USD/CAD Slips Back Below 50-Day SMA as BoC Slows Pace of QE Program

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking: ECB Announcement Unchanged, EUR/USD Muted
2021-04-22 11:57:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Price Action Set-Up for ECB
2021-04-22 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-22 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Suppressed by Rising Stockpiles and Demand Concerns
2021-04-22 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 21:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Techs to Watch in the Days Ahead
2021-04-22 13:00:00
Gold Prices Extend Higher as Yields Fall, ECB Meeting in Focus
2021-04-22 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Failing to Benefit From Global 'Risk On' Sentiment
2021-04-22 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-22 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-22 00:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.87% Germany 30: 0.80% FTSE 100: 0.35% US 500: -0.08% Wall Street: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/d68HbWLIrn
  • The US Dollar is attempting to move higher again today. The $DXY has risen from a morning low around 91.00 to currently trade around 91.35. The index tested the 91.40 level yesterday before meeting resistance and dropping lower. $USD https://t.co/JwsszQpv8J
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.31% Gold: -0.43% Silver: -0.93% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/gNyBVpEfPh
  • 🇺🇸 CB Leading Index MoM (MAR) Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-22
  • Please join us at 11:00 EST/15:00 GMT for a webinar where you can learn how to identify price trends with trader sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/qguzXYUjTo https://t.co/Jw6GVisPdx
  • 🇺🇸 Existing Home Sales MoM (MAR) Actual: -3.7% Expected: 0.8% Previous: -6.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-22
  • 💶 Consumer Confidence Flash (APR) Actual: -8.1 Expected: -10.8 Previous: -10.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-22
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.80%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 68.46%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/y6X7PjFiad
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/EK6KvR4cep
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.13% Gold: -0.55% Silver: -1.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/yv4Ft3frWO
USD/CAD Slips Back Below 50-Day SMA as BoC Slows Pace of QE Program

USD/CAD Slips Back Below 50-Day SMA as BoC Slows Pace of QE Program

David Song, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD bounces back from a fresh monthly low (1.2460) in an attempt to retrace the decline following the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision, but failure to preserve the opening range for April may push the exchange rate towards the March low (1.2365) as the central bank tapers its quantitative easing (QE) program.

Advertisement

USD/CAD Rates to Watch as BoC Slows Pace of QE Program

USD/CAD has slipped back below the 50-Day SMA (1.2576) as the BoC announces that “weekly net purchases of Government of Canada bonds will be adjusted to a target of $3 billion,” and the exchange rate may continue to depreciate over the remainder of the month as the moving average still reflects a negative slope.

It seems as though the BoC will scale back its emergency measures throughout the remainder of the year as “global economic growth is stronger than was forecast in the January Monetary Policy Report (MPR),” and the central bank appears to be on track to gradually alter the forward guidance over the coming months as “inflation should return to 2 per cent on a sustained basis some time in the second half of 2022.

In turn, the BoC may switch gears later this year as Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. insist that “further adjustments to the pace of net purchases will be guided by Governing Council’s ongoing assessment of the strength and durability of the recovery,” and the looming change in monetary policy may keep USD/CAD under pressure especially as the Federal Reserve stays on course to “increase our holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month.”

However, the tilt in retail sentiment looks poised to persist as traders have been net-long USD/CAD since May 2020, with the IG Client Sentiment report showing 71.72% of traders currently net-long the pair as the ratio of traders long to stands short at 2.54 to 1.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/CAD rate

The number of traders net-long is 36.24% higher than yesterday and 12.36% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 36.05% lower than yesterday and 18.36% lower from last week. The jump in net-long interest has fueled the crowding behavior as 66.46% of traders were net-long USD/CAD at the start of the week, while the decline in net-short position could be a function of profit taking behavior as the exchange rate attempts to retrace the decline following the BoC rate decision.

With that said, the rebound from the March low (1.2365) may end up being a correction in the broader trend rather than a shift in market behavior as the tilt in retail sentiment persists, and recent price action raises the scope for a further decline in USD/CAD as the exchange rate fails to preserve the opening range for April.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The broader outlook for USD/CAD remains tilted to the downside as it tagged a fresh yearly low (1.2365) in March, with both the 50-Day (1.2576) and 200-Day (1.2941) SMA’s still tracking the negative slope carried over from the previous year.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlights a similar dynamic as the indicator persistently holds below 60, with the oscillator indicating that the bullish momentum may continue to abate as it fails to retain the upward trend carried over from the previous month.
  • The Fibonacci overlap around 1.2620 (50% retracement) to 1.2650 (78.6% expansion) appears to be acting as resistance as USD/CAD slips back below the 50-Day SMA( 1.2576), with lack of momentum to hold above the1.2510 (78.6% retracement) to 1.2520 (23.6% expansion) region keeping the 1.2440 (23.6% expansion) area on the radar.
  • Need a break/close below 1.2440 (23.6% expansion) to open up the overlap around 1.2360 (100% expansion) to 1.2390 (38.2% expansion), which lines up with the March low (1.2365), with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2250 (50% retracement) to 1.2280 (50% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Forecast: Move Below 50-Day SMA to Keep March Range Intact
Oil Price Forecast: Move Below 50-Day SMA to Keep March Range Intact
2021-04-21 19:00:00
EUR/USD Fails to Test March High as ECB Boosts PEPP for Second Week
EUR/USD Fails to Test March High as ECB Boosts PEPP for Second Week
2021-04-21 15:00:00
NZD/USD Attempts to Negate Head-and-Shoulders Pattern Ahead of NZ CPI
NZD/USD Attempts to Negate Head-and-Shoulders Pattern Ahead of NZ CPI
2021-04-20 14:00:00
AUD/USD Rate on Track to Negate Head-and-Shoulders Formation
AUD/USD Rate on Track to Negate Head-and-Shoulders Formation
2021-04-19 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish