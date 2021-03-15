NZD/USD Rate Rebound Faces Fed Rate Decision, New Zealand GDP Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Stall at Support- FOMC to Drive
2021-03-15 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up, Crude Oil Higher as Yellen Defies Inflation Fears
2021-03-15 05:00:00
Weekly Technical Crude Oil Price Forecast: Ignore Short-term Noise - A Multi-Decade Downtrend is Broken
2021-03-13 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 06 when Wall Street traded near 30,872.60.
2021-03-15 06:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High
2021-03-15 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Mixed Ahead of a Big Central Bank Week
2021-03-15 08:07:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Rally Fragile into Fed/BoE
2021-03-13 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
Dow and Nasdaq Divergence, USDJPY Rally Tracking Risk Trends and Fed
2021-03-13 06:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Overall Net Capital Flows (JAN) due at 20:00 GMT (15min) Previous: $-0.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-15
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Foreign Bond Investment (JAN) due at 20:00 GMT (15min) Previous: $-20.7B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-15
  • #Euro Forecast: $EURUSD Bears Stall at Support- #FOMC to Drive - https://t.co/Zd9AwI6eJo https://t.co/siNtnGRtHf
  • $GBPUSD may be one of the more attractive short-USD candidates. Pair has been playing with the 1.4000 level throughout March but hasn't yet been able to leave it behind. If we end up with -USD after #FOMC, topside of $GBPUSD real interesting for bullish cont. scenarios https://t.co/I7u9BxebJc https://t.co/e3xfCWxZwO
  • we're now about 48 hours from the start of the March #FOMC presser... $USD in a very interesting spot. Long-term setup puts past few months of strength into scope. Just a 23.6% retrace of the 2020 sell-off in $DXY Short-term shows bullish trend with 38.2 pullback, key is 92.50 https://t.co/pm4ttYZ0jv
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.15% Gold: 0.15% Oil - US Crude: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/6mML1ZtmY5
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.65%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hHOBk2UYMX
  • quite a bit of change in $CAD since the early-Feb update. Massive moves in $EURCAD and $CADJPY https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/03/15/Canadian-Dollar-Price-Forecast-CAD-USDCAD-USD-CAD-CADJPY-CAD-JPY-EURCAD-EUR-CAD.html https://t.co/jWlPTrzihY https://t.co/VY2K5kv5tb
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.23% FTSE 100: 0.19% US 500: 0.15% Germany 30: 0.13% France 40: 0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MmM4J8yhcj
  • The price of gold snaps the series of higher highs and lows from the March low ($1677) as the US 10-Year Treasury yield climbs to a fresh yearly high (1.64%). Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/yUsWGkgZMs https://t.co/yCiKFFlHLE
NZD/USD Rate Rebound Faces Fed Rate Decision, New Zealand GDP Report

NZD/USD Rate Rebound Faces Fed Rate Decision, New Zealand GDP Report

David Song, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD appears to be stuck in a narrow range after defending the 20201 low (0.7096), but the pullback from the February high (0.7465) may turn out to be an exhaustion in the broader trend rather than a change in behavior as the Federal Reserve is expected to retain the current path for monetary policy.

Advertisement

NZD/USD Rate Rebound Faces Fed Rate Decision, New Zealand GDP Report

NZD/USD pares the rebound from the monthly low (0.7099) as it struggles to push back above the 50-Day SMA (0.7214), and it remains to be seen if the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on March 17 will influence currency markets as the central bank is slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for New Zealand

Fresh forecasts from Fed officials may overshadow New Zealand’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report if the central bank alters the forward guidance for monetary, but more of the same from Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may keep key market trends in place as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) insists that the “current monetary policy settings were appropriate to achieve its inflation and employment remit.

The Mission Concluding Statement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff struck a similar tone as the group states that “while no additional stimulus is needed at the current juncture, fiscal and monetary support should not be withdrawn prematurely given the still-uneven recovery and continued high uncertainty,” and the RBNZ may continue to endorse a wait-and-see approach at its next meeting on April 14 as the central bank carries out the Funding for Lending Programme (FLP) unveiled at its last meeting in 2020.

In turn, key market themes may continue to influence NZD/USD as the US Dollar still reflects an inverse relationship with investor confidence, and the tilt in retail sentiment also looks poised to persist as traders have been net-short since October.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for NZD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows only 37.82% of traders are net-long NZD/USD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.64 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 19.83% higher than yesterday and 9.88% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.29% higher than yesterday and 15.70% higher from last week. The rise in net-long position comes as NZD/USD defends the 20201 low (0.7096), but the rise in net-short interest has fueled the crowding behavior as 45.02% of traders were net-long the pair last week.

With that said, NZD/USD may continue to consolidate ahead of the key event risks on tap for later this week as it struggles to push back above the 50-Day SMA (0.7214), but the decline from the February high (0.7465) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a change in NZD/USD behavior like the pullback from the January high (0.7315).

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, NZD/USD cleared the June 2018 high (0.7060) in December as it climbed to fresh yearly highs throughout the month, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushing into overbought territory during the same period as the oscillator established an upward trend in the second half of 2020.
  • NZD/USD took out the 2020 high (0.7241) during the first week of January to come up against the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7330 (38.2% retracement) to 0.7350 (23.6% expansion), with the bullish price action pushing the RSI into overbought territory.
  • However, the move above 70 in the RSI was short lived as the indicator failed to retain the upward trend from 2020, with the oscillator indicating a textbook sell signal during the first week of January as it quickly fell back from overbought territory.
  • A similar development occurred toward the end of February as NZD/USD pulled back from a fresh yearly high (0.7465), but the exchange rate has slipped below the 50-Day SMA (0.7214) for the first time since November to come up against the January low (0.7096).
  • It seems as though the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7070 (61.8% expansion) to 0.7110 (38.2% expansion) will continue to act as support as NZD/USD defends the 2021 low (0.7096), but lack of momentum to hold above the 50-Day SMA (0.7214) may continue to generate range bound conditions.
  • Need a break/close above the 0.7260 (78.6% expansion) region to bring the overlap around 0.7320 (23.6% expansion) to 0.7350 (23.6% expansion) back on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.7450 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7500 (100% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High
2021-03-15 14:30:00
AUD/USD Bullish Price Series Emerges After Defending 2021 Low
AUD/USD Bullish Price Series Emerges After Defending 2021 Low
2021-03-11 20:00:00
USD/CAD Pullback from 50-Day SMA Leads to Break of March Opening Range
USD/CAD Pullback from 50-Day SMA Leads to Break of March Opening Range
2021-03-11 15:00:00
Oil Price Susceptible to Large Pullback as RSI Divergence Persists
Oil Price Susceptible to Large Pullback as RSI Divergence Persists
2021-03-10 20:00:00
Advertisement