News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-01 15:00:00
US Dollar Softens as Biden Proposes $2-Trillion Spending Package
2021-03-31 21:10:00
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Expected to Continue Constrained Output
2021-04-01 12:40:00
Gold Prices Rebound on Weaker USD, Crude Oil Holds Breath for OPEC+ Meeting
2021-04-01 05:00:00
News
AUD/USD Pressured as Treasury Selloff Forecasts Stronger USD, Trade Data Eyed
2021-03-31 23:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-31 13:00:00
News
Gold Price Clears Trendline Resistance After Defending March Low
2021-04-01 18:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-01 15:00:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-01 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steady Ahead of Long Weekend
2021-04-01 08:00:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-01 15:00:00
S&P 500 to 4,000 or USDJPY Through 111: Which Is More Practical?
2021-04-01 03:45:00
Real Time News
  • The South African Rand (ZAR) has recently traded within a well-defined range against its major counterparts. Get your $USDZAR market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/I61lBpYugp https://t.co/tnMAmwGhLK
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.88% Gold: 1.14% Oil - US Crude: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WlvWq0R0QJ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.36%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 83.98%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/to0Wugx9b9
  • 🇧🇷 Balance of Trade (MAR) Actual: $1.5B Expected: $3.1B Previous: $1.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-01
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.80% Wall Street: 0.35% FTSE 100: 0.29% France 40: 0.19% Germany 30: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/p08TGGp2Bn
  • Oil prices have been popping over the last hour and digesting OPEC+ news rather well. WTI currently trading near session highs at $61.50/bbl following a break above its short-term descending trendline. https://t.co/pohWAC0mEn
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Balance of Trade (MAR) due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $3.1B Previous: $1.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-01
  • ISM Manufacturing PMI for January prints at 64.7 versus forecast of 61.3. Print is strongly above expectations, headline PMI hits highest level since 1983. Get your $USD market update here: https://t.co/yFyEsy6VXv https://t.co/ekLROPRWXZ
  • US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sees no GOP support for President Biden's spending package announced yesterday
  • - OPEC+ decision was a conservative measure - Seeking to reduce stockpiles to 2015-2019 average - Uncertainties still remain on the global oil market but we look to the future with optimism
Gold Price Clears Trendline Resistance After Defending March Low

Gold Price Clears Trendline Resistance After Defending March Low

David Song, Strategist

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold appears to be breaking out of the downward trend from earlier this year after defending the March low ($1677), and the precious metal may stage a larger rebound as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlights a similar dynamic.

Gold Price Clears Trendline Resistance After Defending March Low

Recent price action indicates that the rebound from the weekly low ($1678) could gather pace as the price of gold initiates a series of higher highs and lows, with bullion clearing trendline resistance as the US 10-Year Treasury yield pulls back from a fresh yearly high (1.77%).

The failed attempt to test the June 2020 low ($1671) seems to be generating a near-term correction in bullion as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) bounces back ahead of oversold territory, with the indicator reflecting a similar dynamic as price as the oscillator threatens the downward trend from earlier this year.

In turn, a further decline in longer-dated US Treasury yields may keep the price of gold afloat, but the from the record high ($2075) may continue to underscore a change in trend as a death cross’ formation takes shape in 2021. As a result, former support may now act as resistance as the 50-Day SMA ($1772) tracks a negative slope, and the recent rebound in the price of gold may end up being a correction in the bearish trend rather than a key reversal as the 10-Year Treasury yield holds above pre-pandemic levels.

With that said, the rebound from the weekly low ($1678) may gather pace as the price of gold appears to be breaking out of the downward trend from earlier this year, but the record high ($2075) may continue to underscore a change in trend amid the broader rise in longer-dated US Treasury yields.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of Gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the price of gold pushed to fresh yearly highs throughout the first half 2020, with the bullish price action also taking shape in August as the precious metal tagged a new record high ($2075).
  • However, the bullish behavior failed to materialize in September as the price of gold traded below the 50-Day SMA ($1772) for the first time since June, with developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) negating the wedge/triangle formation established in August as the oscillator slipped to its lowest level since March.
  • The RSI dipped into oversold territory in November for the first time since 2018, with thedecline from the record high ($2075) indicating a potential shift in market behavior as the price of gold cleared the November low ($1765).
  • It seems as though oversold readings in the RSI could be a reoccurring theme in 2021 as a ‘death cross’ formation takes shape this year, and the former support zone around $1743 (23.6% expansion) to $1763 (50% retracement)may now act as resistance as the 50-Day SMA ($1772) tracks a negative slope.
  • The failed attempt to test the June 2020 low ($1671) has pushed the price of gold back above the $1690 (61.8% retracement) to $1695 (61.8% expansion) region, with bullion coming up against the overlap around $1743 (23.6% expansion) to $1763 (50% retracement).
  • Need break/close above the $1743 (23.6% expansion) to $1763 (50% retracement) zone to bring the $1786 (38.2% expansion) region on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around $1816 (61.8% expansion) to $1822 (50% expansion).
--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

