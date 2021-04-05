AUD/USD Trades Within Head-and-Shoulders Formation Ahead of RBA

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-05 15:30:00
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Susceptible to Rise in US Output Following OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-04-05 14:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Outlook: Market Digests Strong NFP and Higher Yields
2021-04-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-05 08:30:00
Dow to Outperform vs. Nasdaq if Inflation Fears Force Fed Rethink
2021-04-05 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Trendline Bounce, Possible Double Bottom
2021-04-05 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-05 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-05 15:30:00
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: RBA Rate Decision; FOMC Minutes; Mexico Inflation; China Inflation; Canada Jobs
2021-04-05 18:35:00
USDJPY Outlook A Correction or Reversal of the Prevailing Bull Trend?
2021-04-05 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Canadian #Dollar Outlook: $USDCAD Plunges into April- Support Ahead - https://t.co/C1SquYUUQ7 https://t.co/O2pGKFXTbK
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.11% Gold: -0.11% Silver: -0.87% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/DF5VjQPfev
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.97%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 83.54%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/W659fQpoLA
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.06% Wall Street: 0.72% Germany 30: 0.09% FTSE 100: 0.06% France 40: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2or2Tsi7JL
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/rfwUWJfbz9 https://t.co/KKg7A6et9Q
  • $USDCAD hit a two week low today as it fell to an intraday low around the 1.2500 level. The pair bounced off support at that level and is now trading slightly higher, around 1.2525. $USD $CAD https://t.co/kafJG5lxpM
  • $EURGBP fell to a fresh one-year low today below the 0.8500 level, hitting its lowest point since late February 2020. $EUR $GBP https://t.co/5hW3cIM7OZ
  • BTC setting up like it wants to test that 60k spot again, even taking on the shape of a bullish breakout formation bulls persisting, psych levels don't hold forever $BTCUSD #Bitcoin https://t.co/y37CZqHfFy https://t.co/jZWx5EidUE
  • $NDX with quite the bounce from support looked at a couple weeks ago $NQ pretty clear shift as the door has opened into Q2, so far $QQQ https://t.co/IzqUMEmjSj https://t.co/grwWjntd6E
  • If you go by the S&P 500, risk appetite is roaring higher to start the week. And yet, $USDJPY is posting its biggest drop in 8 weeks. Is this a break in a bigger bull trend or a turning point? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/05/USDJPY-Outlook-A-Correction-or-Reversal-of-the-Prevailing-Bull-Trend.html https://t.co/BIGZXJaSdF
AUD/USD Trades Within Head-and-Shoulders Formation Ahead of RBA

AUD/USD Trades Within Head-and-Shoulders Formation Ahead of RBA

David Song, Strategist

Australian Dollar Talking Points

The outlook for AUD/USD remains mired by a head-and-shoulders formation amid the failed attempt to defend the February low (0.7564), but the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision may shore up the exchange rate if the central bank alters the forward guidance for monetary policy.

Advertisement

AUD/USD Trades Within Head-and-Shoulders Formation Ahead of RBA

AUD/USD carves a series of higher highs and lows ahead of the RBA meeting as the board is widely expected to keep the official cash rate (OCR) at the record low of 0.10%, and it seems as though the central bank is in no rush to conclude its quantitative easing (QE) program as “a further $100 billion will be purchased following the completion of the initial program.”

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for Australia

More of the same from the RBA may drag on AUD/USD as the board pledges to “not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 per cent target range,” and it remains to be seen if the central bank will utilize its emergency measures throughout 2021 as the update to Australia’s Employment report shows the economy adding 88.7K jobs in March versus expectations of a 30.0K rise.

As a result, the RBA may show a greater willingness to shift gears as the central bank acknowledges that “market participants had brought forward their expectations for an increase in policy rates in a number of economies, including Australia, and a batch of less dovish remarks from Governor Philip Lowe and Co. may generate a bullish reaction in the Australian Dollar if the board starts to adjust the forward guidance.

In turn, the decline from the February high (0.8007) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a change in AUD/USD behavior as the measured move for the head-and-shoulders formation has yet to play out, and the recent flip in retail sentiment may also end up being short-lived like the activity seen in 2020.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for AUD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 52.54% of traders are currently net-long AUD/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.11 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 11.10% higher than yesterday and 9.69% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.21% higher than yesterday and 0.09% higher from last week. The IG Client Sentiment index has narrowed from 54.55% during the previous week amid the decline in net-long interest, while the small rise in net-short position comes as AUD/USD fails to defend the February low (0.7564).

With that said, the shift in retail sentiment may persist as AUD/USD trades within a head-and-shoulders formation, but the failed attempt to close below the neckline may generate a larger rebound in the exchange rate, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reflecting a similar dynamic as the oscillator breaks out of the downward trend from earlier this year.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the AUD/USD correction from the September high (0.7414) proved to be an exhaustion in the bullish trend rather than a change in behavior as the exchange rate traded to fresh yearly highs throughout December.
  • At the same time, developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI)showed the bullish momentum gathering pace as the indicator pushed into overbought territory for the first time since September, with the break above 70 accompanied by a further appreciation in AUD/USD like the behavior seen in the first half of 2020.
  • However, a textbook RSI sell signal emerged following the failed attempt to test the March 2018 high (0.7916), with AUD/USD trading to fresh 2021 lows in February as it failed to preserve the January range.
  • Nevertheless, the pullback from the January high (0.7820) turned out to be a short lived, with AUD/USD trading to fresh yearly highs to negate the scope for a double-top formation.
  • As a result, the decline from the February high (0.8007) may also be another exhaustion in the broader trend, but failure to defend the February low (0.7564) casts a bearish outlook for AUD/USD as a head-and-shoulders formation takes shape in 2021.
  • Need a close below the neckline around 0.7560 (50% expansion) to 0.7570 (78.6% retracement) to bring the downside targets on the radar, but the recent series of higher highs and lows may negate the key reversal pattern especially as the RSI breaks out of the downward trend from earlier this year.
  • The move back above 0.7640 (38.2% retracement) may push AUD/USD back towards the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7720 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7760 (23.6% expansion), which lines up with the 50-Day SMA (0.7717), with the next area of interest coming in around 0.7880 (38.2% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Susceptible to Rise in US Output Following OPEC JMMC Meeting
Oil Price Susceptible to Rise in US Output Following OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-04-05 14:00:00
Gold Price Clears Trendline Resistance After Defending March Low
Gold Price Clears Trendline Resistance After Defending March Low
2021-04-01 18:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Clouded by RSI Divergence
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Clouded by RSI Divergence
2021-03-31 19:30:00
USD/JPY Rally Eyes March High as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
USD/JPY Rally Eyes March High as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
2021-03-31 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed