AUD/USD Rebound Takes Shape Amid Failure to Close Below H&S Neckline

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: Mid-Week Strategy Check-Up
2021-04-07 18:45:00
Euro Forecast: Why the Strong Start to April May Continue for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-04-07 16:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle After Dual Crises, but Long-term Bullish Potential Remains
2021-04-07 19:12:00
Crude Oil Prices Choppy, Rising Geopolitical Risks to Spark Oil Volatility
2021-04-07 10:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-04-07 17:00:00
Equities Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-07 16:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Will a Double Bottom Pattern Spark Price Gains?
2021-04-07 20:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stumbles Ahead of Fed Meeting Minutes
2021-04-07 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversing on AstraZeneca Vaccine Latest
2021-04-07 15:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Profit-Taking in GBP/USD to Continue Near-Term
2021-04-07 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Pullback as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
2021-04-07 14:00:00
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Indian Rupee rose as the Nifty 50 slightly fell after the RBI left benchmark rates unchanged despite recent weakening inflation and a massive fiscal spending plan. Will USD/INR bounce? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/SwufKMOwfQ https://t.co/afKehX0AKP
  • USD/CAD continues to strengthen as rising Treasury yields propel the Greenback higher $USD $CAD https://t.co/6YYZ1oJT0R
  • Copper's fundamental bull narrative remains strong, supported by ongoing demand pressures, supply disruptions and post-pandemic stimulus goals. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/QsX5RnsXn8 https://t.co/VYP7bsP7kA
  • CDC Director Walensky: By May, vaccination may potentially be extended to children 12 and older
  • US Chamber of Commerce agrees on the need for infrastructure investment, urges bipartisan talks - BBG
  • It’s been an interesting few weeks for energy markets, between the record cold spell that froze over Texas to the blockage of the Suez Canal. Get your #crudeoil market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/yd4e929cLh https://t.co/GvXmygeaQc
  • White House is considering almost doubling Obama's climate protection pledge - BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.62% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.65% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/NL7Xzao5k2
  • Gold remains locked in a descending channel from its August highs but losses have slowed. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/4DvROA7pcB https://t.co/83Wi59IlG6
  • Today's webinar recording and article - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/07/Gold-Price-Forecast-Will-a-Double-Bottom-Pattern-Spark-Price-Gains.html?ref-author=phanks&QPID=917701&CHID=9
AUD/USD Rebound Takes Shape Amid Failure to Close Below H&S Neckline

AUD/USD Rebound Takes Shape Amid Failure to Close Below H&S Neckline

David Song, Strategist

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD continues to trade within a head-and-shoulders formation amid the limited reaction to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision, but lack of momentum to close below the neckline may generate a larger rebound in the exchange rate as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from the start of the month.

Advertisement

AUD/USD Rebound Takes Shape Amid Failure to Close Below H&S Neckline

AUD/USD approaches the 50-Day SMA (0.7714) as it trades to a fresh weekly high (0.7677), and recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) raises the scope for a further advance in the exchange rate as the indicator breaks out of the downward trend from earlier this year.

It remains to be seen if the decline from the February high (0.8007) will turn out to be a correction in the broader trend or a change in AUD/USD behavior as the RBA emphasizes that “the initial $100 billion government bond purchase program is almost complete and the second $100 billion program will commence next week,” and Governor Philip Lowe and Co. may keep the door open to further support the Australian economy as “the Bank is prepared to undertake further bond purchases if doing so would assist with progress towards the goals of full employment and inflation.

However, the RBA appears to be on a preset course as “the recovery is expected to continue, with above-trend growth this year and next,” and the central bank may continue to acknowledge that “the Australian dollar remains in the upper end of the range of recent years” at its next meeting on May 4 as the Federal Reserve stays on track to “increase our holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month.

Until then, AUD/USD may continue to trade within the head-and-shoulders formation amid the lack of momentum to break below the neckline, but the recent flip in retail sentiment appears to be dissipating like the activity seen in 2020.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for AUD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 54.49% of traders are currently net-long AUD/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.20 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 1.22% higher than yesterday and 3.14% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.33% lower than yesterday and 8.12% lower from last week. The decline in net-long position comes as AUD/USD extends the series of higher highs and lows from the start of the month, while the drop in net-short interest has fueled a further shift in retail sentiment as 52.54% of traders were net-long the pair earlier this week.

With that said, AUD/USD may continue to trade within the head-and-shoulders formation as the recent weakness in the exchange rate spurs a shift in retail sentiment, but the decline from the February high (0.8007) may end up being a correction in the broader trend rather than a change in behavior amid the failed attempt to close below the neckline.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • A head-and-shoulders formation has taken shape as AUD/USD trades to a fresh yearly low (0.7532) in April, but need a close below the neckline around 0.7560 (50% expansion) to 0.7570 (78.6% retracement) to open up the downside targets.
  • A measured move of the key reversal pattern brings the 0.7440 (23.6% expansion) to 0.7500 (50% retracement) zone within reach, with the next region of interest coming in around 0.7370 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7380 (61.8% retracement) followed by 0.7180 (61.8% retracement) to 0.7210 (78.6% retracement) area.
  • However, lack of momentum to close below the neckline may generate range-bound conditions as AUD/USD attempts to push back above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7620 (38.2% retracement) to 0.7640 (38.2% retracement),with the next hurdle coming in around 0.7720 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7760 (23.6% expansion), which largely lines up with the 50-Day SMA (0.7714).
  • Recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlight similar dynamic as the oscillator reverses course ahead of oversold territory to break out of the downward trend from earlier this year.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Pullback as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Pullback as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
2021-04-07 14:00:00
NZD/USD Tests Former Support Ahead of Federal Reserve Minutes
NZD/USD Tests Former Support Ahead of Federal Reserve Minutes
2021-04-06 20:00:00
EUR/USD Recovery Emerges with RSI on Track to Threaten Downward Trend
EUR/USD Recovery Emerges with RSI on Track to Threaten Downward Trend
2021-04-06 14:00:00
AUD/USD Trades Within Head-and-Shoulders Formation Ahead of RBA
AUD/USD Trades Within Head-and-Shoulders Formation Ahead of RBA
2021-04-05 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed