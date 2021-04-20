NZD/USD Attempts to Negate Head-and-Shoulders Pattern Ahead of NZ CPI

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Real Time News
  • US House Judiciary Committee passes bill that would open oil producer group OPEC to antitrust lawsuits over production cuts #OOTT
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.30% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/F5JFbaecXj
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.59% Wall Street: -0.68% Germany 30: -1.54% FTSE 100: -1.92% France 40: -2.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/XYTWCCVSa1
  • #Silver is currently trading back just above the 26.00 level. The precious metal was knocked slightly lower yesterday amidst a slight jump in longer-term US yields but is attempting to move higher again today. $XAG $SLV https://t.co/3nwbQdLpRU
  • Trader confidence in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Gold remains largely undented by recent price falls and their longer-term trends higher remain intact. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/xwX3K91WyP https://t.co/GkI5ZRhv3l
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.82% Gold: 0.27% Oil - US Crude: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/mbJ4BR6WeP
  • EU Drug Regulator: Benefits of J&J vaccine outweigh risks.
  • World Bank: Sees global commodity prices remaining firm around current levels in 2021 after Q1 recovery.
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.55%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 80.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tEAXFbZw1C
  • Canada extends Covid travel restrictions, only allowing essential travel to and from the US until May 21st. $USD $CAD
NZD/USD Attempts to Negate Head-and-Shoulders Pattern Ahead of NZ CPI

David Song, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD trades to a fresh monthly high (0.7230) ahead of the update to New Zealand’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), with the exchange rate on track to negate the head-and-shoulders formation from earlier this year as it approaches the March high (0.7307).

NZD/USD Attempts to Negate Head-and-Shoulders Pattern Ahead of NZ CPI

NZD/USD climbs back above the 50-Day SMA (0.7152)after defending the March low (0.6943), and the decline from the yearly high (0.7465) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a key reversal as the exchange rate trades back above the neckline.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for New Zealand

It remains to be seen if the update to New Zealand’s CPI will influence the near-term outlook for NZD/USD as the headline reading for inflation is expected to hold steady at 1.4% for the third consecutive quarter, and signs of subdued price growth may produce a bearish reaction in the New Zealand Dollar as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) pledges to “maintain its current stimulatory monetary settings until it is confident that consumer price inflation will be sustained at the 2 percent per annum target midpoint.”

At the same time, an above forecast CPI print may push NZD/USD to fresh monthly highs as the RBNZ sees a “risk that higher headline inflation, if sustained, may feed into higher inflationary expectations,” and the central bank may adopt a less dovish tone at its next meeting on May 26 as “the risks to the economic outlook remain balanced.”

Until then, NZD/USD may attempt to break out of the March range as it appears to be on track to negate the head-and-shoulders formation from earlier this year, with the recent flip in retail sentiment largely dissipating as the crowding behavior from 2020 resurfaces.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for NZD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows only 35.58% of traders are net-long NZD/USD, with the ratio of traders short to long currently standing at 1.81 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 21.36% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is4.97% lower from last week. The decline in net-long interest could be a function of profit taking behavior as NZD/USD trades to a fresh monthly high (0.7230), while the decline in net-short interest has done little to offset the tilt in retail sentiment as 40.84% of traders were net-long the pair during the previous week.

With that said, the decline from the yearly high (0.7465) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a key reversal as the crowding behavior from 2020 resurfaces, and NZD/USD appears to be on track to negate the head-and-shoulders formation from earlier this year as it approaches the March high (0.7307).

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • A head-and-shoulders formation has materialized in 2021 as NZD/USD slipped below the 50-Day SMA (0.7152) for the first time November, but the decline from the yearly high (0.7465) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a key reversal as the exchange rate climbs back above the neckline.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlights a similar dynamic as it reversed ahead of oversold territory to break out of the downward trend from earlier this year, with the break/close above the 0.7070 (61.8% expansion) to 0.7110 (38.2% expansion) area pushing NZD/USD back above the 50-Day SMA (0.7152).
  • In turn, the 0.7260 (78.6% expansion) zone sits on the radar as NZD/USD climbs to fresh monthly highs, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.7320 (23.6% expansion) to 0.7350 (23.6% expansion) followed by the 0.7450 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7500 (100% expansion) region, which largely lines up with the February high (0.7465).
--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

