News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failed Attempts to Test March High
2021-04-23 15:00:00
EUR/USD on Defense as US Dollar Firms Following Strong PMI Data
2021-04-23 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Entering Make-or-Break Territory - For Bulls and Bears
2021-04-22 21:15:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-22 09:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-22 20:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Sink with Biden to Pitch 43.4% Capital Gains Tax
2021-04-22 17:50:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Time For Gold Bulls to Shine?
2021-04-23 15:00:00
Gold Prices Pause Rally as India's Covid Infections Surge, US Jobless Claims Fall
2021-04-23 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) - Positive UK Data Releases Should Stem Any Further GBP/USD Declines
2021-04-23 09:30:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-23 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-22 19:19:00
USD/JPY Halts Eight Day Decline as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low
2021-04-22 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • NY Fed's GDP Nowcast model sees US Q1 GDP at 6.9% vs. 6.78% in prior week. #Fed $USD
  • Hey traders! Wrap up your week with a market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/zOiAQGMNzY
  • $EURGBP has strengthened today, rising back above the 0.8700 level for the first time in a week. The pair is trading near the highs set in mid April and late February. $EUR $GBP https://t.co/RSkMhvLQEQ
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.31% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.29% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/OODkBySEaS
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.66% Wall Street: 0.42% FTSE 100: -0.13% France 40: -0.28% Germany 30: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/0PTPoUF2Jz
  • #Gold has slipped to its lowest level since Tuesday today. After meeting resistance around 1,795 this morning, the precious metal fell back to trade near the 1,770 level. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/tOiSk0n6t5
  • Biden’s proposed tax hike sees investors unload profitable assets. Bitcoin intensifies losses, falls below $50,000. Get your $btc market update from @Daniela here:https://t.co/pkHFvFotbz https://t.co/1R7T4HpfQX
  • With the US data beating expectations, we have all of the major developed world economies reporting April PMIs with a significant improvement in economic activity for the current month. Seems only black swans and regulations can stop the train now... https://t.co/HpOW5ul5YW
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.92% Gold: -0.24% Silver: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ck2iRms5Hp
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 14:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-23
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failed Attempts to Test March High

EUR/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failed Attempts to Test March High

David Song, Strategist

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD appears to be stuck in a narrow range as the European Central Bank (ECB) retains the current course for monetary policy, but the failed attempt to test the March high (1.2113) may push the exchange rate back within the descending channel from earlier this year as the Governing Council remains in no rush to switch gears.

Advertisement

EUR/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failed Attempts to Test March High

EUR/USD seems to be unfazed by the ECB rate decision even though the Governing Council “expects purchases under the PEPP (pandemic emergency purchase programme) over the current quarter to continue to be conducted at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of the year,” and the exchange rate may continue to consolidate ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on April 28 as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. are also expected to retain the current course for monetary policy.

As a result, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate decision may do little to influence the near-term outlook for EUR/USD as Vice Chair Richard Clarida insists that “policy will not tighten solely because the unemployment rate has fallen below any particular econometric estimate of its long-run natural level,” and Fed officials may strike a dovish forward guidance throughout the first half of the year as the central bank plans to achieve above-target inflation.

More of the same from Chairman Powell and Co. may also generate a limited reaction in EUR/USD as the central bank sticks to the sidelines, but the exchange rate may make further attempts to break out of the downward trend from earlier this year as the crowding behavior from 2020 resurfaces.

Image of IG Client Sentiment Index for EUR/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows only 35.00% of traders are currently net-long EUR/USD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.86 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 5.22% lower than yesterday and 0.13% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.08% higher than yesterday and 1.40% higher from last week. The marginal change in retail positioning comes amid the limited reaction to the ECB rate decision, and it looks as though the extreme reading in the IG Client Sentiment will persist as 34.43% of traders were net-long EUR/USD earlier this week.

With that said, it remains to be seen if EUR/USD will make further attempts to break out of the downward trending channel from earlier this year as the crowding behavior from 2020 resurfaces, but lack of momentum to test the March high (1.2113) may continue to generate range bound conditions as the ECB stays on track to boost the pace of the PEPP in the second quarter of 2021.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, EUR/USD established a descending channel following the failed attempt to test the April 2018 high (1.2414), and the decline from the January high (1.2350) may turn out to be change in trend as the 50-Day SMA (1.1954) still reflects a negative slope.
  • EUR/USD traded above channel resistance as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) broke out of the downward trend from earlier this year, but the failed attempt to test the March high (1.2113) may push EUR/USD back within the descending channel if the momentum indicator reverses course ahead of overbought territory.
  • Need a move back below the 1.2010 (100% expansion) region to keep the Fibonacci overlap around 1.1960 (61.8% expansion) to 1.1970 (23.6% expansion) on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.1860 (61.8% expansion).
  • However, a break above 1.2080 (78.6% retracement) may open up the March high (1.2113), with the next topside hurdle coming in around 1.2140 (50% retracement) to 1.2170 (78.6% expansion).
  • Will keep a close eye on the RSI as it approaches overbought territory, with a break above 70 likely to be accompanied by a further appreciation in EUR/USD like the behavior seen in December 2020.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Halts Eight Day Decline as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low
USD/JPY Halts Eight Day Decline as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low
2021-04-22 19:00:00
USD/CAD Slips Back Below 50-Day SMA as BoC Slows Pace of QE Program
USD/CAD Slips Back Below 50-Day SMA as BoC Slows Pace of QE Program
2021-04-22 14:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Move Below 50-Day SMA to Keep March Range Intact
Oil Price Forecast: Move Below 50-Day SMA to Keep March Range Intact
2021-04-21 19:00:00
EUR/USD Fails to Test March High as ECB Boosts PEPP for Second Week
EUR/USD Fails to Test March High as ECB Boosts PEPP for Second Week
2021-04-21 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish