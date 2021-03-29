NZD/USD Rate Rebound Emerges Within Head-and-Shoulders Formation

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP
2021-03-29 17:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-29 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Ends SLR Exemption, NFPs
2021-03-29 13:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-29 16:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Hampered by Tax-Hike Talks, Archegos Block Sales
2021-03-29 08:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bears Emerge as XAU/USD Plunges- GLD Levels
2021-03-29 18:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-29 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP
2021-03-29 17:22:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP
2021-03-29 17:22:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Markets at the Close: $DOW 33171.37 +0.30% $SPX 3971.11 -0.09% $NDX 12965.7 -0.10% $RTY 2158.68 -2.83% #VIX 20.82 +10.39%
  • Gold prices risk resumption of the broader downtrend with a break below 1690. From at trading standpoint. Get your $XAUUUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/ulwUEYiDBN https://t.co/tnYaHvfTZX
  • Looks like the $SPX is going to play hard-to-get with this 4,000 level overhead. US 10-year back up to 1.71%, vaccine news has a favorable headline tone, US consumer confidence tomorrow and Biden on infrastructure stimulus Wednesday
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.42% Germany 30: 0.26% France 40: 0.18% US 500: 0.02% Wall Street: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Ty3ZHrsx4u
  • US Dollar basket (DXY) remains positive. USD/JPY hitting a nine-month high.Get your $USDJPY market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/A3GSqROj7Z https://t.co/cGybOAr5Cw
  • Canada's Immunization Advisory Panel says there is substantial uncertainty regarding Atrazeneca vaccine and clotting for people under the age of 55 - BBG $CAD
  • President Biden: Some states should pause their reopening efforts
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.22% Gold: -1.26% Silver: -1.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/NZTChOS03Q
  • President Biden: The vaccine rollout in the US may still experience setbacks
  • Signs of inflation heating up may be ignored (German and Euro area inflation rates), while evidence that major economies have struggled may be overlooked (UK GDP). Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/qeqVTWZ9qZ https://t.co/A8XS7G5G8D
NZD/USD Rate Rebound Emerges Within Head-and-Shoulders Formation

NZD/USD Rate Rebound Emerges Within Head-and-Shoulders Formation

David Song, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD clears the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to hold above 30, but the measured move for the head-and-shoulders formation keeps the downside targets on the radar as the momentum indicator continues to track the downward trend carried over from the previous month.

Advertisement

NZD/USD Rate Rebound Emerges Within Head-and-Shoulders Formation

NZD/USD extends the rebound from the March low (0.6943) as the RSI fails to push into oversold territory, and the bearish momentum may continue to abate over the remainder of the month if the oscillator breaks out of the downward trend carried over from the previous month.

It remains to be seen if the decline from the February high (0.7465) will turn out to bea change in NZD/USD behavior or a correction in the broader trend as the exchange rate trades below the 50-Day SMA (0.7190) for the first time since November, but the New Zealand Dollar may face headwinds ahead the next Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest rate decision on April 14 as the government adjusts the ‘bright-line test’ in an effort to avoid a housing market bubble.

As a result, the head-and-shoulders formation may push NZD/USD towards the November low (0.6589) amid the break below the neckline, with the depreciation in the exchange rate spurring a shift in retail sentiment as trader turn net-long the pair for the first time since September.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for NZD/USD rates

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 57.22% of traders are currently net-long NZD/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.34 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 14.44% higher than yesterday and 65.78% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.82% higher than yesterday and 18.09% lower from last week. The jump in net-long interest appears to be largest culprit behind the shift in retail sentiment as only 45.77% of traders were net-long NZD/USD last week, while the decline in net-short position could be a function of profit taking behavior as the exchange rate bounces back from a fresh yearly low (0.6943).

With that said, the recent rebound in NZD/USD may end up being short lived as the measured move for the head-and-shoulders formation keeps the downside targets on the radar, and the RSI may reinforce a bearish outlook for the exchange rate if it continues to track the downward trend carried over from the previous month.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, NZD/USD cleared the June 2018 high (0.7060) in December as it climbed to fresh yearly highs throughout the month, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushing into overbought territory during the same period as the oscillator established an upward trend in the second half of 2020.
  • NZD/USD took out the 2020 high (0.7241) during the first week of January to come up against the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7330 (38.2% retracement) to 0.7350 (23.6% expansion), with the bullish price action pushing the RSI into overbought territory.
  • However, the move above 70 in the RSI was short lived as the indicator failed to retain the upward trend from 2020, with the oscillator indicating a textbook sell signal during the first week of January as it quickly fell back from overbought territory.
  • A similar development occurred toward the end of February as NZD/USD pulled back from a fresh yearly high (0.7465), but a head-and-shoulders formation has taken shape, with the exchange rate slipping below the neckline as it failed to defend the opening range for March.
  • NZD/USD has snapped the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week amid the failed attempt to break/close below the 0.6940 (50% expansion) to 0.6960 (38.2% retracement) region, with the exchange rate approaching the former support zone around 0.7070 (61.8% expansion) to 0.7110 (38.2% expansion) as the RSI struggles to push into oversold territory.
  • The RSI may show the bearish momentum abating if the indicator manages to break out of the downward trend from earlier this year, but the recent rebound in NZD/USD may end up being short lived if the oscillator continues to track the bearish formation.
  • Need a break/close below the 0.6940 (50% expansion) to 0.6960 (38.2% retracement) zone to bring the 0.6810 (38.2% expansion) to 0.6870 (50% retracement) area on the radar, with the next region of interest coming in around 0.6710 (61.8% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Remains Vulnerable as ECB Continues to Widen Pace of PEPP
EUR/USD Remains Vulnerable as ECB Continues to Widen Pace of PEPP
2021-03-29 14:00:00
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC JMMC Meeting amid Rise in US Supply
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC JMMC Meeting amid Rise in US Supply
2021-03-26 14:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Rebound Fizzles Ahead of 50-Day SMA on Less Dovish BoC
USD/CAD Rate Rebound Fizzles Ahead of 50-Day SMA on Less Dovish BoC
2021-03-25 14:00:00
Gold Price Tracks Trendline Resistance to Keep Bearish Trend Intact
Gold Price Tracks Trendline Resistance to Keep Bearish Trend Intact
2021-03-24 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish