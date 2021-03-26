News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Price Outlook - Sellers Remain in Control as Support Breaks
2021-03-25 09:39:00
EURUSD Up or Down...Growth, Stimulus and Risk Trends
2021-03-25 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC JMMC Meeting amid Rise in US Supply
2021-03-26 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Suez Canal Blockage, Gold May Rise on US PCE Data
2021-03-26 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, ASX 200 Higher as the Fed Lifts Bank Dividend Restrictions
2021-03-26 01:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast Sours
2021-03-25 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Suez Canal Blockage, Gold May Rise on US PCE Data
2021-03-26 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD at the Mercy of US Dollar Strength
2021-03-25 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Pushes Higher, EUR/GBP Eyes Multi-Month Lows
2021-03-26 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading Lower, UK Inflation Below Expectations
2021-03-24 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.12% FTSE 100: 0.86% France 40: 0.71% US 500: 0.62% Wall Street: 0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1fqXh1mzX3
  • US CDC Director Walensky: - US now averaging 57,000 cases per day - 7-day average of US Covid cases is up 7% - Extremely concerned about current trajectory $USD $SPY
  • Equities push higher despite third-wave concerns. #FTSE 100 sticks to its range but drifts higher. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/W89odmOGL5 https://t.co/uqJ6xWGm8b
  • Crude oil continues to trade as if it is completely manic. Volatility has replaced trend as the 7-day ATR has the commodity marking average daily ranges of 6 percent https://t.co/UuvhXjNrXW
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 4.21% Gold: 0.17% Silver: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/6KVbcPcXHT
  • Canada Health Authorities say number and proportion of variant of concern cases are increasingly rapid in several areas of the country - Longer-range forecast shows stronger public health measures will be required to counter more transmissible variants $CAD
  • The price of oil struggles to retain the rebound from the monthly low ($57.25) amid the blockade in the Suez Canal. Get your #crudeoil market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/HRabI3TxPZ https://t.co/Eh3GrtemfP
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations Final (MAR) Actual: 2.7% Previous: 2.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-26
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations Final (MAR) Actual: 2.8% Previous: 2.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-26
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan Inflation Expectations Final (MAR) Actual: 3.1% Previous: 3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-26
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC JMMC Meeting amid Rise in US Supply

Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC JMMC Meeting amid Rise in US Supply

David Song, Strategist

Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil struggles to retain the rebound from the monthly low ($57.25) amid the blockade in the Suez Canal, but the OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting on March 31 may sway the near-term outlook for crude if the group takes additional steps to regulate the energy market.

Advertisement

Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC JMMC Meeting amid Rise in US Supply

The price of oil has slipped below the 50-Day SMA ($59.10) for the first time since November as it snaps the upward trend carried over from last year, and crude may face a larger correction if OPEC and allies show a greater willingness to restore production in 2021.

It remains to be seen if OPEC+ will continue to regulate crude output as the voluntary production cuts by Saudi Arabia are set to expire in April, but the group of producers may remain reluctant to boost supply amid the ongoing rise in US stockpiles.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for US

US crude inventories increased for the fifth consecutive week, with the update from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showing a 1912K rise in the week ending March 19 versus projections for a 0.272M contraction.

Image of EIA Weekly US Field Production of Crude Oil

At the same time, weekly field production of oil climbed to 11,000K during the same period after printing at 10,900K for two consecutive weeks, and signs of subdued demand along with the gradual recovery in US output may put pressure on OPEC+ to regulate production throughout 2021 in an effort to keep crude prices afloat.

With that said, the decline from the yearly high ($65.98) may turn out to be a correction in the bullish trend rather than a chance in behavior if OPEC and its allies continue to regulate the energy market, but the price of oil remains at risk of facing a further decline as long as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) tracks the downward trend carried over from the previous month.

Oil Price Daily Chart

Image of Oil price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, crude broke out of the range bound price action from the third quarter of 2020 following the failed attempt to close below the Fibonacci overlap around $34.80 (61.8% expansion) to $35.90 (50% retracement), with the price of oil taking out the 2019 high ($66.60)as both the 50-Day SMA ($59.10) and 200-Day SMA($46.30) still reflect a positive slope.
  • However, the price of oil has slipped below the 50-Day SMA ($59.10) as it snapped the upward trend from November, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicating a further correction in crude as it tracks the downward trend established earlier this year.
  • The price of oil appears to be stuck in a narrow range following the failed attempt test the Fibonacci overlap around $56.00 (23.6% expansion) to $56.70 (61.8% expansion), but need a move back above the $61.80 (50% expansion) region to bring the topside targets on the radar.
  • At the same time, a break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around $56.00 (23.6% expansion) to $56.70 (61.8% expansion) may push the price of oil towards the $52.20 (50% expansion) to $53.30 (38.2% expansion) region, with the next area of interest coming in around $49.20 (50% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rate Rebound Fizzles Ahead of 50-Day SMA on Less Dovish BoC
USD/CAD Rate Rebound Fizzles Ahead of 50-Day SMA on Less Dovish BoC
2021-03-25 14:00:00
Gold Price Tracks Trendline Resistance to Keep Bearish Trend Intact
Gold Price Tracks Trendline Resistance to Keep Bearish Trend Intact
2021-03-24 15:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Forecast: Head-and-Shoulders Formation Takes Shape
NZD/USD Rate Forecast: Head-and-Shoulders Formation Takes Shape
2021-03-23 14:00:00
EUR/USD Erases FOMC Driven Gain as ECB Warns of Euro Area Recession
EUR/USD Erases FOMC Driven Gain as ECB Warns of Euro Area Recession
2021-03-19 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish