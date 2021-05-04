USD/JPY Rate Recovery Removes Threat of Head-and-Shoulders Formation

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast - The Argument for The Euro Bear
2021-05-04 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Consolidate as Demand from Japan and India Falls
2021-05-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-03 21:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-03 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
Market Sentiment: Gold, Bitcoin and Ether in Focus | Webinar
2021-05-04 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
GBP/USD Bulls At Risk From Macro Shock, JPY Short Covering - COT Report
2021-05-04 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Recovery Removes Threat of Head-and-Shoulders Formation
2021-05-04 15:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • https://t.co/35AFeeLfQz
  • Initial reaction sees Gold dip to 1775 from 1795 However, this was not in context to immediate policy outlook and more about the longer term outlook, hence a very muted reaction in US rates and FX. https://t.co/M3fO0Z82hT
  • I remember Bernanke became more opinionated after Yellen took over the Fed as well, but he was never the Treasury Secretary. Some projection of 'expectations' in these remarks that 'rates may need to rise'
  • - Expecting to be in an environment of low interest rates for some time - Need to make sure deficits remain "manageable"
  • - Rates may have to rise to stop economy from overheating
  • - Uncollected taxes amount to $7 trillion over a decade - Reallocation may result in some small increases in interest rates
  • Treasury Sec. Yellen: - President Biden is addressing long-standing problems in the US economy - These problems have festered for too long - High price tags will be spread out over years - Not all spending will be deficit spending $USD
  • $EURUSD bounced off support at the 1.2000 level earlier today and is now trading around the 1.2030 level. After hitting a nearly two month high around 1.2150 at the end of April, the pair has pulled back. $EUR $USD https://t.co/nTJ7WHG3la
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.27% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.35% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.69% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/DZXDnJgnsa
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.42% FTSE 100: -0.52% Wall Street: -0.67% US 500: -1.02% Germany 30: -2.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/TFt2fzPJws
USD/JPY Rate Recovery Removes Threat of Head-and-Shoulders Formation

USD/JPY Rate Recovery Removes Threat of Head-and-Shoulders Formation

David Song, Strategist

Japanese Yen Talking Points

The recent advance in USD/JPY appears to be stalling as it struggles to extend the series of higher highs and lows following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, but the recent recovery in the exchange rate removes the threat of a head-and-shoulders formation as it breaks above the left shoulder.

Advertisement

USD/JPY Rate Recovery Removes Threat of Head-and-Shoulders Formation

USD/JPY trades within a narrow range to largely mimic the consolidation in longer-dated US Treasury yields, and it remains to be seen if the exchange rate will preserve the advance following the Fed rate decision as the central bank continues to endorse a dovish forward guidance for monetary policy.

In a recent speech, New York Fed President John Williamswarns that “we still have a long way to go to achieve a robust and full economic recovery,” with the permanent voting-member on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) going onto say that the “robust economic growth this year by itself isn't enough to achieve the truly strong and full economic recovery that we are aiming for.

As a result, Williams emphasizes that “it's important not to overreact to this volatility in prices resulting from the unique circumstances of the pandemic,” and it seems as though the Fed is in no rush to scale back its emergency measures as “the data and conditions we are seeing now are not nearly enough for the FOMC to shift its monetary policy stance.

The comments suggests the Fed will stick to a wait-and-see approach as the central bank warns of a transitory rise in inflation, and it remains to be seen if the FOMC will adjust the forward guidance at its next interest rate decision on June 16 as Fed officials are slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

Until then, USD/JPY may continue to track the swings in longer-dated US yields even though the FOMC stays on track to “increase our holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month,” but the recent appreciation in the exchange rate may continue to coincide with the renewed in retail sentiment as the crowding behavior from 2020 resurfaces.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/JPY rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 55.17% of traders are currently net-long USD/JPY, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.23 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 13.47% higher than yesterday and 12.65% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.52% higher than yesterday and 3.47% higher from last week. The decline in net-long position has eased the tilt in retail sentiment as 59.73% of traders were net-long USD/JPY last week, while the rise in net-short interest comes as the exchange rate struggles to extend the series of higher highs and lows following the Fed rate decision.

With that said, the decline from the March high (110.97) may turn out to be a correction rather than a change in trend as the crowding behavior from 2020 resurfaces, and the recent recovery in the exchange rate removes the threat of a head-and-shoulders formation as it breaks above the left shoulder.

USD/JPY Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/JPY rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • USD/JPY approached pre-pandemic levels as a ‘golden cross’ materialized in March, with a bull flag formation unfolding during the same period as the exchange rate traded to a fresh yearly high (110.97).
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) showed a similar dynamic as the indicator climbed above 70 for the first time since February 2020, but the pullback from overbought territory has negated the upward trend from this year, with USD/JPY dipping below the 50-Day SMA (108.71) for the first time since January.
  • Nevertheless, USD/JPY appears to have reversed course ahead of the March low (106.37) as it trades back above the 50-Day SMA (108.71), but need a break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 109.40 (50% retracement) to 110.00 (78.6% expansion) to open up the March high (110.97).
  • A break above the March high (110.97) opens up the overlap around 111.10 (61.8% expansion) to 111.60 (38.2% retracement), with the next area of interest coming in around 112.40 (61.8% retracement) to 112.50 (38.2% retracement).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Breakout Stalls as RSI Reveres Ahead of Overbought Territory
EUR/USD Breakout Stalls as RSI Reveres Ahead of Overbought Territory
2021-04-30 14:00:00
Gold Price Pares Post-Fed Gain Amid Rise in US Treasury Yields
Gold Price Pares Post-Fed Gain Amid Rise in US Treasury Yields
2021-04-29 18:30:00
USD/CAD Rate Eyes January 2018 Low as RSI Flirts with Oversold Zone
USD/CAD Rate Eyes January 2018 Low as RSI Flirts with Oversold Zone
2021-04-29 14:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Price Series Brings March High Within Reach
Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Price Series Brings March High Within Reach
2021-04-28 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed