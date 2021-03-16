USD/CAD Decline Stalls Ahead of Canada CPI, Fed Rate Decision

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Resilient Despite Vaccine Setback, Dovish ECB
2021-03-16 07:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Stall at Support- FOMC to Drive
2021-03-15 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up, Crude Oil Higher as Yellen Defies Inflation Fears
2021-03-15 05:00:00
Weekly Technical Crude Oil Price Forecast: Ignore Short-term Noise - A Multi-Decade Downtrend is Broken
2021-03-13 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis: Old School Leading
2021-03-16 13:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-03-16 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-15 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High
2021-03-15 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower Ahead of BoE
2021-03-16 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD Levels to Watch
2021-03-16 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: FOMC vs BoJ, USD/JPY Vulnerable to a Reversal
2021-03-16 11:30:00
USD/JPY Threatens Key Multi-Month High, BOJ's Kuroda Speech Eyed
2021-03-15 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.73% FTSE 100: 0.72% France 40: 0.42% US 500: 0.14% Wall Street: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/8RJzdp7c5d
  • ECB's Elderson: - Inflation increased sharply in Jan/Feb and is likely to rise further in the coming months - These increases will be driven by transitory factors, which we will look through - Underlying inflation remains subdued amid slack and weak demand #ECB $EUR
  • Since the beginning of the year, USD/JPY has been a one-way trade, where the pair has moved in lockstep with US bond yields. Get your $USDJPY market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/qu84t6kEBD https://t.co/gFjRD26sIJ
  • The US Dollar is strengthening today, with the $DXY currently trading at its highest level in nearly a week, around 91.98. The Dollar Index fell to a multi-day low around the 91.70 level earlier today before rebounding higher. $USD https://t.co/lRy9aNIPo1
  • welcome back, $EURCAD pair testing 50% marker of the 09-12 major move - same level set multiple inflections in 2018 back in play for the first time in over a year https://t.co/N0bRerYuOJ https://t.co/Vlcqv5Ufff
  • $EURCAD continues to set fresh yearly lows. After falling to the 1.4900 level yesterday for the first time since last March, the pair is now quickly approaching the 1.4800 level. $EUR $CAD https://t.co/k6wzvwzRH5
  • US 30yr Breakeven rate hits 2.2354%, highest level since 2014. $USD
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.23% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ACksHsZNql
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.78% FTSE 100: 0.49% US 500: 0.25% France 40: 0.07% Wall Street: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/WhfCIKAB7A
  • Loadshedding remains as Eskom’s woes re-appear. Rand-linked commodities edge higher. Get your $USDZAR market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/Vg9vsanGLG https://t.co/Q9TDEAE0hd
USD/CAD Decline Stalls Ahead of Canada CPI, Fed Rate Decision

USD/CAD Decline Stalls Ahead of Canada CPI, Fed Rate Decision

David Song, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD is little changed from the start of the week as it struggles to retrace the decline following Canada’s Employment report, but the key event risk on tap for later this week may sway the near-term outlook for the exchange rate if the Federal Reserve adjusts the forward guidance for monetary.

Advertisement

USD/CAD Decline Stalls Ahead of Canada CPI, Fed Rate Decision

USD/CAD holds near the yearly low (1.2441) ahead of the update to Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is anticipated to show the headline reading for inflation climbing to 1.3% from 1.0% per annum in February, but the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision may overshadow the key data print as the central bank is slated to release the Summary of Economic Projection (SEP).

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for Canada

It remains to be seen if Fed officials will utilize the interest rate dot-plot to signal a looming shift in policy as Congress passes the $1.9 trillion coronavirus recovery package, and projections for a more robust recovery may generate a bullish reaction in the US Dollar as it fuels speculation for a taper tantrum.

However, more of the same from the FOMC may keep key market themes in place as Chairman Jerome Powell warns that “it’s not at all likely that we’d reach maximum employment this year, and the US Dollar may continue to reflect an inverse relationship with investor confidence as long as the FOMC stays on track to “increase our holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month.

In turn, USD/CAD may continue to exhibit the bearish behavior seen in 2020 as it trades to a fresh yearly low (1.2441) in March, but the tilt in retail sentiment looks poised to persist as traders have been net-long the pair since May 2020.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/CAD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 75.50% of traders are currently net-long USD/CAD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 3.08 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 6.12% higher than yesterday and 31.17% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.13% lower than yesterday and 9.83% lower from last week. The jump in net-long interest has fueled the crowding behavior as 68.91% of traders were net-long USD/CAD last week, while the decline in net-short interest could be a function of profit taking behavior as the exchange rate trades to a fresh yearly low (1.2441) in March.

With that said, swings in risk appetite may continue to sway USD/CAD as major central banks rely on their emergency tools to achieve their policy targets, and the pullback from the 50-Day SMA (1.2677) may continue to generate fresh yearly lows in the exchange rate if the FOMC retains a dovish forward guidance for monetary policy.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, USD/CAD cleared the January 2020 low (1.2957) following the US election, with the exchange rate trading to fresh yearly lows in November and December as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) established a downward trend during the same period.
  • USD/CAD started off 2021 by taking out last year’s low (1.2688) even though the RSI broke out of the bearish formation, with lack of momentum to hold above the 1.2770 (38.2% expansion) region pushing the exchange rate briefly below the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2620 (50% retracement) to 1.2650 (78.6% expansion).
  • A break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2620 (50% retracement) to 1.2650 (78.6% expansion) materialized in February, which pushed USD/CAD to fresh yearly lows, with a similar scenario taking shape in March following the break/close below the 1.2510 (78.6% retracement) region.
  • Need a break/close below the 1.2440 (23.6% expansion) zone to open up the 1.2360 (100% expansion) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2250 (50% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Rate Rebound Faces Fed Rate Decision, New Zealand GDP Report
NZD/USD Rate Rebound Faces Fed Rate Decision, New Zealand GDP Report
2021-03-15 19:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High
2021-03-15 14:30:00
AUD/USD Bullish Price Series Emerges After Defending 2021 Low
AUD/USD Bullish Price Series Emerges After Defending 2021 Low
2021-03-11 20:00:00
USD/CAD Pullback from 50-Day SMA Leads to Break of March Opening Range
USD/CAD Pullback from 50-Day SMA Leads to Break of March Opening Range
2021-03-11 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed