine Lagarde and Co. may do little to influence the near-term outlook for EUR/USD as the central bank appears to be in no rush to scale back its emergency measures.

Image of ECB balance sheet

Source: ECB

However, recent figures coming out of the ECB showed the PEPP increasing EUR 24.6 billion in the week May 7 after expanding EUR 26.5 billion the week prior, and a further slowdown in the pace of asset purchases may keep EUR/USD afloat especially as the crowding behavior from 2020 resurfaces.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for EUR/USD

The IG Client Sentiment report shows only 34.89% of traders are currently net-long EUR/USD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.87 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 3.23% higher than yesterday and 14.22% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.69% lower than yesterday and 1.49% higher from last week. The decline in net-long position has generated a further tilt in retail sentiment as 37.41% of traders were net-long EUR/USD at the end of April, while the marginal rise in net-short position comes as the recent rally in the exchange rate appears to have stalled ahead of the February high (1.2243).

With that said, the broader outlook for EUR/USD remains constructive as it breaks out of the descending channel from earlier this year, but the exchange rate may consolidate over the remainder of the week as it snaps the series of higher highs and lows from the previous week.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, EUR/USD established a descending channel following the failed attempt to test the April 2018 high (1.2414), but the decline from the January high (1.2350) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a change in market behavior as the exchange rate trades back above the 50-Day SMA (1.1950) to break out of the bearish trend.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) showed a similar dynamic as the oscillator reversed ahead of oversold territory to break out of a downward trend, but the string of failed attempts to push above 70 warns of a pullback in EUR/USD as it appears to be reversing course ahead of the February high (1.2243).
  • Lack of momentum to close above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2140 (50% retracement) to 1.2170 (78.6% expansion) may push EUR/USD back below the 1.2080 (78.6% retracement) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2010 (100% expansion).
  • Need a closing price above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2140 (50% retracement) to 1.2170 (78.6% expansion) to bring the 1.2220 (38.2% expansion) to 1.2260 (161.8% expansion) region on the radar, which largely lines up with the February high (1.2243).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High
NZD/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High
2021-05-11 19:00:00
USD/CAD Eyes September 2017 Low as RSI Sits in Oversold Zone
USD/CAD Eyes September 2017 Low as RSI Sits in Oversold Zone
2021-05-11 14:00:00
USD/JPY Pares Post-NFP Decline as US Treasury Yields Recover
USD/JPY Pares Post-NFP Decline as US Treasury Yields Recover
2021-05-10 19:00:00
Gold Price Approaches 200-Day SMA for First Time Since February
Gold Price Approaches 200-Day SMA for First Time Since February
2021-05-10 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed