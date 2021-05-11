NZD/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-05-11 16:20:00
DAX, EUR Update - Reflation Trade Back On After Nasdaq Meltdown, USD Attempting Comeback
2021-05-11 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Eyes EIA Report as Pipeline Shutdown, India Fog Outlook
2021-05-11 03:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-10 21:30:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-10 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fedspeak After Consumer Inflation Expectations Jitter
2021-05-11 06:00:00
Gold Forecast: Gold Volatility Surging as Real Yields Tumble
2021-05-10 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-05-11 16:20:00
British Pound May Extend Sharp Rise with Queen's Speech in Focus
2021-05-11 07:08:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pares Post-NFP Decline as US Treasury Yields Recover
2021-05-10 19:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Chinese, German, US Inflation Rates; Banxico Rate Decision; US Retail Sales
2021-05-10 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • White House: - We take the possibility of inflation very seriously - According to economists, there may be a transitory impact
  • @JohnKicklighter doesnt/didn’t Zuck personally hunt/kill all the meat he eats/ate? Not a good historical precedent for that goat
  • That's a stretch. Read a story that Mark Zuckerberg named his goat 'Bitcoin' and the coin's traders are treating that as an endorsement...
  • US Dollar Index (DXY) failed last week at important resistance. Burst lower puts it in position to sail towards 2018 lows. Get your $USD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/MvfsVis9AA https://t.co/GUpgmeFOdo
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.94% Gold: -0.04% Oil - US Crude: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/lcqwW08cch
  • The BOE and the ECB won’t meet again for six weeks. Nevertheless, speculation around what they may do next continues to drive markets. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/Nmxg4Vsr5L https://t.co/PewJ6S9oT9
  • Fed's Harker: - The Fed has the tools to deal with rising inflation - Inflation expectations are not unanchored
  • Fed's Harker: -Prior to raising the Fed Funds Rate, the Fed will reduce asset purchases - Before we talk about tapering, let's see how the labor market heals
  • RT @RiskReversal: Check it out, on this week's @macrosetup @GuyAdami is bestowed a new nickname, one which I think has the potential to s…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.43%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 68.71%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7kkHhQN06H
NZD/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High

NZD/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High

David Song, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD gives back the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report after struggling to test the March high (0.7303), but the exchange rate may continue to negate the head-and-shoulders formation from earlier this year amid the failed attempt to close below the 50-Day SMA (0.6957).

Advertisement

NZD/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High

NZD/USD has taken out the April range as the 266K NFP print curbs speculation for a shift in monetary policy, and the Federal Reserve may continue to utilize its emergency measures over the coming months as the central bank braces for a transitory rise in inflation.

It seems as though the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will follow a similar approach as the updated Financial Stability Report (FSR) warns that “parts of the economy appear more vulnerable to future downturns

than before the pandemic,” and the central bank appears to be in no rush to switch gears as “New Zealand’s economic prospects ultimately depend on the global containment of the pandemic and on the recovery of trading-partner economies.

At the same time, the RBNZ acknowledged that longer-term yields have recovered as “downside risks to economic growth appear less likely and inflation expectations have lifted,” but went onto say that “further increases in long-term interest rates could expose vulnerabilities in asset valuations and drive greater market volatility” as major central banks rely on their emergency tools to achieve their policy targets.

In turn, the RBNZ may keep the door open to implement a negative interest rate policy (NIRP) as Governor Adrian Orr and Co. remain “prepared to lower the Official Cash Rate (OCR) if required, and the central bank may continue to offer a dovish forward guidance at its next meeting on May 26 as “the Committee agreed that any increase in bank lending rates would be premature given the current economic outlook.

Until then, NZD/USD may continue to track the March range as it attempts to negate the head-and-shoulders formation from earlier this year, but the renewed tilt in retail sentiment looks poised to persist as the crowding behavior from 2020 resurfaces.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for NZD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows only 37.50% of traders are net-long NZD/USD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.67 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 10.23% higher than yesterday and 5.95% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.73% lower than yesterday and 3.42% lower from last week. The decline in net-long position comes as NZD/USD takes out the April range, while the decline in net-short interest has done little to alleviate the crowding behavior as 38.12% of traders were net-long the pair during the previous week.

With that said, the decline from the yearly high (0.7465) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a key reversal as the crowding behavior from 2020 resurfaces, but the failed attempt to test the March high (0.7303) may generate range bound conditions in the exchange rate as it snaps the series of higher highs and lows from the previous week.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate forecast

Source: Trading View

  • A head-and-shoulders formation materialized in 2021 as NZD/USD slipped below the 50-Day SMA (0.7136) for the first time since November, but the decline from the yearly high (0.7465) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a key reversal as the exchange rate trades back above the neckline.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlights a similar dynamic as it reversed ahead of oversold territory to break out of the downward trend from earlier this year, with NZD/USD climbing back above the 50-Day SMA (0.7136) after defending the March low (0.6943) in April.
  • Need a break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7320 (23.6% expansion) to 0.7350 (23.6% expansion) to open up February high (0.7465), which lines up with the 0.7450 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7500 (100% expansion) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.7560 (50% expansion).
  • However, the failed attempt to test the March high (0.7303) may keep NZD/USD in a defined range as it snaps the series of higher highs and lows from the previous week, with lack of momentum to hold above the 0.7260 (7.86% expansion) region bringing the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7070 (61.8% expansion) to 0.7110 (38.2% expansion) back on the radar.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Eyes September 2017 Low as RSI Sits in Oversold Zone
USD/CAD Eyes September 2017 Low as RSI Sits in Oversold Zone
2021-05-11 14:00:00
USD/JPY Pares Post-NFP Decline as US Treasury Yields Recover
USD/JPY Pares Post-NFP Decline as US Treasury Yields Recover
2021-05-10 19:00:00
Gold Price Approaches 200-Day SMA for First Time Since February
Gold Price Approaches 200-Day SMA for First Time Since February
2021-05-10 14:00:00
Oil Price Rally Vulnerable Amid Failure to Test March High
Oil Price Rally Vulnerable Amid Failure to Test March High
2021-05-06 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed