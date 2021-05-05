AUD/USD Tracks 50-Day SMA Ahead of RBA Statement on Monetary Policy

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-05-05 20:30:00
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Climb on Falling Stockpiles, Easing Lockdowns in the US and Europe
2021-05-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
7 Meme Stocks Driving Markets & Making a Mark
2021-05-05 18:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis: Outlook Still Positive
2021-05-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Imminent – XAU/USD Levels for NFP
2021-05-05 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rejected at 1,800, Momentum Building
2021-05-05 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist
2021-05-05 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.63%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/c8qEeia1mT
  • RBNZ's Bascand: - Rates need to stay low for "quite a long time" - We think the recent spike in inflation is a transient phenomenon
  • Dogecoin was less than 0.05 three months ago. Its high fell just shy of 0.70 today. Currently at 0.598. It isn't deep value. It is appetite for volatility and celebrity endorsement
  • Moderna booster shot bolsters antibodies against COVID-19 variants - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.11% FTSE 100: 0.08% Germany 30: 0.06% Wall Street: 0.01% US 500: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/mHl8tklsIB
  • Fed's Mester: - Retirement is impacting labor force participation - Participation rate may not fully recover before taper - I fully expect the U.S. will meet Fed's inflation goals
  • Dogecoin continues to show massive price appreciation with some pointing fingers at Elon Musk’s upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live as a possible reason. Get your #Dogecoin market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/gnd1jqxbaR https://t.co/3SN859Tnh9
  • Fed's Clarida: - US growth to outstrip global growth by a healthy clip - Outlook risks include a vaccine resistant variant
  • Fed's Clarida: - My forecast is 7% growth for this year - Asset purchases are a critical source of support for the economy
  • Fed's Clarida: - Fed bond buying is providing important economic support - Rapid growth is welcome when trying to restore the job market
AUD/USD Tracks 50-Day SMA Ahead of RBA Statement on Monetary Policy

AUD/USD Tracks 50-Day SMA Ahead of RBA Statement on Monetary Policy

David Song, Strategist

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD trades within the April range following the limited reaction to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision, and the updated Statement on Monetary Policy may do little to sway the exchange rate as the central bank remains reluctant to switch gears.

Advertisement

AUD/USD Tracks 50-Day SMA Ahead of RBA Statement on Monetary Policy

AUD/USD continues to bounce along the 50-Day SMA (0.7707) following the failed attempt to test the March high (0.7849), and the RBA’s Statement on Monetary Policy may do little to influence the exchange rate as the central bank retains the current course for monetary policy.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for AUD/USD rate

It seems as though the RBA will utilize its emergency tools throughout the first half of 2021 as the “Board is prepared to undertake further bond purchases,” but the fresh forecasts coming out of the central bank may foreshadow a looming change in monetary policy as Governor Philip Lowe and Co. reveal that “the date for final drawings under the Term Funding Facility is 30 June 2021.

In turn, projections for a stronger recovery may generate a bullish reaction in the Australian Dollar as the “bank's central scenario for GDP growth has been revised up further,” and the decline from the February high (0.8007) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a change in AUD/USD behavior as the exchange rate remains on track to negate the head-and-shoulders formation from earlier this year following the failed attempt to close below the neckline.

At the same time, the recent flip in retail sentiment continues to dissipate to largely mimic the activity seen in 2020, with the IG Client Sentiment report showing 45.00% of traders currently net-long AUD/USD as the ratio of traders short to long stands at 1.22 to 1.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for AUD/USD rate

The number of traders net-long is 9.18% lower than yesterday and 0.19% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.56% higher than yesterday and 4.36% lower from last week. The marginal rise in net-long position comes as AUD/USD remains on track to negate the key reversal pattern, while the decline in net-short interest has helped to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment as only 40.65% of traders were net-long last week.

With that said, the decline from the February high (0.8007) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a change in AUD/USD behavior as the crowding behavior from 2020 resurfaces, and the exchange rate may make further attempts to test the March high (0.7849) as it bounces along the 50-Day SMA (0.7707).

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • A head-and-shoulders formation took shape as AUD/USD traded to a fresh yearly low (0.7532) in April, but the exchange rate appears to be on track to negate the key reversal pattern following the failed attempt to close below the neckline around 0.7560 (50% expansion) to 0.7570 (78.6% retracement).
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI)showed a similar dynamic as the oscillator reversed course ahead of oversold territory to break out of the downward trend from earlier this year, but AUD/USD appears to be stuck in the April range following the failed attempt to test the March high (0.7849).
  • In turn, AUD/USD may continue to bounce along the 50-Day SMA (0.7707), but lack of momentum to hold above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7720 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7760 (23.6% expansion) may push the exchange rate back towards the 0.7620 (38.2% retracement) to 0.7640 (38.2% retracement) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.7560 (50% expansion) to 0.7570 (78.6% retracement).
  • Need a close above the overlap around 0.7720 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7760 (23.6% expansion) to raise the scope for another run at the March high (0.7849), with the next area of interest coming in around 0.7880 (38.2% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Defends April Low Ahead of US and Canada Employment Reports
USD/CAD Defends April Low Ahead of US and Canada Employment Reports
2021-05-05 15:00:00
NZD/USD Confined by March Range Ahead of New Zealand Employment Report
NZD/USD Confined by March Range Ahead of New Zealand Employment Report
2021-05-04 19:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Recovery Removes Threat of Head-and-Shoulders Formation
USD/JPY Rate Recovery Removes Threat of Head-and-Shoulders Formation
2021-05-04 15:30:00
EUR/USD Breakout Stalls as RSI Reveres Ahead of Overbought Territory
EUR/USD Breakout Stalls as RSI Reveres Ahead of Overbought Territory
2021-04-30 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish