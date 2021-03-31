News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Clouded by RSI Divergence
2021-03-31 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: OPEC+ Output Cut Extension in Focus
2021-03-31 06:00:00
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-31 13:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Trader Positioning Bets, Technical Analysis
2021-03-31 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound at March Low Arrives Ahead of Seasonally Strong April - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-03-31 18:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- Technical Outlook for USD Majors & Gold
2021-03-31 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
USD/JPY Rally Eyes March High as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
2021-03-31 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Powell: We are evaluating the consequences of climate change for the Fed's mission
  • Today's webinar recording and article for those who missed it - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/03/31/SP-500-Forecast-Index-Creeps-Toward-4000-Mark-Can-it-Break-Higher.html
  • Ford announces the temporary closure of a Dearborn, MI truck plant due to the global shortage of semiconductors $F
  • Treasury Sec. Yellen: - We are resurrecting the Security Council's hedge fund working party - US regulators will consider whether additional policies are needed to resolve risks in money market funds and open-end mutual funds
  • Treasury Sec. Yellen: - Watchdogs must do more to tackle market vulnerabilities - Extreme policy interventions during pandemic show more work is required to address financial system vulnerabilities
  • Microsoft wins contract with U.S. Army for augmented-reality headsets, worth almost $22 billion over 10 years $MSFT
  • Bitcoin regulatory concerns come under rigorous scrutiny. Is BTC/USD poised for fresh high? Find out from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/JPFBqGScnf https://t.co/s9hitUHCC9
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.54% Gold: 1.46% Oil - US Crude: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BYFP6N0RnH
  • France's Macron: We need to further accelerate our vaccination campaign
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.78%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.23%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OWEexKgr8s
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Clouded by RSI Divergence

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Clouded by RSI Divergence

David Song, Strategist

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD trades to a fresh monthly low (1.1704) as it snaps the range bound price action carried over from late last week, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) appears to be diverging with price as the weakness in the exchange rate fails to push the indicator into oversold territory.

Advertisement

EUR/USD Rate Outlook Clouded by RSI Divergence

Recent price action indicates a further decline in EUR/USD as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from the start of the week, but fresh updates coming out of the European Central Bank (ECB) appear to be shoring up the Euro as the central bank scales back the pace of the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) for the first time since the consolidated financial statement for February 26.

Image of ECB balance sheet

Source: ECB

EUR/USD attempts to retrace the decline from earlier this week as the PEPP widens EUR 20.4 billion in the week ending March 26 after expanding EUR 21.9 billion the week prior, and it remains to be seen if the pace of asset purchases have reached its peak as the update to the Euro Area Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows the headline reading widened to 1.3% from 0.9% in February.

However, the ECB may continue to endorse a dovish forward guidance as the Economic Bulletin for March underscores an adjustment in the weighing for the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), and the Governing Council may retain the current course for monetary policy at its next interest rate decision on April 22 as President Christine Lagardewarns of a technical recession.

Until then, the Euro stands at risk of facing headwinds if the ECB ramps up the pace of the PEPP, and the decline from the January high (1.2350) may turn out to be a change in EUR/USD behavior rather than a correction in the broader trend as the depreciation in the exchange rate spurs a shift in retail sentiment, with traders flipping net-longfor the fifth time in 2021.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for EUR/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 56.39% of traders are currently net-long EUR/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.29 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 8.11% higher than yesterday and 5.51% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.06% higher than yesterday and 3.98% lower from last week. The rise in net-long interest has done little to alleviate the shift in retail sentiment as 54.83% of traders were net-long EUR/USD earlier this week, while the decline in net-short interest could be a function of profit taking behavior as the exchange rate attempts to bounce back from a fresh monthly low (1.1704).

With that said, the decline from the January high (1.2350) may turn out to be a change in EUR/USD behavior rather than a correction in the broader trend as the exchange rate trades below the 200-Day SMA (1.1865) for the first time since May 2020, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) appears to be diverging with price as the weakness in the exchange rate fails to push the indicator into oversold territory.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the EUR/USDcorrection from the September high (1.2011) proved to be an exhaustion in the bullish price action rather than a change in trend following the string of failed attempts to close below the 1.1600 (61.8% expansion) to 1.1640 (23.6% expansion) region, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reflecting a similar dynamic as the oscillator broke out of the downward trend to recover from its lowest readings since March.
  • However, EUR/USD has reversed course following the failed attempt to test the April 2018 high (1.2414), with the exchange rate extending the decline from the January high (1.2350) to trade below the 200-Day SMA (1.1865) for the first time since May 2020.
  • In turn, EUR/USD may continue to track the descending channel from earlier this year as the 50-Day SMA (1.2010) reflects a negative slope, with the RSI highlighting a similar dynamic as it retains the downward trend established at the start of 2021.
  • The recent series of lower highs and lows has pushed EUR/USD up against the Fibonacci overlap around 1.1700 (23.6% expansion) to 1.1710 (61.8% retracement), with the next area of interest coming in around 1.1660 (38.2% expansion) to 1.1680 (50% retracement).
  • Will keep a close eye on the RSI appears to be diverging with price as indicator fails to push into oversold territory, and the oscillator may show the bearish momentum abating if it threatens the downward trend from earlier this year.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Rally Eyes March High as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
USD/JPY Rally Eyes March High as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
2021-03-31 14:00:00
USD/CAD to Track Monthly Range Amid Failure to Hold Above 50-Day SMA
USD/CAD to Track Monthly Range Amid Failure to Hold Above 50-Day SMA
2021-03-30 19:30:00
AUD/USD Technical Outlook Mired by Head-and-Shoulders Formation
AUD/USD Technical Outlook Mired by Head-and-Shoulders Formation
2021-03-30 14:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Rebound Emerges Within Head-and-Shoulders Formation
NZD/USD Rate Rebound Emerges Within Head-and-Shoulders Formation
2021-03-29 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish