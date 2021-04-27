NZD/USD Forecast: Failure to Clear March High to Bring Defined Range

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Out of Descending Channel Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2021-04-27 15:30:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-27 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Oil Builds Bull Pennant Ahead of FOMC
2021-04-27 16:03:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Upside Risk as OPEC+ Meets to Discuss Output
2021-04-27 08:15:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Near-term Technical Outlook
2021-04-27 13:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-27 13:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Double Bottom Breakout Fading? Levels for XAU/USD
2021-04-27 17:05:00
Gold Price Outlook - Potential Breakout Looming as Fed, US Data Prints and Tech Company Results Collide
2021-04-27 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Forecast: Reopening Optimism to Drive GBP/USD Higher
2021-04-27 07:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-27 14:00:00
April Consumer Confidence Hits Highest Level Since February 2020
2021-04-27 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Microsoft Intelligent Cloud Revenue: $15.12B vs. $14.94B est. $MSFT
  • Alphabet announces $50B buyback of class C stock $GOOG $GOOGL
  • Alphabet earnings: Revenue: $55.31b vs $51.61b est EPS: $26.29 vs $15.64 est Operating margin 30% vs 22.4% est also approved $50b buyback $GOOG shares unsurprisingly loving the news, up 5% so far
  • Microsoft Q3 Earnings: Revs: $41.7B vs. $41.05 est. EPS: $2.03 vs. $1.78 est. $MSFT
  • Microsoft earnings: Revenue: $41.7b vs $41.05b est EPS: $2.03 vs $1.78 est $MSFT shares down 2.5% so far
  • Google Q1 Earnings: Revs: $55.31B vs. $51.61B est. EPS: $26.29 vs. $15.64 est. $GOOG
  • USD/CAD has broken below confluence support / the monthly opening-range lows and keeps the focus lower heading into he close of the month. Get your $USDCAD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/HQaIN54LZO https://t.co/Ie0ervWfIV
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.31% France 40: 0.28% Germany 30: 0.13% US 500: 0.01% Wall Street: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/XiQi3NZrZa
  • The New York trading session is about to come to a close and the $SPX has stretched 48 hours of breath holding ahead of tomorrow's FOMC. Afterhours, we have Google, MSFT and AMD earnings. What kind of impact can they have tomorrow when liquidity fills out before the Fed?
  • Bitcoin bounced off Fibonacci support to form a bullish double bottom formation. Get your $btc market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/GnzTcZUP3G https://t.co/fm15Mb5K5M
NZD/USD Forecast: Failure to Clear March High to Bring Defined Range

NZD/USD Forecast: Failure to Clear March High to Bring Defined Range

David Song, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD remains on track to negate the head-and-shoulders formation from earlier this year after defending the March low (0.6943), but failure to push above the March high (0.7307) may keep the exchange rate within a defined range as the key reversal pattern unravels.

Advertisement

NZD/USD Forecast: Failure to Clear March High to Bring Defined Range

The recent advance in NZD/USD looks to have sputtered ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as it pulls back from a fresh monthly high (0.7269), but more of the same from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may do little to derail the appreciation in the exchange rate as the central bank relies on its non-standard tools to achieve its policy targets.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for US

It seems as though Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. will retain the current course for monetary policy after updating the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) at the March meeting as the central bank aims to “achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time so that inflation averages 2 percent over time.” The outcome based approach for monetary policy suggests the FOMC will stay on track to “increase our holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month” as the central bank anticipates a transitory rise in inflation to occur in 2021, and the committee may endorse a dovish forward guidance throughout the first half of the year as Fed officials are slated to update the SEP at the next quarterly meeting in June.

In turn, the decline from the yearly high (0.7465) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a key reversal as NZD/USD trades back above the neckline, and the appreciation in the exchange rate may continue to coincide with the renewed tilt in retail sentiment as the crowding behavior from 2020 resurfaces.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for NZD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 37.18% of traders are currently net-long NZD/USD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.69 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 1.54% higher than yesterday and 2.94% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.91% lower than yesterday and 12.34% higher from last week. The decline in net-long position comes as NZD/USD pulls back from a fresh monthly high (0.7269), while the IG Client Sentiment index still holds around 1.69 as 35.58% of traders were net-long the pair last week.

With that said, the decline from the yearly high (0.7465) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a key reversal as the crowding behavior from 2020 resurfaces, but need a move above the March high(0.7307) to negate the head-and-shoulders formation as it largely lines up with the right-shoulder.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • A head-and-shoulders formation materialized in 2021 as NZD/USD slipped below the 50-Day SMA (0.7150) for the first time November, but the decline from the yearly high (0.7465) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a key reversal as the exchange rate climbs back above the neckline.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlights a similar dynamic as it reversed ahead of oversold territory to break out of the downward trend from earlier this year, but need a break/close above the 0.7260 (78.6% expansion) region to open up the March high (0.7307), which largely lines up with the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7320 (23.6% expansion) to 0.7350 (23.6% expansion).
  • Next area of interest comes in around 0.7450 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7500 (100% expansion), which largely lines up with the February high (0.7465), followed by the 0.7560 (50% expansion) region.
  • However, failure to break/close above the 0.7260 (78.6% expansion) region may keep NZD/USD within the March range, which may push the exchange rate back towards the 0.7070 (61.8% expansion) to 0.7110 (38.2% expansion) area.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Breaks Out of Descending Channel Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
EUR/USD Breaks Out of Descending Channel Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2021-04-27 15:30:00
AUD/USD Still on Track to Negate H&S Formation Ahead of Australia CPI
AUD/USD Still on Track to Negate H&S Formation Ahead of Australia CPI
2021-04-26 19:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Forecast: March Low on Radar Amid Search for Support
USD/CAD Rate Forecast: March Low on Radar Amid Search for Support
2021-04-26 14:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failed Attempts to Test March High
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failed Attempts to Test March High
2021-04-23 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed